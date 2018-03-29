Virgin Limited Edition: Ulusaba to Launch Brand New Suite

LONDON, March 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
28th March 2018 - Virgin Limited Edition today announced that Ulusaba Private Game Reserve will welcome guests to a brand new Safari Suite in June 2018, following a period of refurbishment.
(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660513/Virgin_Ulusaba.jpg )
The spacious new suite will accommodate two guests and comes complete with a private plunge pool and garden, separate lounge and large outdoor deck offering views of the Mabrak riverbed, bush and beyond. Bookings are now open with rates starting from R18,250 per person per night.
Ulusaba will also be opening a larger and newly refurbished Safari Room, for two people. The Safari Suite and Safari Room can be interconnected and will be available on an exclusive use basis for up to four people. Exclusive use rates start from R68,800 per night and include a private game vehicle.
For bookings please call T: 0800-716-919 (UK toll free). Alternatively e-mail enquiries@virginlimitededition.com .
Notes to Editors:
- High-res images can be downloaded by registering at http://www.virginlimitededition.com/trade-press-hub
- All rates include accommodation, twice daily game drives, all meals and drinks, high quality wines and champagne
SOURCE Virgin Limited Edition
