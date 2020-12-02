Virginia-based Emergency Water Systems Enroute to Puerto Rico

WARRENTON, Va., Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With the hurricane season just ending, two Virginia organizations are teaming to demonstrate a lifesaving water system in Puerto Rico. Constant Water, LLC (www.constantwater.com), a manufacturer of emergency water backup systems, is donating two systems for delivery by Chantilly VA-based UNITED DMV. Pequeño Campeón de Jesús, in Barcoleneta, Puerto Rico, a school supporting special-needs children, will receive the systems.

Constant Water, LLC Constant Water, LLC

Following Hurricane Maria, families were weeks without potable water. Response agencies had to acquire, transport, store, and distribute water. This effort was costly, slow, manpower-intensive, and did not meet the needs of families affected by the hurricane. Healthcare officials detailed illnesses and deaths resulting from the lack of clean water following the storm.

"Water is the most important commodity during a disaster, yet there are always delivery delays. Having a supply of fresh emergency water in every home would dramatically reduce all of the costs associated with disaster water," said Judson Walls, Constant Water's CEO.

Constant Water produces battery/solar-powered, whole-house emergency security systems that provide up to 120 gallons of fresh water throughout a home or business.

Following Maria, FEMA spent almost $750 million on bottled water at almost $30/gallon, took 69 days to deliver it, and lost 67 percent of the shipments. Since then, officials found millions of undelivered water bottles. Extensive infrastructure damage hampered response efforts across the island. Factoring in the loss rate of the water shipments, FEMA spent almost $80 per gallon for the delivered water.

"A 120-gallon system provides 30 days of potable water a family of 4," said Walls. "Our systems provide vital potable water while electricity and water supplies are restored. Our approach is less expensive up front and the savings grow with each recurring storm. It is also an environmentally responsible approach by eliminating water bottles."

"It's exciting to work with UNITED DMV and Pequeño Campeón de Jesús for a better, more cost-effective approach to water security for Puerto Rico. We look forward to talking with other businesses and non-profit organizations on our trip."

UNITED DMV is a Fairfax VA non-profit founded by Rafael and Marta Babilonia in 2017 before Hurricane Maria destroyed Puerto Rico. Since then, it has collected relief goods at their Chantilly VA facility for shipment to, and distribution within, Puerto Rico.

Says Founder/CEO, Rafael Babilonia-Dudley, "Since Maria, UNITED DMV has shipped almost 1,400 tons of supplies in 115 containers, helping many still recovering from devastating storms. "We began with a small warehouse, but with all the supplies and help offered moved to an 18,000 sq. ft. facility."

"Since Hurricane Maria, we have also sent supplies to Barbuda, Virgin Islands, Trinidad, Tobago, Bahamas, and Jamaica, and to Texas, Florida, Pennsylvania, Louisiana, and North Carolina," said Babilonia.

Now, recurring earthquakes damage power plants in areas still struggling with inadequate electrical infrastructure. "We reached out to Constant Water for a better water security solution for our partner families. Constant Water systems can improve the lives of families throughout Puerto Rico," he continued.

David Jimenez, Pequeño Campeón de Jesús Executive Director, is excited about the water security systems. "It means potable water during and after a disaster, when it's most needed—Potable water for families that use our facility for shelter, clean water to drink when bottled water is weeks from delivery, and for sanitation and hygiene to prevent post-storm illnesses Puerto Rico saw after Hurricane Maria."

For more information, visit www.constantwater.com, email [email protected] or call (540) 347-3440.

Media contacts:

Judson E. Walls,

Constant Water, LLC

(540) 347-3440

[email protected]

Rafael Babilonia-Dudley

UNITED DMV

845-633-0577

[email protected]

David Jimenez

Foundation Pequeña Campeón de Jesús

Barceloneta, Puerto Rico

(787) 605-3691

[email protected]

SOURCE Constant Water, LLC