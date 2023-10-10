Virgin Pulse Collaborates with AWS to Accelerate Homebase for Health® Platform Innovation and User Experience

Generative AI, machine learning, and other technologies will advance strategic innovation, personalization, and scalability of cloud-native platform amid global growth

PROVIDENCE, R.I., Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Virgin Pulse , the leading global digital-first health, wellbeing, and navigation company, today announced a long-term strategic initiative with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to support the innovation, growth, and performance of Virgin Pulse's health and wellbeing platform, delivering a superior experience to clients and members. This news comes on the heels of the announcement of Virgin Pulse's intent to merge with HealthComp, backed by New Mountain Capital, Marlin Equity Partners, Blackstone, and Morgan Health.

Virgin Pulse is leveraging AWS's cloud capabilities, including generative artificial intelligence (generative AI), machine learning, and analytics, to deliver an innovative roadmap and enable advanced personalization across its Homebase for Health® platform. The cloud-native health and wellbeing platform is powered by the company's personalization engine, which creates a holistic view of individuals and generates millions of actionable insights every minute. By securely analyzing proprietary social determinants of health and lifestyle data, the platform can predict members' needs and preferences to create healthy habits, close critical care gaps, and drive sustained engagement.

Virgin Pulse is tapping into AWS services like Amazon Bedrock, AWS Lambda, Amazon Personalize, and AWS Glue to:

Accelerate predictive model development using conversational and generative AI to expand Virgin Pulse's hundreds of existing models for behavior change, condition management, and personalized life journeys.

Streamline employee activities to support internal processes and drive efficiencies.

Expand customer support to enable a highly modern member services organization that will provide an even stronger experience by bolstering customer service staff with virtual agents.

Invest in enterprise business analytics to drive expansion in analytics use cases, delivering clients even greater visibility into the impact of their health and wellbeing programs and initiatives.

"Virgin Pulse prides itself on delivering a personalized, user-friendly experience that motivates people, driving measurable outcomes and results," said Amit Jain, chief technology officer at Virgin Pulse. "Collaborating with AWS helps us innovate and go further, faster. AWS is helping us scale for our growing global client and member base, providing a reliable cloud-based platform with advanced capabilities and supporting services. With our expanded relationship, Virgin Pulse is poised to deliver more meaningful member engagement and experiences, driving deeper connections and cultures of wellbeing, and furthering our mission of changing lives for good."

As a company with members worldwide, Virgin Pulse is expanding into multiple geographies with a multi-region data center, currently serving the U.S. and E.U., with APAC and MEA regions to follow. Working with AWS is aiding Virgin Pulse in meeting global presence and data residency requirements, including GDPR compliance in the E.U. and other countries. It also supports higher levels of platform availability, reliability, and security, as well as stronger compliance to industry standards, including HIPAA and SOC 2.

"We have a huge opportunity in the health industry to put data and advanced technologies to greater use to improve access and outcomes," said Satish Lakshmanan, Global Director of AI/ML Specialists at AWS. "We're excited to be working with Virgin Pulse to apply generative AI services like Amazon Bedrock and other cloud technologies to derive actionable insights that help deliver personalized support. Machine learning and analytics help drive member engagement and facilitate positive experiences by providing a holistic picture of an individual, and ultimately, we see this resulting in better outcomes."

