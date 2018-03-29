Virgin Limited Edition: Ulusaba to Launch Brand New Suite

LONDON, March 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

28th March 2018 - Virgin Limited Edition today announced that Ulusaba Private Game Reserve will welcome guests to a brand new Safari Suite in June 2018, following a period of refurbishment.

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660513/Virgin_Ulusaba.jpg )



The spacious new suite will accommodate two guests and comes complete with a private plunge pool and garden, separate lounge and large outdoor deck offering views of the Mabrak riverbed, bush and beyond. Bookings are now open with rates starting from R18,250 per person per night.