Virgin Hyperloop Moves Its Global Headquarters to the ROW DTLA

Transport Tech Company Signs Lease for Nearly 50,000 Square Feet in Los Angeles Arts District

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Virgin Hyperloop announces that it has moved its global headquarters to a 49,862-square-foot office space in the ROW in downtown Los Angeles. It has signed a four-year lease at 777 S. Alameda Street in the Los Angeles Arts District.

"Our new headquarters in this vibrant area represents a new beginning for the company," said Benjamin Savage, Head of HR at Virgin Hyperloop. "The space is designed to support our transition from technology to product development. It allows for efficiency and flexibility, and lends itself particularly well to unleashing collaboration and creativity of our highly skilled employee base."

The ROW is a rapidly expanding development filled with retailers, flexible office spaces, restaurants, and boutiques with abundant creative energy. In its new larger space, Virgin Hyperloop will continue to build on its plans to be the most sustainable, high-speed and efficient provider of technology and product to usher in the fifth mode of transport.

About Virgin Hyperloop

Using electromagnetic systems, Virgin Hyperloop is preparing to launch a new form of mobility that is faster, safer, affordable, and more sustainable than existing modes. The company is working with partners and investors around the world to make hyperloop a reality in years, not decades. It is the only company in the world to have successfully tested hyperloop technology with passengers. Learn more about Virgin Hyperloop's technology, vision, and ongoing projects here .

Media Contact:

Lily Seibert

[email protected]

Dini von Mueffling Communications

646 299 2491

SOURCE Virgin Hyperloop