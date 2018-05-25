Virginia Beach, Memphis and Indianapolis are the Most Affordable Housing Markets for Veterans, According to Redfin

"The affordability of VA loans is a major reason why the homeownership rate among veterans has historically been higher than for the general population. But this may be changing," said Redfin chief economist Nela Richardson. "Homeownership among active-duty military declined significantly during the housing crisis and remains at historic lows. Veteran homebuyers are battling affordability as the fast pace, high prices and low inventory in today's market make it hard to compete with all-cash buyers. U.S. housing policy should continue to ensure that the people who serve our country also have the opportunity to invest in our country through homeownership."

Virginia Beach is the most affordable metro for veterans, with 38.1 percent of homes for sale affordable, followed by Memphis (36.3%), Indianapolis (26%) and Louisville (25.3%).

"Virginia Beach is the San Diego of the East Coast with several bases representing virtually all branches of the military," said Redfin Virginia Beach agent Jordan Hammond. "For veteran homebuyers transferring to the area, Virginia Beach is the perfect location. Not only is it close to the water and the nation's capital, but it offers a much lower cost of living than California, where many are moving from."

San Jose, CA, the nation's most competitive market, is the least affordable for veterans. Unsurprisingly, many coastal markets, including Los Angeles, San Francisco, Boston and Seattle, have fewer than 2 percent of listings within the reach of veterans.

Below is a ranking of metros according to the percentage of homes affordable for veterans.

Rank Metro Area Share of

Homes

Affordable

for Local

Veterans Median

Annual

Income for

Veterans Max Home

Price

Veterans Can

Afford Median

List Price Percentage

Point Change in

Affordability

Since 2012 1 Virginia Beach, VA 38.1% $49,517 $140,000 $275,000 -13.8 pts. 2 Memphis, TN 36.3% $38,008 $90,000 $193,499 -3.7 pts. 3 Indianapolis, IN 26.0% $37,154 $80,000 $267,068 -32 pts. 4 Louisville, KY 25.3% $35,958 $80,000 $269,900 -31.8 pts. 5 Detroit, MI 22.3% $37,527 $90,000 $264,900 -27.8 pts. 6 Baltimore, MD 22.1% $49,393 $140,000 $339,000 -12.8 pts. 7 St. Louis, MO 21.8% $38,830 $90,000 $209,900 -2.3 pts. 8 Pittsburgh, PA 19.7% $33,437 $70,000 $189,900 -12.3 pts. 9 Washington, DC 19.6% $73,435 $260,000 $490,000 -14.2 pts. 10 Birmingham, AL 19.2% $36,780 $80,000 $239,900 -7 pts. 11 Richmond, VA 19.0% $43,973 $120,000 $329,995 -37.3 pts. 12 Jacksonville, FL 16.8% $41,412 $100,000 $309,900 -24.3 pts. 13 Philadelphia, PA 16.0% $39,887 $100,000 $279,900 -9.3 pts. 14 Cleveland, OH 15.5% $34,282 $70,000 $184,900 -7.1 pts. 15 San Antonio, TX 15.3% $45,903 $130,000 $300,000 -30.2 pts. 16 Cincinnati, OH 14.6% $37,657 $90,000 $239,539 -16.2 pts. 17 Kansas City, MO 13.3% $40,328 $100,000 $265,000 -20.6 pts. 18 Tampa, FL 12.1% $35,185 $70,000 $284,900 -26.8 pts. 19 Columbus, OH 12.0% $37,760 $90,000 $269,900 -12 pts. 20 Charlotte, NC 11.9% $37,812 $90,000 $334,900 -24.9 pts. 21 Raleigh, NC 10.4% $44,900 $120,000 $354,579 -37.9 pts. 22 Atlanta, GA 9.3% $41,899 $110,000 $330,000 -28.6 pts. 23 Houston, TX 7.4% $43,691 $120,000 $330,000 -29.7 pts. 24 Dallas, TX 6.2% $43,725 $120,000 $379,900 -29.6 pts. 25 Orlando, FL 6.1% $35,279 $70,000 $319,000 -27.9 pts. 26 Miami, FL 5.5% $37,108 $80,000 $385,000 -16 pts. 27 Minneapolis, MN 5.5% $41,883 $110,000 $352,000 -27.8 pts. 28 New York, NY 4.7% $42,653 $110,000 $549,000 -9.9 pts. 29 Las Vegas, NV 4.4% $37,870 $90,000 $309,888 -32.3 pts. 30 New Orleans, LA 3.9% $35,240 $70,000 $270,000 -5 pts. 31 Riverside, CA 3.9% $39,733 $100,000 $406,398 -23 pts. 32 Nashville, TN 3.4% $38,603 $90,000 $359,550 -28.6 pts. 33 Chicago, IL 2.8% $40,235 $100,000 $335,000 -4.3 pts. 34 Providence, RI 2.3% $36,941 $80,000 $359,900 -11 pts. 35 Austin, TX 2.2% $46,206 $130,000 $375,000 -20.8 pts. 36 Boston, MA 1.4% $42,705 $110,000 $575,000 -6.2 pts. 37 Seattle, WA 1.3% $47,052 $130,000 $599,950 -17.7 pts. 38 Sacramento, CA 1.2% $42,081 $110,000 $485,000 -46.8 pts. 39 Portland, OR 0.9% $40,624 $100,000 $499,000 -12.7 pts. 40 San Diego, CA 0.7% $46,634 $130,000 $713,995 -7.6 pts. 41 Phoenix, AZ 0.6% $38,635 $90,000 $352,258 -6.2 pts. 42 Denver, CO 0.5% $44,772 $120,000 $524,900 -1.8 pts. 43 San Francisco, CA 0.3% $47,942 $140,000 $998,000 -6.5 pts. 44 Los Angeles, CA 0.2% $41,132 $100,000 $775,000 -11.2 pts. 45 San Jose, CA 0.0% $47,226 $130,000 $1,249,000 -1.7 pts.

To read the full report, with with a complete methodology and data set, as well as a discussion of the relatively worse housing affordability for female veterans, please visit https://www.redfin.com/blog/2018/05/virginia-beach-memphis-and-indianapolis-are-the-most-affordable-housing-markets-for-veterans.html.

