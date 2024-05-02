Virginia Cancer Specialists Continues to Increase Access to Care in New, Expanded Fair Oaks, VA, Location, Now Open

Now in its 52nd year, Virginia Cancer Specialists continues to increase service and access to quality cancer care throughout Northern Virginia. The new 7,162 square foot Fair Oaks facility, which opened its doors on Monday, is Virginia Cancer Specialists' third expansion in the last 6 months, with additional expansions planned for 2024 to accommodate new physicians joining the practice.

FAIRFAX, Va., May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Virginia Cancer Specialists, the largest private cancer practice in Northern Virginia, reinforces its commitment to providing exceptional cancer care and progressing clinical cancer research by expanding its third location in the last 6 months. Virginia Cancer Specialists serves patients in 10 locations throughout Northern Virginia with advanced, integrated, complete cancer care.

The existing Fair Oaks, VA, Virginia Cancer Specialists location relocated to an adjacent building, 3700 Joseph Siewick Dr, Suite 408, Fairfax, VA. Conveniently located next to Fair Oaks Hospital, with easy access from Route 50, Fairfax County Parkway, and I-66, the larger, state-of-the-art suite will better serve patients with comprehensive cancer services, including medical oncology, radiation oncology, research and clinical trials, breast surgery, musculoskeletal tumor surgery, thoracic surgery, genetic counseling, nutritional counseling, therapeutic counseling, financial counseling, and palliative care.

Convenient complimentary patient parking is available in front of building 3700.

The Virginia Cancer Specialists' Fair Oaks, VA, location is home to Medical Oncologist, Daniel Chong, MD; Breast Surgeon, Lindy Rosal, MD, FACS; and Breast Surgeon, Hernan Vargas, MD, FACS, along with their clinical care teams, advance practice providers, genetics counselors, oncology nurse navigators, oncology pharmacists, social workers, dietitians, and laboratory technicians.

"As we open our expanded office, I remain dedicated to exceeding our patients' expectations. I am committed to providing the highest standard of care. I believe in shared decision making with my patients and will continue to provide individualized care plans," said Dr. Rosal.

"We are excited to communicate the expansion of our office space at Fair Oaks. The new space is conducive to the integrated care we offer our patients, from diagnosis through treatment and into survivorship of breast cancer. Our comprehensive program integrates state of the art breast surgery, medical oncology, genetics, nutrition, survivorship, and social services," shared Dr. Vargas.

"Our integrated team ensures a 360-degree approach to care, where patients benefit from the expertise of diverse specialists working collaboratively and seamlessly under one roof. This provides patients with great peace of mind knowing they will receive coordinated, efficient care and support," shared Dr. Chong.

Founded in 1972, Virginia Cancer Specialists has been an integral part of the Northern Virginia medical community for over 50 years. From humble beginnings, founder Arthur Kales, MD, opened the practice with a commitment to provide compassionate, state-of-the-art treatment for cancer and blood diseases close to home, all while laying the groundwork for decades of research, new therapies, and future cures. Since, Virginia Cancer Specialists has accomplished numerous breakthroughs that have advanced cancer care, increased survivorship, and improved quality of life for tens of thousands of patients from across the state. As home to the largest clinical trials program in the Mid-Atlantic, Virginia Cancer Specialists currently enrolls more than 3,400 patients in investigational studies across breast, lung, brain, blood, solid tumors, and more providing access to treatments that may not be available to the general public.

About Virginia Cancer Specialists

Virginia Cancer Specialists, the largest private cancer practice in Northern Virginia, was recognized in 2024 as the #1 physician practice in Virginia with the most Castle Connelly top doctors in cancer care. It features a world-class treatment team fighting cancer and diseases of the blood, offering access to the most current treatment protocols, clinical trials, and comprehensive care. Its fully staffed, comprehensive clinical research program also includes a dedicated research facility for Phase I clinical trials—the Virginia Cancer Specialists Research Institute, the largest of its kind in the Mid-Atlantic region. The practice offers medical oncology, radiation oncology, musculoskeletal tumor surgery, breast surgery, thoracic surgery, genetic counseling, palliative care, oncology nurse navigators, oncology infusion nurses, oncology pharmacists, social workers, dietitians, and laboratory technicians. Virginia Cancer Specialists is part of The US Oncology Network. This collaboration unites the practice with more than 1,400 independent physicians and research and data from thousands of cancer patients in clinical trials across the country. Virginia Cancer Specialists also participates in clinical trials through US Oncology Research, which has played a role in more than 100 FDA-approved cancer therapies. For more information, visit USOncology.com. For more information about Virginia Cancer Specialists, visit: VirginiaCancerSpecialists.com

The Network is supported by McKesson Corporation, a global leader in healthcare solutions.

Media Contact

Jean Dzierzak

[email protected]

703-963-5770

SOURCE Virginia Cancer Specialists