VIRGIN WINES ADVANCES CUSTOMER-CENTRIC PERSONALISATION STRATEGY USING PREFERABLI SOFTWARE

Partnership to Bring Advanced, Machine-Learning Technology to the Virgin Wines Shopping Experience

LONDON and NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Virgin Wines, one of the UK's largest direct-to-consumer online wine retailers and Preferabli, the leading AI-driven, B2B2C product and experience recommendation software, are excited to announce their partnership to develop a new, deeply customer-oriented retail model modernising how people discover and select wine across email, web and mobile.

Understanding Each Customer's Taste Preferences

Virgin Wines is marking a significant step in its long-term digital transformation strategy by partnering with Preferabli to bring advanced machine-learning personalisation into its customer shopping experience. At the heart of this strategy is a commitment to understanding each customer's taste preferences and guiding them toward wines they are most likely to enjoy.

"Our ambition is to create a shopping journey that feels personal, intelligent, and uniquely supportive of each customer's tastes," said Danny Cooper, Chief Information and Digital Officer at Virgin Wines. "Preferabli's industry-leading machine-learning technology enables Virgin Wines to deliver a more intuitive, relevant and confidence-building experience at every touchpoint."

The first phase of this rollout is beginning with personalised email campaigns, offering WineBank customers a selection of recommendations based on their individual flavour profiles. "Preferabli's machine-learning platform gives us the capability to do that at scale", Cooper says.

This functionality will expand across the website and Virgin Wines' upcoming mobile app, forming the foundation of a more dynamic, data-driven future. Further enhancements to the web and mobile experience will follow, including tools for identifying customer preferences and presenting relevant wines at the right moment.

Creating a Best-in-Class Customer Experience

"As the wine market becomes increasingly competitive, the ability to differentiate through personalisation is essential," said Jay Wright, CEO of Virgin Wines. "Our partnership with Preferabli strengthens our position by enabling us to deliver a best-in-class customer experience. This supports the wider ambitions of our five-year growth strategy."

Pam Dillon, co-founder and CEO of Preferabli, states, "We're imagining a world driven by individual preferences, using machine intelligence with human touch. We're very excited to be partnering with Virgin Wines, who is truly leading thinking on what it means to create personalized, vibrant digital experiences."

Virgin Wines selected Preferabli for its deep expertise in taste-based recommendation science and its proven ability to support retailers with machine-learning models specifically designed for wine, spirits, and food. "Preferabli is uniquely suited to Virgin Wines' ambition to modernise discovery and create a more engaging journey for every customer", said Cooper.

About Virgin Wines

Virgin Wines is one of the UK's largest direct-to-consumer online wine retailers. More than 90% of its wines by volume are exclusive. It is a multi-award-winning business with a reputation for curating and supplying high quality products, excellent levels of customer service and innovative ways of retailing.

https://www.virginwinesplc.co.uk/ & https://www.virginwines.co.uk/.

About Preferabli℠

Preferabli is the leading AI-driven B2B2C product discovery and recommendation software for wine, spirits and food – trusted by hospitality, travel and consumer retail platforms. It recently announced strategic partnerships with M&S in the UK and Albertsons in the US.

Using a novel form of AI protected by 15 patents, Preferabli was built by PhDs in physiology and applied mathematics, and the largest group of Masters of Wine and Master Sommeliers in the world. Its solutions cover wine, spirits, beer, sake, craft cocktails and food, including cheese. Preferabli has business and consumer users in 100 countries.

Tastefuli℠ by Preferabli is the premier consumer rewards platform powering direct-to-consumer relationships. Tastefuli by Preferabli for consumers is available on iOS and Android. Tastefuli also produces regular content with millions of views available on Instagram, YouTube and TikTok. For more information, please visit https://preferabli.com.

