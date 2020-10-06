Virgin Hotels Recognized With Condé Nast Traveler's 2020 Readers' Choice Awards, Earning #1 Hotel In Chicago

MIAMI, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Virgin Hotels , the lifestyle hotel brand by Sir Richard Branson, today is recognized by the distinguished Condé Nast Traveler Readers' Choice Awards. Virgin Hotels Chicago has been awarded the coveted title of "#1 Hotel in Chicago" - the third time the property has earned this honor - while Virgin Hotels Dallas has been named the "#16 Hotel in Texas," ranking as the #5 property in Dallas.

Raul Leal, CEO of Virgin Hotels states, "It's always an honor to be recognized for the heartfelt service and personalized hotel experience Virgin Hotels offers, even more so when the recognition comes directly from our guests. Virgin Hotels properties in Chicago, Dallas, and our newest location in Nashville serve as a second home for locals and travelers alike, and this recognition is an incredible testament to the disruptive hospitality model we provide across all of our properties."

The Condé Nast Traveler Readers' Choice Awards are the longest-running and most prestigious recognition of excellence in the travel industry. More than 715,000 Condé Nast Traveler readers submitted responses rating their travel experiences across the globe to determine the winners.

Virgin Hotels Chicago opened in 2015 as the brand's first property. Located in the heart of the Loop in downtown Chicago, the award-winning hotel was named the "#1 Hotel in United States" in 2016 by the Readers' Choice Awards and "#1 Hotel in Chicago" in 2016, 2017 and once again this year. Consistently since opening, the property has ranked as one of the top five hotels in Chicago. Home to 250 Chambers, the property first introduced the brand's mantra of serving as a member's only club without dues, eliminating fees and surcharges while continuously championing the customer.

Located in the Dallas Design District, Virgin Hotels Dallas opened in December 2019. The new-build property features 268 Chambers and multiple dining and drinking outlets, including the brand's flagship restaurant, bar and lounge Commons Club, helmed by Chef Matt McCallister. Guests also delight in The Pool Club, a lush rooftop space located on the fourth floor overlooking the Dallas skyline, perfect for relaxing amidst greenery and hanging Moroccan lanterns.

The 2020 Readers' Choice Awards are published on Condé Nast Traveler's website at www.cntraveler.com/rca and celebrated in the November issue of Condé Nast Traveler US and UK print editions.

About Virgin Hotels:

Virgin Hotels is a lifestyle hospitality brand that combines heartfelt service, straightforward value and a seamless, personalized hotel experience with the track record of innovation and smart disruption that Sir Richard Branson's global Virgin Group has pioneered for 50 years. Each property intermixes a passion for food and beverage with music and culture, fusing with the local landscape and providing a vibrant and inclusive environment for travelers and locals alike. Virgin Hotels Chicago, - named the "#1 Hotel in United States" in 2016 and "#1 Hotel in Chicago" in 2016, 2017 and 2020 by the Conde Nast Traveler's Readers' Choice Awards - Virgin Hotels Dallas - named the "#16 Hotel in Texas" - and Virgin Hotels Nashville are now open. Locations in Las Vegas, New York, New Orleans, Miami and Edinburgh to follow. Virgin Hotels continues to explore hotel and office conversions as well as ground-up development in cities such as Boston, Los Angeles, Austin, Seattle, and London.

About Conde Nast Traveler

Condé Nast Traveler is the world's most distinguished travel title providing inspiration and advice for discerning travelers. Authoritative and influential, Condé Nast Traveler is a multi-platform, transatlantic brand. Publishing US and UK print editions under Editor-in-Chief Melinda Stevens, Condé Nast Traveler offers award-winning expertise in luxury travel from around the world. For more, visit www.cntraveler.com .

SOURCE Virgin Hotels