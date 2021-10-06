Virgin Voyages' Scarlet Lady Hits The High Seas For An Epic MerMaiden Voyage

On the heels of a successful preview season in the UK, Scarlet Lady arrives in Miami to offer consumers a new way to sail the high seas. Featuring a mix of four- and five-night Caribbean itineraries, the brand offers an unparalleled Virgin experience with a mega yacht-inspired boutique hotel at sea. This adult-only experience presents the perfect backdrop for the vacation everyone needs, with no reason to stay home.

Sir Richard Branson, Founder of Virgin Group, says, "For more than 50 years, Virgin companies have been bringing innovation to industries. Virgin Voyages is very much charting our own path, offering a fresh perspective on cruise travel with a mix of the familiar and a healthy dose of Virgin satisfaction."

Virgin Voyages five-star experience comes without compromise, leading with health and well-being at the forefront. On top of requiring full vaccinations for both Sailors and Crew, all guests will be tested for COVID-19 prior to boarding, a cost covered by the brand. The goal is to ensure the safest possible travel experience, which includes implementing best practices around sanitization, physical distancing, limited occupancy and following local government guidelines in each destination Virgin Voyages sail.

Tom McAlpin, President and CEO of Virgin Voyages, says, "After many years in the making, we are excited to officially launch Scarlet Lady and welcome Sailors in the U.S. aboard for an unforgettable experience. With Michelin-starred dining, incredible spa, phenomenal on-board entertainment and amazing crew, our promise is to deliver a sophisticated, yet relaxed, adult-only experience — free of formality, where ordinary becomes extraordinary. We call this 'Setting Sail the Virgin Way.'"

Virgin Voyages is bringing a sea of change to the cruise industry with a superior value proposition, giving its Sailors more for their money with all gratuities covered, free Wi-Fi, basic beverages and unlimited group fitness classes – all included in the voyage fare. Virgin Voyages unique offerings also include:

Adult-by-Design, offering a sanctuary at sea for the 18+ traveler

offering a sanctuary at sea for the 18+ traveler Relaxed-Luxe, the VV experience is sophisticated, yet approachable with nods of glamour that are perfectly primed for today's discerning, modern travelers

the VV experience is sophisticated, yet approachable with nods of glamour that are perfectly primed for today's discerning, modern travelers Dining, Done Differently, 20+ eateries that foodies will love; restaurants that rival your favorites on land; Virgin Voyages bid ahoy to buffets and pre-set dining times, opting instead for endless, À la minute options. Something to suit every palate including menus from Michelin-starred chefs, the world's only Korean BBQ at sea, and a food hall with options ranging from noodles to diner classics for a late-night bite.

20+ eateries that foodies will love; restaurants that rival your favorites on land; Virgin Voyages bid ahoy to buffets and pre-set dining times, opting instead for endless, À la minute options. Something to suit every palate including menus from Michelin-starred chefs, the world's only Korean BBQ at sea, and a food hall with options ranging from noodles to diner classics for a late-night bite. Immersive Entertainment, with groundbreaking acts, original programming and small microplays developed by some of the world's most-talked about producers, directors and artists

with groundbreaking acts, original programming and small microplays developed by some of the world's most-talked about producers, directors and artists Shake for Champagne ™ , through the Virgin Voyages Sailor App, Sailors can request Champagne anywhere on-board Scarlet Lady with a simple shake of their phone

through the Virgin Voyages Sailor App, Sailors can request Champagne anywhere on-board with a simple shake of their phone Vitamin Sea, innovative programming with well-being activated through a mix of high-energy moments coupled with relaxation and rejuvenation

Scarlet Lady's "Fire & Sunset Soirées," a four-night cruise, will stop in Nassau and then head to the Beach Club at Bimini, a signature waterfront experience in one of the most alluring Caribbean destinations. Sailors can get that sun-kissed glow and relax with restorative morning yoga classes or lounging by the pool in a private cabana, paired with sunset bonfires and DJ-led floatilla parties.

During her inaugural season, Scarlet Lady will sail a mix of Mexican and Caribbean voyages befitting of any curious traveler's tastes, with five-night "Riviera Maya" sailings to Cozumel/Playa Del Carmen; five-night "Mayan Sol" voyages to Costa Maya, Mexico, and five-night "Dominican Daze" voyages to Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic.

With an impressive 1,330 cabins and 78 RockStar Quarters, 86 percent of the cabins on Scarlet Lady feature a balcony and 93 percent have an ocean view. Intelligent architecture is built into the dynamic design with additional highlights that include rainfall showers, ambient mood lighting and smart controls, adjusting automatically with the ship's geo-navigation system.

Virgin Voyages worked with a Creative Collective comprised of some of the most sought-after interior designers, artists and architects including Roman and Williams, Tom Dixon's Design Research Studio, Concrete Amsterdam, Softroom of London and more. Scarlet Lady's interiors were conceptualized by Ben Christie and David Azurdia from the multi-award-winning Magpie Studio in London. RWD from Beaulieu England, who are leaders in super yacht design, created the iconic red Virgin funnel of the vessel.

For more information on Scarlet Lady and her winter schedule, future Sailors are invited to check out Virgin Voyages by visiting www.virginvoyages.com .

ABOUT VIRGIN VOYAGES

Virgin Voyages is a new lifestyle travel brand focused on delivering irresistible cruise vacations. The brand currently has four ships on order with master shipbuilder Fincantieri and has operations in the US, UK and across Europe. Virgin Voyages' first ship, Scarlet Lady, was designed to reflect a yacht's sleek luxury, offering the intimate, elevated experience of a boutique hotel at sea. Featuring spaces designed by some of the top names in contemporary interiors, Scarlet Lady is Adult-by-Design and a sanctuary at sea for the 18+ traveller. A dose of Vitamin Sea will be naturally intertwined across the entire ship, with well-being, relaxation and rejuvenation at the forefront. Scarlet Lady will also feature alluring entertainment and 20+ world-class intimate eateries on board. With a modern twist on luxury, coupled with discerning design, Virgin Voyages offers incredible value for its sailors, including unlimited access to all restaurants and eateries, group fitness classes, free WiFi and tips covered in the voyage fare.

