Virgin Hotels' Presents Summer Sessions, The Ultimate Entertainment Experience In Dallas & Nashville

Virgin Hotels brings all the summery feels with performances by Channel Tres, Yungbae, Sam Blackyand and more. Tweet this

Virgin Hotels Dallas (July 23-25): Summer Sessions will kick off Friday, July 23 at 3 pm with an epic Summer Friday's daytime party at The Pool Club in Dallas with music by DJSC, DJ of the Dallas Cowboys. At 6 pm, Commons Club will host an elevated Happy Hour with sounds by DJ Rizkilla. At 9 pm the evening will end at The Pool Club with music by JCL and Rizza.

The festivities will continue Saturday with the pop-up of The Beach Club at Bimini by Virgin Voyages. During the morning, guests will be invited to a dose of 'Vitamin Sea', Virgin Voyage ideology inspired by the oceans and their importance in well-being for everyone's daily lives. A HIIT workout class will be led by Personal Trainer, John Benton. At noon the splashy pop-up will get lively with tropical house beats by DJ C-Quel, Elvis Saurez and DJSC.

Overlooking the city, the soiree will continue with performances by Channel Tres and Yungbae with cocktails by Belvedere at The Pool Club at 10 pm.

The weekend event will culminate on Sunday, July 25 at 11 am with a special brunch featuring refreshing cocktails by Belvedere and more delights. Turning up the heat at The Pool Club will be multitalented DJ/producer, model, and influencer Sam Blacky.

For tickets, tables and reservations to the weekend festivities, visit: https://virginhotels.com/summer-sessions-at-virgin-hotels/

Virgin Hotels Nashville (August 13-15): Virgin Hotels Nashville will keep you entertained this summer with their Summer Session weekend. Starting, Friday, August 13 at 1 pm join the all-day party at The Pool Club with TGIF Poolside and sounds by DJ Rod, Coach & Hish. At 6 pm, Commons Club will host a Happy Hour.

On Saturday Virgin Voyages will transport all visitors to Bimini and create the ultimate summer escape at The Pool Club in Nashville with their pop-up, The Beach Club at Bimini. In the morning, guests will be invited to a dose of 'Vitamin Sea' with workout class. In the afternoon guests can mingle in the open-air lounge by the pool and dance to sets from DJ Slim McGraw & Rod.

The evening will kick off with beats from Channel Tres & Will Gavin at The Pool Club.

For tickets, tables and reservations to the weekend festivities, visit:

https://virginhotels.com/summer-sessions-at-virgin-hotels/

Fans are invited to amplify their summer experience--plus save up to 20% when booking a room package at Virgin Hotels Dallas or Virgin Hotels Nashville .

All hotel guests of suites, penthouses and Richard's Flat get access to Richard's Rooftop VIP area at The Beach Club at Bimini by Virgin Voyages.

