Virgin Hyperloop One Selects OneLogin to Streamline Security and Access to All Enterprise Applications

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OneLogin , the leader in Unified Access Management which delivers simple and secure application access and identity management to enterprises, today announced that Virgin Hyperloop One chose OneLogin's cloud-based platform to improve security for all intellectual property across its enterprise applications.

"We came to OneLogin to replace our outdated legacy product and needed a solution that could deploy our mission-critical applications in less than 24 hours, while also providing the utmost level of security and ease-of-use," said Dawn Armstrong, IT director at Virgin Hyperloop One. "The nature of our business demands that we make security a mission-critical priority. OneLogin's leading platform was the obvious solution to secure and manage all of our in-house enterprise applications."

Virgin Hyperloop One's team required OneLogin Adaptive Authentication be used for executives and senior engineers who travel internationally. OneLogin's solution was tailored with an extra layer of security with risk scoring, a feature that mitigates the potential for stolen credentials to be used for unauthorized access, while providing a seamless experience for users and giving confidence to the IT department at every login event.

As organizations continue toward digital transformation, enterprise IT leaders are tasked with securing applications in both cloud and on-premise environments. Virgin Hyperloop One recognized the competitive differentiator of using one platform to manage and secure both environments.

"Virgin Hyperloop One is at the forefront of innovation and we're thrilled to add them to our roster. Our partnership puts security front and center, protecting mission-critical information while maintaining a nimble workforce that works across cloud and on-premise environments," said Brad Brooks, CEO of OneLogin. "As they continue on their exciting mission to revolutionize transportation, ultimately making hyperloop a reality, protecting corporate assets is critically important."

About OneLogin, Inc.

OneLogin, the leader in Unified Access Management, connects people with technology through a simple and secure login, empowering organizations to access the world™. The OneLogin Unified Access Management (UAM) platform is the key to unlocking the apps, devices, and data that drive productivity and facilitate collaboration. OneLogin serves businesses and partners across a multitude of industries, with over 2,500 customers worldwide. We are headquartered in San Francisco, California. For more information, visit www.onelogin.com , blog , Facebook , Twitter or LinkedIn .

About Virgin Hyperloop One

Virgin Hyperloop One is the only company in the world that has successfully tested its hyperloop technology at scale, launching the first new mode of mass transportation in over 100 years. The company successfully operated a full-scale hyperloop vehicle using electric propulsion and electromagnetic levitation under near-vacuum conditions, realizing a fundamentally new form of transportation that is faster, safer, cheaper, and more sustainable than existing modes. The company is now working with governments, partners, and investors around the world to make hyperloop a reality in years, not decades. They currently have projects underway in Missouri, Texas, Colorado, the Midwest, India, and the UAE. Learn more about Virgin Hyperloop One's technology, vision, and ongoing projects on their website .

