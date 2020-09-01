Virgin Hotels Las Vegas Announces World-Class Restaurant Partners

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, part of Curio Collection by Hilton™, has announced its impressive roster of world-class restaurant partners. The partners will bring new and unique dining and hospitality experiences to the revitalized property.

"We are looking forward to welcoming an elite group of restaurant partners to Virgin Hotels Las Vegas," said Richard "Boz" Bosworth, President and CEO of JC Hospitality LLC, owner of Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. "Our partners will provide our guests with top-tier service and hospitality that we cannot wait to debut."

Restaurant partners include:

James Beard Award-winning chef Todd English welcomes back Olives to Las Vegas. The space formally occupied by 35 Steaks + Martinis will be home to the new iteration of the classic. The restaurant will be a hat tip to the original location in Boston offering a bold and extensive menu with Mediterranean warmth.

Night + Market , a widely lauded Los Angeles eatery behind chef and mastermind Kris Yenbamroong , will bring to Las Vegas its high intensity and signature Thai drinking food. The space will offer delicious and authentic Thai dishes which have won the Los Angeles location countless awards, most recently a James Beard nominee for 'Best Wine Program'.

The original Nobu location in Las Vegas will also receive an invigorating update, with fresh décor and an expanded bar area. Guests from all over the world flock to Chef Nobu Matsuhisa's namesake restaurant for the finest in traditional Japanese cooking, combining world-class hospitality and a dining experience unlike any other.

Kassi Beach Club , from restauranteur Nick Mathers , creator of Élephante in Santa Monica and LA's Kassi Club, will open their Las Vegas location poolside at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. The European-style restaurant and ultra-lounge will combine coastal Italian flavors with the spirit of the Mediterranean.

Global hospitality company, Hakkasan Group, recognized for its innovative restaurant, daylife and nightlife brands spanning four continents, brings Casa Calavera , a new culinary and cantina concept to Virgin Hotel Las Vegas. The new venue will combine traditional Mexican cuisine complemented by a twist of energetic social ambiance. Guests can anticipate a relaxed open-air, feet-in-the-sand experience from a dining perspective paired with a trendy, pre-party nightlife atmosphere.

Built by the first family of steakhouses, David Morton and Michael Morton will reveal a new look for MB Steak , complete with an expansion which captures the excitement and spirit of the Virgin brand when it opens this fall. The brothers leverage three generations of devotion to quality, method and flavor in a steakhouse experience that will be unrivaled in the city. MB Steak pairs the old-school steakhouse standard with a rich, comfortable vibe.

From Clive Collective, comes Money, Baby! Industry veteran/co-founder Justin Massei and company have joined forces to create Vegas's newest adult playground. Money, Baby! combines an unparalleled sports viewing experience with sports betting, interactive games, innovative food and cocktails and a high energy atmosphere that will carry from day into night, seven days a week. Its design plays with a funky mid-century style while reinventing a timeless modern look that will bring nostalgic gaming to Las Vegas. Money, Baby!'s indoor and outdoor patios seamlessly merge with the iconic pools at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas creating one of the most unique venues in Vegas .

Guests from all over the world will scream for Afters Ice Cream . The Southern California -based hot spot will open its first location outside of California at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. Afters offers one-of-a-kind handcrafted creations include its signature Milky Bun™ donut ice cream sandwich.

. The -based hot spot will open its first location outside of at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. Afters offers one-of-a-kind handcrafted creations include its signature Milky Bun™ donut ice cream sandwich. Pizza Forte, created by the Ferraro Family, known for one of Las Vegas' longest running family-owned and operated Italian restaurants, returns with fan favorite Roman-style pizza by the slice, whole pizzas, house-made meatballs and a variety of Italian street food.

Guests will also enjoy Virgin Hotels signature concept Commons Club including:

The Kitchen at Commons Club, a contemporary American eatery laced with British Brasserie sensibility. This 24-hour/7 day a week gathering space will serve breakfast through late night. The culinary and beverage offerings are more international in nature, but there are definite nods to Virgin's British roots. The Kitchen at Commons Club will also offer an extensive beverage program including carafe cocktails, beer flights, wines by the glass and more.

The Bar at Commons Club features multiple gathering spaces and live entertainment on select nights for maximum social connectivity. Service will be a well-choreographed performance with a noticeable level of showmanship and sophistication. Hotel guests and locals alike will enjoy an extensive, though restrained, wine list for the savvy connoisseur and a wide-ranging wine by the glass offering. Locally sourced wines, beers and craft brews will also prominently populate the list in addition to a fun and accessible cocktail menu.

The Shag Room will be an intimate and alluring space designed to host a variety of social events and can also be reserved for private affairs. The Shag Room is a place where cocktails are served and everyone can let their hair down and enjoy live entertainment on select nights.

will be an intimate and alluring space designed to host a variety of social events and can also be reserved for private affairs. The Shag Room is a place where cocktails are served and everyone can let their hair down and enjoy live entertainment on select nights. Take a seat in the Funny Library Coffee Shop, the communal workspace to pop open your laptop or grab a book off the shelf. Cozy up and enjoy a few belly laughs, then fill your belly with some delicious coffee, pastry, or fresh and healthy lite bites. The Funny Library Coffee Shop proudly pours coffee by Laughing Man®, the brand co-founded by actor Hugh Jackman . Laughing Man uses high quality beans supplied by Fair Trade coffee growers and supports farmers through the Laughing Man Foundation.

JC Hospitality, LLC announced in August that the ownership group would have a property opening date identified by mid-September at which time additional details will be provided.

About Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

Virgin Hotels Las Vegas is a reimagined and re-conceptualized casino resort. The property will be a part of the Curio Collection by Hilton™. The integrated resort will intermix a passion for food and beverage with music and culture and features three hotel towers totaling over 1,500 Chambers and suites; the 60,000 sq. ft. Mohegan Sun Casino, operated by Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment; a five-acre desert pool oasis including a multi-functional event lawn; live music and entertainment theater with 4,500 capacity; a signature showroom accommodating 650 guests; an exclusive portfolio of twelve food and beverage venues including Todd English's Olives, Kris Yenbamroong's Night + Market, the legendary Nobu, Michael and David Morton's MB Steak, Kassi Beach Club from restauranteur Nick Mathers, Casa Calavera by global hospitality company Hakkasan Group, the sports entertainment, daylife and nightlife venue Money, Baby! from Clive Collective, famous Afters Ice Cream, Pizza Forte by the Ferraro Family and signature Virgin Hotels restaurants and bars including The Kitchen at Commons Club, The Bar at Commons Club, The Shag Room at Commons Club and Funny Library Coffee Shop. The property is owned by JC Hospitality, LLC, in partnership with Juniper Capital Partners, Virgin Group, LiUNA, Fengate Asset Management, Dream and Orlando Development. The off-Strip playground, located at 4455 Paradise Road, is currently closed for renovations. For more information, visit virginhotels.com/las-vegas .

About Virgin Hotels

Virgin Hotels is a lifestyle hospitality brand that combines heartfelt service, straightforward value and a seamless, personalized hotel experience with the track record of innovation and smart disruption that Sir Richard Branson's global Virgin Group has pioneered for 50 years. Each property intermixes a passion for food and beverage with music and culture, fusing with the local landscape and providing a vibrant and inclusive environment for travelers and locals alike. Virgin Hotels Chicago - named the "#1 Hotel in United States" in 2016, and "#1 Hotel in Chicago" in both 2016 and 2017, by the Condé Nast Traveler's Readers' Choice Awards. Virgin Hotels Dallas and Virgin Hotels Nashville are now open. Locations in New York, New Orleans, Miami, Edinburgh and Las Vegas to follow. Virgin Hotels continues to explore hotel and office conversions as well as ground-up development in cities such as Boston, Los Angeles, Austin, Seattle, and London.

About Curio Collection by Hilton ™

Curio Collection by Hilton™ is an upper-upscale, global portfolio of more than 70 one-of-a-kind hotels and resorts. Curio Collection properties provide travelers authentic experiences through distinctly local offerings and unexpected amenities tailored to every traveler type, all while providing the benefits of Hilton and its award-winning guest loyalty program Hilton Honors. Read the latest brand and hotel stories at newsroom.hilton.com/curio; discover Curio Collection destinations through the eyes of locals with 48-hour itineraries at citiesbycurio.com; determine what kind of traveler you are by taking the curiosity quiz; and connect with Curio Collection on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

