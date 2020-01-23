Virgin Voyages Selects Konami's SYNKROS Casino Management System for its Founding Fleet of Luxury Ships

"Virgin Voyages is focused on delivering irresistible vacations that are uniquely transformational and rejuvenating for sailors," said Frank Weber, senior vice president of hotel operations for Virgin Voyages. "Our Scarlet Lady is Adult-By-Design, which means that we are building a sanctuary at sea for the 18+ traveler, complete with epic experiences for our Sailors to enjoy."

SYNKROS' agile architecture, real-time open integrations and dependable performance is ideally suited for operating in the open seas. It also offers robust marketing capabilities with an intuitive bonusing engine to deliver an elevated experience for sailors throughout the casino.

"Virgin Voyages' leading-edge approach showcases the 'Virgin style' of service, sophistication, and surprise in incredible ways," said Tom Jingoli, executive vice president & chief commercial officer at Konami Gaming, Inc. "Konami is committed to delivering top casino systems technology to support Virgin Voyages Casino Operation."

Those interested in learning more about SYNKROS' award-winning product suite are encouraged to visit www.konamigaming.com.

About Konami Gaming, Inc.

Konami Gaming, Inc. is a Las Vegas-based subsidiary of KONAMI HOLDINGS CORPORATION (TSE: 9766). The company is a leading designer and manufacturer of slot machines and casino management systems for the global gaming market. For more information about Konami Gaming, Inc. or the SYNKROS® gaming enterprise management system, please visit www.konamigaming.com.

About Virgin Voyages

Virgin Voyages is a global lifestyle brand committed to creating the world's most irresistible holidays. The brand currently has four ships on order with master shipbuilder Fincantieri and has operations in the US, UK and Europe. Virgin Voyages' ships are designed to reflect a super yacht's sleek luxury, featuring spaces designed by some of the top names in contemporary interiors. An Adult-by-Design sanctuary the ships offer a dose of Vitamin Sea with well-being activated through a mix of high-energy moments coupled with relaxation and rejuvenation. Scarlet Lady will also feature never before seen entertainment and 20+ world-class intimate eateries on board. Virgin Voyages offers incredible value for its sailors with all restaurants, group fitness classes, soft drinks, and many more Virgin surprises included within the voyage fare. Scarlet Lady will sail from Miami to the Caribbean all year round from March 2020. The fleets' ships host more than 2,770 sailors and 1,160 amazing crew from around the world. Keep watch on virginvoyages.com for more updates.

