Virgin Pure Achieves 78% Increase in Checkout Conversion and 10% Decrease in Cart Abandonment with Splitit

LONDON, Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Splitit, a leading global monthly installment payments solution, today announced the results of its successful partnership with award-winning counter-top purified water solution company Virgin Pure. Splitit helped to deliver a 78% increase in checkout conversion and a 10% reduction in cart abandonment rates. After making Splitit their sole payment solution, Virgin Pure also saw its payment success rate nearly double and Splitit won an additional 25% of Virgin Pure's checkout ratio.

Following a trial with multiple financing options, Virgin Pure found Splitit's solution the most successful and decided to implement Splitit as their sole payment option. Splitit enables customers to pay for purchases in interest- and fee-free monthly installment payments using their existing credit cards with no credit check, application or registration. Splitit makes Virgin Pure's counter-top 'WaterBars' more accessible to the company's residential customers by enabling them to split the total cost into smaller, more manageable amounts.

Speaking to why Virgin Pure chose Splitit, Simon Vingoe, Head of Sales and Marketing at Virgin Pure said: "Splitit allows our customers an easy and accessible way to spread the cost of their purchase with as few barriers and pain points as possible."

Virgin Pure offers a range of purified water solutions that have changed the way many families drink water at home. Since its launch in 2012, Virgin Pure has helped thousands of people enjoy pure drinking water as part of a healthy and sustainable lifestyle, making it their mission to keep people happier and healthier by being a business that does good. The company is dedicated to limiting single-use plastics and their harmful environmental impact through the use of its water dispensers in residential homes and businesses all over the UK.

"In a market where 50% of customers prefer to pay in installments, Splitit's solution allows them to use their existing credit, on their terms," said Brad Paterson, Splitit CEO. "Together we are making it easier for families to acquire Virgin Pure's water dispensers and reduce their environmental footprint. Everything from their product line to their payment method is streamlined and simple, we are proud to be a partner to help Virgin Pure deliver amazing benefits to their customers."

About Splitit

Splitit is a payment method solution enabling consumers and businesses to pay for purchases with an existing credit card by splitting the cost into interest and fee-free monthly payments, without the need for additional registrations or applications. Splitit's consumer solutions enable merchants to offer their customers an easy way to pay for purchases in monthly installments with instant approval, decreasing cart abandonment rates and increasing revenue. Splitit Business Payments allows manufacturers and suppliers to provide buyers with an interest-free, installment credit solution for purchasing goods and services utilizing their existing credit cards. Serving many of Internet Retailer's top 500 merchants, Splitit's global footprint extends to 27 countries around the world. Headquartered in New York, Splitit has an R&D center in Israel and offices in London and Australia.

