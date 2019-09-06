Virgin Hotels Las Vegas Announces Design Partners

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, part of Curio Collection by Hilton, has announced that five world-class design and construction partners Rockwell Group, Klai Juba Wald Architecture + Interiors, Studio Collective, Taylor International Corporation and McCarthy Building Companies, Inc. - have joined the project to re-conceptualize and develop the new Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. Designs for the new property are nearing completion and construction is set to begin February 2020.

The re-imagined Las Vegas lifestyle casino resort slated to open at the end of 2020 will feature innovative design and function with 1,504 exceptionally appointed Chambers, Grand Chamber Suites and Penthouse Suites which will include the Virgin Hotels patented bed and in-room technology; an exhilarating and immersive 60,000 square foot casino; over five acres of luxury poolside spaces and outdoor event venues amidst a modern desert landscape; a portfolio of dining options from some of the country's hottest restauranteurs; captivating lounges and bars featuring the flagship Commons Club as well over 110,000 square feet of re-inspired meeting, event and convention spaces.

Design and construction partners include:

Rockwell Group is an interdisciplinary architecture and design firm based in New York with a satellite office in Madrid that emphasizes innovation and thought leadership in every project. The firm's notable Las Vegas projects include KAOS Nightclub, Bobby Flay's Shark, Greene St. Kitchen and the Kingpin and Hardwood Fantasy Suites at Palms Casino Resort; OMNIA Las Vegas; Nobu Hotel Las Vegas; and The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. Other projects include Virgin Hotels Chicago (the first Virgin Hotels property in the U.S.); Nobu restaurants and hotels worldwide; W Hotels (New York, Nashville, Paris, Madrid, Suzhou, Singapore and Vieques); Moxy Chelsea, Moxy Times Square and Moxy East Village in New York; and set designs for "Tootsie," "She Loves Me" and The Shed's inaugural commission, "Soundtrack of America." Honors and recognition include 2016 Tony and Drama Desk Awards for Best Scenic Design for "She Loves Me;" the AIANY President's Award; the Cooper Hewitt National Design Award; and the Presidential Design Award.

"We are thrilled to be partnering again with Hard Rock Hotel & Casino and Virgin Hotels," said Greg Keffer, Partner, Rockwell Group. "The Las Vegas project continues our relationship with Virgin Hotels, helping to further develop the brand's signature playful spirit while tapping into the wider context of the desert landscape."

Klai Juba Wald Architecture + Interiors is recognized as a premier Hospitality / Gaming Resort Design Firm for more than twenty-three years in creating award-winning integrated resorts.

KJWA+I is most recently responsible for the $2.2B property-wide expansions for the Seminole Tribe of Florida's two flagship Hard Rock properties, including the iconic guitar-shaped +600-key hotel tower in Hollywood, Florida. The company also proudly continues to lead efforts at the Las Vegas Convention Center Phase 3, Venetian, Bellagio and Palms; and expansion and remodel projects for San Manuel Casino Resort, Chinook Winds Casino Resort, Fremont Hotel and Casino, Rivers Des Plaines (Chicago), Pittsburg and Philadelphia; Maryland Live! hotel and event center; and UNLV's Thomas & Mack Modernization with its 'Strip-view' Pavilion and the Fertitta Football Complex.

"We are beyond excited to lend our expertise, historical knowledge and experience with the property over the past several decades, in bringing both JC Hospitality and Virgin Hotels vision to Las Vegas." – Brian Fink, Principal, Klai Juba Wald.

Studio Collective, an award winning, boutique design agency based in Venice Beach, have established themselves as the designers for some of the most coveted destinations in hospitality while simultaneously striving to create venues which place an emphasis on both originality and craft. "We are extremely excited to be a part of the reimagining of this iconic property," remarked Adam Goldstein, design director and partner at Studio Collective. "For our portion of the project, we have chosen to seek inspiration from the surrounding landscapes, both natural and synthetic, of the American Southwest and when woven with the DNA of the Virgin Hotel brand, have sought to create something that is both playful and comfortable, seductive yet surprising."

Taylor International Corporation, a name that's been intertwined with Southern Nevada for more than half a century, having constructed MGM Grand, Caesars Palace, The Venetian Resort® Las Vegas, The Palazzo Las Vegas and Stratosphere. "The entire Taylor Family is excited to be involved with the Re-branding of such an iconic property and to work with and to work alongside such a group of highly talented and professional Designers, Architects and Construction Professionals," said Jim Mason, President and part Owner of Taylor International.

McCarthy Building Companies, recognized as one of the top 10 entertainment construction companies in the country, has been helping to shape the Las Vegas skyline for more than 40 years. With a strategic approach to hospitality construction, McCarthy's team of local builders collaborates with owners, design teams and industry partners to bring the vision to life, assuring quality and safety from start to finish. Their local team of builders has contributed to $700 million of entertainment projects in the last 5 years, including several high-profile property renovations and will be an integral part of building Virgin Hotels Las Vegas.

"We are looking forward to bringing our expertise and collaborative, team-driven approach to the development of the new Virgin Hotels Las Vegas," said Jeff Wood, Executive Vice President of McCarthy. "Working in partnership with so many well-respected stakeholders towards the common goal of creating a new lifestyle hotel in the heart of Las Vegas is an amazing opportunity and we can't wait to get started."

President and CEO of JC Hospitality, LLC and Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Las Vegas Richard "Boz" Bosworth said of the acclaimed partnerships, "We are thrilled to have such great partners who have a vision for the lifestyle hotel that represents the Virgin Hotels brand. The expertise of our construction, architecture and design partners is unparalleled and collectively we look forward to delivering a fresh, modern desert oasis to the Entertainment Capital of the World."

"The key role our design partners play to distinctively capture the 'Virgin Hotels' experience and unique point of view is vital to the brand," says Virgin Hotels CEO Raul Leal. "I look forward to working closely with our design partners to further anchor our lifestyle offerings to ensure Virgin Hotels Las Vegas delivers the best in design, heartfelt service, entertainment and culinary excellence."

The property, located at 4455 Paradise Road, will continue full-service operations under the Hard Rock flag until it opens as a Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. To learn more about what is happening on property, visit www.hardrockhotel.com.

To learn more about Virgin Hotels Las Vegas and other future developments, please visit https://development.virginhotels.com/.

Link to renderings courtesy of Rockwell Group: https://spaces.hightail.com/receive/4K52QnCPRF

About Virgin Hotels:

Virgin Hotels is a lifestyle hospitality brand that combines heartfelt service, straightforward value and a seamless, personalized hotel experience with a track record of innovation and smart disruption that Sir Richard Branson's global Virgin Group has pioneered for over 40 years. Each property intermixes a passion for food and beverage with music and culture, fusing with the local landscape and providing a vibrant and inclusive environment for travelers and locals alike. Virgin Hotels Chicago - named the "#1 Hotel in United States" in 2016, and "#1 Hotel in Chicago" in both 2016 and 2017, by the Condé Nast Traveler's Readers' Choice Awards. Virgin Hotels San Francisco is now open. Locations in Nashville, Dallas, New York, New Orleans, Silicon Valley, Palm Springs, Edinburgh, Las Vegas and others are to follow. Virgin Hotels continues to explore hotel and office conversions as well as ground-up development in cities such as Boston, Los Angeles, Miami, Austin, Seattle, and London.

About Curio Collection by Hilton

Curio Collection by Hilton is an upper-upscale, global portfolio of more than 70 one-of-a-kind hotels and resorts. Curio Collection properties provide travelers authentic experiences through distinctly local offerings and unexpected amenities tailored to every traveler type, all while providing the benefits of Hilton and its award-winning guest loyalty program Hilton Honors. Read the latest brand and hotel stories at newsroom.hilton.com/curio; discover Curio Collection destinations through the eyes of locals with 48-hour itineraries at citiesbycurio.com; determine what kind of traveler you are by taking the curiosity quiz; and connect with Curio Collection on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

JC Hospitality, LLC

JC Hospitality, LLC, a development, management and investment group, is the owner and property operator of Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Las Vegas in partnership with Juniper Capital Partners, Virgin Group, LiUNA, Fengate Real Assets, Dream and Orlando Development. Virgin Hotels Las Vegas promises to be one of the most exciting, vibrant, and anticipated properties to open in Las Vegas in years.

SOURCE Virgin Hotels Las Vegas