Virginia Burn Boot Camp Owners Melanie & Aaron Skinner Earn Prestigious Mark of Excellence Award

Ashburn Franchise Partners Recognized for Exceptional Membership Growth, Leadership, and Community Impact

ASHBURN, Va., Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Melanie and Aaron Skinner, owners of Burn Boot Camp Ashburn, have been recognized as 2025 recipients of the brand's prestigious Mark of Excellence award. This honor celebrates locations that maintain 600 or more active members throughout the qualifying period of June 1, 2024, through May 31, 2025—recognizing outstanding performance, strong leadership, and an unwavering commitment to the Burn community.

Mark of Excellence recognition ceremony

Since acquiring the Ashburn location in December 2022, the Skinners have increased membership by an impressive 80%, propelling the gym into the top five Burn locations nationwide with more than 700 active members. Their hands-on leadership, operational excellence, and dedication to the member experience have positioned Burn Boot Camp Ashburn as a standout performer within the system.

"The Mark of Excellence award is a tremendous honor, and we're incredibly proud of what our team has built in Ashburn," said Melanie Skinner. "Our focus has always been on our members—making sure they feel supported, empowered, and part of something bigger. This recognition reflects the passion and dedication of each trainer and member in our community."

Burn Boot Camp Ashburn has become known for its energized, supportive environment where members find accountability, confidence, and connection. With Burn Boot Camp's concept now operating in 44 states with more than 385 locations, Ashburn stands as a shining example of how franchise partners can create meaningful community impact while driving strong growth.

A celebration honoring the Skinners and their team was held at the Ashburn gym, with additional recognition taking place at Burn Boot Camp's national awards ceremony.

"The Mark of Excellence award is how we recognize franchise partners who set the standard within our system, and Melanie and Aaron truly embody what it means to lead with heart, vision, and dedication," said Morgan Kline, CEO and co-founder of Burn Boot Camp. "Their commitment to empowering members, developing strong teams, and elevating the Burn Boot Camp experience makes them an incredible asset to our brand."

Burn Boot Camp continues to attract mission-driven franchise partners like the Skinners who create powerful community impact while driving strong operational performance. Built around a franchise partner–first revenue model and supported by national leadership, the brand offers a proven path for entrepreneurs looking to make a meaningful difference in the lives of women and families.

According to the 2025 Franchise Disclosure Document, Item 19, which reports 2024 unit performance, Burn Boot Camp delivers impressive results for its franchise partners—80% of whom are women. With an average annual revenue of approximately $700K per location, top-performing gyms generating as much as $1.6M, and a systemwide average EBITDA of $114K (per Item 19 | 2025 FDD), Burn offers a proven model for success.

Prime territories are available nationwide and Burn Boot Camp is seeking driven single- and multi-unit operators ready to join a high-growth brand that empowers confident women, strengthens families, and builds deeply connected communities. As International Franchise Association VetFran members, Burn Boot Camp offers veteran franchisees who join 15% off the initial franchise fee. Learn more at burnbootcampfranchise.com .

About Burn Boot Camp:

Founded in 2012 by husband-wife duo Devan and Morgan Kline, Burn Boot Camp is a national fitness concept that helps women and their families create healthy lifestyles by building strength and confidence. With unlimited 45-minute circuit-style Camps, complimentary Childwatch, and a unique Floating Floor to help protect joints and prevent injury, Burn Boot Camp offers hope to hundreds of thousands of people on a fitness journey also seeking a path to purpose, passion, and community in over 370 locations nationwide. The Burn Boot Camp App brings transformative workouts to Burn On Demand, providing users with access to expert fitness, recovery, and educational content across 18 categories. Devan and Morgan are also the best-selling authors of the bestseller Burn: The Burn Boot Camp 5-Step Strategy for Inner and Outer Strength.

For more information, visit BurnBootCamp.com and follow Burn Boot Camp on Instagram , YouTube , TikTok , Facebook , Threads , LinkedIn and Podcast .

SOURCE Burn Boot Camp