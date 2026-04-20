Virginia American Water Celebrates Earth Day with Environmental Initiatives & Water Saving Tips

Simple Ways to Make Every Day Earth Day

ALEXANDRIA, Va., April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of Earth Day, Virginia American Water is highlighting the importance of protecting local water resources through environmental stewardship, strategic infrastructure investment, and community engagement.

Serving approximately 384,000 customers across Virginia, the company works year-round to protect water at its source while delivering safe, reliable service to homes and businesses across the state.

"Protecting water starts long before it reaches the tap," said Thalika Hollingsworth, Source Water Protection Manager, Virginia American Water. "By safeguarding rivers, reservoirs and aquifers that supply our drinking water like the Appomattox River, the Potomac River, the Occoquan Reservoir, and the Potomac aquifer, our employees are committed every day to strengthening infrastructure and supporting the communities we serve."

To celebrate Earth Day this year, employees across the state are participating in a range of environmental, educational and volunteer initiatives, including:

Friends of the Occoquan River Clean-Up

Adopt a Highway Clean-Up in Prince William County

Source Water Protection Training on Cyanobacteria and Cyanotoxins

These efforts reflect the company's broader commitment to environmental stewardship and watershed protection in the communities it serves.

Virginia American Water also encourages customers to take simple steps at home that help conserve water and protect this vital resource, including fixing leaks, turning off the tap while brushing teeth, running full loads of laundry and dishes and properly disposing of household items like batteries, paint and unused medications.

Hollingsworth added, "Small actions can make a big difference. When utilities, communities and customers work together to protect water resources, we help ensure clean, reliable water for future generations."

For more Earth Day information and resources, visit the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Earth Day website: epa.gov/earthday.

This Saturday, April 25, is also National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, organized by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration. Unneeded medications can be safely disposed of at official drop-off locations across the state from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM. Find local drop-off locations and more information at dea.gov/takebackday.

About American Water

American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the United States. With a history dating back to 1886 and celebrating 140 years in 2026, We Keep Life Flowing® by providing safe, clean, reliable and affordable drinking water and wastewater services to approximately 14 million people with regulated operations in 14 states and on 18 military installations. American Water's approximately 7,000 talented professionals leverage their significant expertise and the company's national size and scale to achieve excellent outcomes for the benefit of customers, employees, investors and other stakeholders. For more information, visit amwater.com and join American Water on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and Instagram.

About Virginia American Water

Virginia American Water, a subsidiary of American Water, is the largest regulated water company in the state, providing safe, clean, reliable and affordable water and wastewater services to approximately 384,000 people. For more information, visit www.virginiaamwater.com and join Virginia American Water on LinkedIn, Facebook, and X.

SOURCE American Water