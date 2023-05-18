Virgin Pulse Continues Winning Streak with 2023 MedTech Breakthrough Award

Homebase for Health® platform recognized for continued innovation, and strong engagement and outcomes

PROVIDENCE, R.I., May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Virgin Pulse, the leading global digital-first health, wellbeing, and navigation company, today announced it has been named the "Best Overall Patient Engagement Platform" in the 7th annual MedTech Breakthrough Awards. This program is conducted by MedTech Breakthrough, an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes excellence in the global health and medical technology market. Virgin Pulse's Homebase for Health® platform was honored for enhancements made in 2022 that drove meaningful outcomes for clients and their people.

Continuing its quest to make access to benefits and care easier and less complicated, Virgin Pulse made several significant upgrades to its Homebase for Health platform in 2022 that were recognized by MedTech Breakthrough. Most notably, the company launched the next iteration of its benefits navigation and advocacy solution, VP Navigate. Updates to VP Navigate include easy-to-use digital tools to help members understand their options and identify quality care at the best cost. VP Navigate also provides advocacy with one-click access to live support from a nurse or certified coach for guidance on overcoming barriers to care, improving compliance, and enhancing care coordination. Additionally, Virgin Pulse enhanced its user experience to provide greater personalization and improve discoverability to guide health journeys; and expanded live support options, including the addition of condition management coaches who provide evidence-based recommendations for chronic conditions.

"We know that a personalized experience with coaching and tracking can drive engagement and give users a chance to get in front of their health concerns," said James Johnson, managing director, MedTech Breakthrough. "Virgin Pulse delivers on this need, offering a path to engagement and creating access to an ecosystem of partners across the health and wellness spectrum on one platform. Members receive access to easy-to-manage choices as well as structured support whenever they need it. Congratulations on winning the 'Best Overall Patient Engagement Platform' award!"

"The companies we work with recognize that their people need and want more support for their health and wellbeing across the board, and they can't do it alone. Virgin Pulse continues to invest in empowering millions of people to make better health choices – whether that's eating healthier, getting mental health support, locating quality care, or taking better control of a chronic condition," said Chris Michalak, CEO of Virgin Pulse. "Thank you to the MedTech Breakthrough team for recognizing our Homebase for Health platform. This honor validates the hard work we put toward engaging people every day and in critical moments – achieving our mission of changing lives for good."

Virgin Pulse works with employers, health plans, and health systems across 190 countries to engage people in healthy habits and actions that improve outcomes while lowering costs and risks. Its Homebase for Health platform provides clients with a complete engagement and activation solution that drives outcomes for their business and their people, addressing preventative, chronic, or episodic needs. Homebase for Health members have seen significant improvements in their health and wellbeing, including:

70% improved clinical health metrics across BMI, blood sugar levels, and blood pressure.

52% maintained healthy or reduced stress levels, critical for mental health.

87% of members say Virgin Pulse changed their lives.

This recognition from MedTech Breakthrough follows a series of notable industry honors for Virgin Pulse, including the Fast Company's second annual Brands That Matter list, "Best Wellbeing Service Provider" from the Great British Workplace Wellbeing Awards, Ragan's 2022 & 2023 Workplace Wellness Hotlists, Inspiring Workplaces' Top 25 Work Tech Vendors, and four awards from the CCW Excellence Awards.

The mission of the MedTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work, and success achieved by companies across a range of health and medical technology categories. This year's program attracted more than 4,000 nominations from over 17 different countries throughout the world.

About MedTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MedTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence and innovation in medical & health technology companies, products, services and people. The MedTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough healthcare and medical companies and products in categories that include Patient Experience & Engagement, Health & Fitness, Medical Devices, Clinical Administration, Connected Healthcare, Medical Data, Healthcare Cybersecurity and more. For more information visit MedTechBreakthrough.com.

About Virgin Pulse

Virgin Pulse is the leading digital-first health, wellbeing, and navigation company that empowers organizations across the globe to activate populations, improve health outcomes, and reduce spend in an era of accelerating cost and complexity. Virgin Pulse's Homebase for Health® connects data, people, and technology to deliver high tech, human touch experiences that engage and reward individual journeys. Virgin Pulse impacts over 100 million people across 190 countries by helping Fortune 500, national health plans, and many other organizations change lives – and businesses – for good. For more tips and insights, connect with us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

SOURCE Virgin Pulse