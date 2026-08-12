Virginia Cancer Specialists Welcomes Medical Oncologist Ellery Altshuler, MD, to Fairfax

Dr. Altshuler completed fellowship training in Oncology and Hematology at Johns Hopkins Medicine following his residency in Internal Medicine and medical education at the University of Florida College of Medicine. He is board certified in Internal Medicine and board eligible in Hematology and Medical Oncology.

In addition to his extensive clinical training, Dr. Altshuler has contributed to oncology research and academic initiatives throughout his career. He has authored and coauthored numerous peer-reviewed publications and presented research at national and institutional meetings on topics including gastrointestinal cancers, immunotherapy, cancer outcomes, and molecular profiling.

"Dr. Altshuler brings exceptional clinical expertise, a strong academic foundation, and a deep commitment to compassionate care," said Timothy McCarthy, MD, Medical Oncologist who sees patients in the Fairfax location. "As demand for cancer services continues to grow across Fairfax County and Northern Virginia, we are proud to expand our physician team with a provider who shares our passion for delivering compassionate, highly innovative care."

Dr. Altshuler has been recognized throughout his training with several prestigious honors, including the McGlothlin Foundation Fellows to Faculty Award, the Linda Rubin Fellowship in Pancreatic Cancer Research and Patient Care, and the Outstanding Ambulatory Resident Award. These distinctions reflect his commitment to excellence in patient care, research, and medical education.

At Virginia Cancer Specialists, Dr. Altshuler will provide comprehensive care for patients with cancer and blood disorders while collaborating with a multidisciplinary team dedicated to advancing outcomes through innovative therapies, clinical research, and personalized treatment planning.

"Every patient's cancer journey is unique," said Dr. Altshuler. "I believe in combining the latest advances in oncology with open communication and individualized care to help patients and their families navigate treatment with confidence and hope."

Starting September 14, 2026, Dr. Altshuler will see patients in the Virginia Cancer Specialists Fairfax office, located at 8613 Route 29, Fairfax, VA, 22031.

About Virginia Cancer Specialists

Virginia Cancer Specialists, the largest private cancer practice in Northern Virginia, has been recognized as the #1 physician practice in Virginia in cancer care and across all medical specialties for 3 years running (2024-2026), as recognized by Castle Connolly Top Doctors. It features a world-class treatment team offering access to the most current treatment protocols fighting cancer and blood diseases. It's also home to the Virginia Cancer Specialists Research Institute and the largest clinical trials portfolio in the Mid-Atlantic – including a dedicated research facility for Phase I clinical trials and later-stage trials through a joint venture with Fairfax's NEXT Oncology. The practice offers medical oncology, radiation oncology, musculoskeletal tumor surgery, breast surgery, thoracic surgery, genetic counseling, support cancer care, financial counseling, onsite laboratory, onsite pharmacy, language services, telehealth, nurse advice line, and much more. Virginia Cancer Specialists is part of The US Oncology Network. This collaboration unites the practice with more than 600 sites of care across 31 states, 2,700 affiliated physicians, and research and data from thousands of patients with cancer in clinical trials across the country. Through its collaboration with Sarah Cannon Research Institute, Virginia Cancer Specialists offers access to a comprehensive menu of clinical studies and has contributed to pivotal research that has led to the approval of new cancer therapies. For more information about The US Oncology Network, which is supported by McKesson, a trusted name and global leader in healthcare for over 180 years, visit USOncology.com. For more information about Virginia Cancer Specialists, visit: VirginiaCancerSpecialists.com

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SOURCE Virginia Cancer Specialists