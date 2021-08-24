Virgin Orbit Selects Redwire to Provide Digital Engineering to Support Rapid Development

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Virgin Orbit has selected Redwire, a leader in mission critical space solutions and high reliability components for the next generation space economy, to provide state-of-the-art digital engineering solutions that will support multi-mission planning through systematic analysis and advanced modeling and dynamic mission simulation. This critical capability will enhance Virgin Orbit's end-to-end responsive space service offering.

"Redwire is extremely proud to support Virgin Orbit with our state-of-the-art ACORN Digital Engineering software suite and other critical technologies," said Peter Cannito, Chairman and CEO of Redwire. "These solutions significantly enhance their ability to rapidly design, develop and deploy space capabilities anywhere in the world."

"We are excited about the partnership with Redwire and how combining our capabilities will build and enhance our current and future ability to serve our growing markets," said Dan Hart, President and CEO of Virgin Orbit.

Redwire recently announced the debut of its Hyperion Operational Space Simulation Laboratory (HOSS)—a first-of-its-kind digital engineering environment that leverages the company's full suite of digital engineering capabilities, including software- and hardware-in-the-loop configurations, to enable next generation space architectures and solutions, such as advanced artificial intelligence, machine learning and cyber technologies. HOSS enables collaboration with government and commercial partners such as Virgin Orbit to rapidly design, develop, deploy, operate and maintain mission critical space capabilities.

About Redwire

Redwire is a leader in mission critical space solutions and high reliability components for the next generation space economy, with valuable IP for solar power generation and in-space 3D printing and manufacturing. With decades of flight heritage combined with the agile and innovative culture of a commercial space platform, Redwire is uniquely positioned to assist its customers in solving the complex challenges of future space missions. For more information, please visit www.redwirespace.com.

About Virgin Orbit

Virgin Orbit provides dedicated, responsive, and affordable launch services for small satellites. Virgin Orbit is developing LauncherOne, a flexible launch service for commercial and government-built satellites. LauncherOne rockets are designed and manufactured in Long Beach, California, and will be air-launched from a modified 747-400 carrier aircraft capable of operating from many locations in order to best serve each customer's needs. Virgin Orbit's systems are currently in an advanced stage of testing, with initial orbital launches expected soon. To learn more or to apply to join Virgin Orbit's talented and growing team, visit virginorbit.com.

