Virginia C. Hardie is recognized by Continental Who's Who

Virginia C. Hardie is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Anesthesiologist and Pain Management Specialist for her work in the Medical field and in acknowledgment of her work at Fabito Anesthesia and Pain Specialists PC.

Virginia C. Hardie

As a respected Anesthesiologist and Pain Management Specialist, Dr. Hardie cares about the wellbeing of every patient, and enjoys working with them one-on-one to create a pain management program that suits their needs. For the past two years, she has been providing exceptional patient care at Fabito Anesthesia and Pain Specialists PC, located at 1748 W. Horizon Ridge Pkwy in Henderson, NV.



Dr. Hardie first studied at the University of Nevada Reno, graduating with a Bachelor's degree in Psychology. She then attended the University of Nevada School of Medicine, and graduated with her Medical degree in 2008. Dr. Hardie completed a General Surgery residency from 2008-2012, followed by an Anesthesiology residency from 2012 - 2015. She then took on a Pain Medicine Fellowship at the University of Nebraska Medical Center from 2015 - 2016. As a result of her training, Dr. Hardie is ABA board-certified in Pain Medicine and Anesthesiology. She is also MILD certified, Vertiflex certified, and Suboxone certified.



Dr. Hardie has trained extensively,and is certified to perform fluoroscopic and ultrasound-guided interventional pain procedures, and multiple advanced spinal techniques. In Dr. Hardie's work, she believes in treating all patients with compassion and understanding, and believes strongly in upholding medical ethics.



She first meets with patients to determine their symptoms and areas of pain. After an examination, she can recommend surgery, medication, or natural wellness techniques to improve the patient's pain levels. Dr. Hardie performs advanced procedures such as spinal cord stimulation (SCS) trials and implants, peripheral nerve stimulation trials and implants, Vertiflex procedures, sacroiliac joint fusion, and the MILD procedure. Dr. Hardie also performs state-of-the-art pain medicine techniques, like facet joint radiofrequency ablation, peripheral nerve block, steroid injections (cortisone shots), and sacroiliac joint injections.



Dr. Hardie is a member of the Western Medicine Team of Fabito Anesthesia and Pain Specialists PC. Her practice also offers natural wellness approaches and help for patients as they recover from their procedures. Patients can benefit from a wide range of options, such as yoga therapy, reiki healing, meditation therapy, and acupuncture. For a full-body approach to healing, they also offer chakra energetic healing, space clearings and blessings, shamanic healing, and life coaching. These practices can help patients feel aware of their bodies and manage their pain levels through non-invasive methods.



After completing her MD degree, Dr. Hardie began her career at VA Southern Nevada Health System, where she gained experience treating patients in the Las Vegas area for three years. In 2019, she joined Fabito Anesthesia and Pain Specialists PC, where she has now been for over two years.



On a personal note, Dr. Hardie likes to hike, camp, ski, run, and spend time outdoors. She enjoys spending time with friends and family, especially her 10-year-old daughter.



For more information, visit http://www.drfabito.com/.



