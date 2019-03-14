Virginia Beach Convention and Visitors Bureau Launches "Go Beachless / Go Beach" Summer Campaign

"This breakthrough campaign will educate potential visitors on the wide variety of year-round activities across our entire destination," said Brad Van Dommelen, director of Virginia Beach Convention and Visitors Bureau. "The "Go Beachless / Go Beach" campaign is designed to transcend category conventions, distinguish ourselves from competition and increase familiarity with the destination."

As part of the campaign, Virginia Beach Convention and Visitors Bureau will give away a travel package including a 3-night stay at the new Hyatt Place Virginia Beach Town Center for up to four guests (including breakfast) and a $1,000 Visa gift card. To enter the sweepstakes, visit the campaign's microsite and vote to win. The sweepstakes runs now through June 30, 2019.

About Virginia Beach Convention and Visitors Bureau

Virginia Beach Convention and Visitors Bureau, the official destination marketing organization for the city of Virginia Beach, is a municipal organization whose mission is to promote the coastal city as a year-round destination for domestic and international leisure travel, business travel, conventions, sports and special events. Virginia Beach, one of Virginia's most populous cities, resides where the Chesapeake Bay meets the Atlantic Ocean and is comprised of seven unique districts: Sandbridge, Chesapeake Bay, Town Center, Pungo, Oceanfront, ViBe Creative District and Inland. The area is home to 35 miles of sandy beaches, a flourishing culinary and emerging craft beer scene, rich history, a variety of arts and entertainment and family-friendly attractions that keeps its 15 million annual visitors entertained year-round. For all there is to see and do in Virginia Beach, follow Virginia Beach Convention and Visitors Bureau on Facebook and Instagram @VisitVaBeach and on Twitter @VisitVaBch, or go to VisitVirginiaBeach.com .

