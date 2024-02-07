Virgin Pulse and HealthComp Introduce Combined Company as Personify Health

New company engages and empowers people to be their healthiest through simplified, personalized, and connected health solutions

PROVIDENCE, R.I. and FRESNO, Calif., Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Virgin Pulse and HealthComp today unveil a new company brand: Personify Health. The two companies merged in November 2023 and have since introduced the first and only personalized health platform to provide health plan administration, holistic wellbeing solutions, and comprehensive health navigation – all in one place. Personalized, human-centric, and powerfully simple, Personify Health helps businesses optimize investments in their members while empowering people to more deeply engage with their health.

"Our company's strengths around personalization, human centricity, and high-touch partnerships provide compelling and differentiated opportunities for the new brand. Personify Health emphasizes our commitment to creating health experiences that put people at the center of every interaction," said Erica Sniad Morgenstern, chief marketing officer for Personify Health. "With the global scale of our platform, we help millions of people feel connected and supported when navigating everything from daily wellbeing routines to health complexities."

Personify Health aims to address the issues of increasing healthcare costs and complexity by breaking down traditional silos found in healthcare and rejecting a one-size-fits-all mentality. Backed by decades of experience and global operations, the company brings together industry-leading health, wellbeing, navigation, and benefits solutions to offer a first-of-its-kind personalized health platform. Through a combination of data-driven personalization capabilities, a science-backed methodology, and concierge-level clinical services, the end-to-end platform makes it easier to proactively respond to people's unique needs across their lives.

"Personify Health is focused on helping real people with real needs by enabling our clients to make better decisions about the health benefits they provide – and then making them easy for people to use," said Chris Michalak, CEO of Personify Health. "We are bringing more humanity to a category that is, unfortunately, all too often lacking it. Our personalized health platform delivers modern, engaging experiences that motivate people to manage, improve, and sustain their health – leading to better outcomes for themselves and their companies."

The company will be transitioning to the Personify Health name and brand over the coming months. Members will continue to use and engage with the Virgin Pulse and HealthComp solutions throughout 2024.

"We are on a mission to engage and empower people to lead healthier lives," added Michalak. "The introduction of our new company brand is the first step to achieving this purpose-driven goal that motivates our people and clients every day."

New Mountain Capital is the majority owner of Personify Health, alongside shareholders Blackstone, Marlin Equity Partners, and Morgan Health. More information about the new brand can be found at www.personifyhealth.com.

About Personify Health

Virgin Pulse and HealthComp have merged to provide the industry's first and only personalized health platform, bringing together industry-leading health, wellbeing, navigation, and benefits solutions. Our comprehensive platform equips diverse and unique businesses – and diverse and unique people – to engage more deeply in health, all at a lower cost. By providing personalized, holistic, and powerfully simple health solutions, we are engaging and empowering people to lead healthier lives. Learn more at www.personifyhealth.com.

