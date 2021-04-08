Virginia Chamber Foundation Announces Blueprint Virginia 2030 Regional Tour

RICHMOND, Va., April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Moments ago, the Virginia Chamber Foundation announced the Blueprint Virginia 2030 Regional Tour, with virtual meetings scheduled in every GO Virginia region. As part of the Blueprint Virginia 2030 development process, the Virginia Chamber Foundation has announced it will host a series of virtual meetings throughout Virginia, in partnership with its network of local, regional, and other chambers of commerce; and GO Virginia.

These meetings will serve to foster greater regional collaboration by bringing together leaders in business, economic development, workforce, education, housing, and other community representatives from across the Commonwealth to provide input for Virginia's next statewide strategic plan.

"As Virginians prepare to elect a new Governor in November, we believe that the time is right to update Blueprint Virginia and set even more ambitious policy goals to achieve long-term economic growth," said Virginia Chamber President & CEO Barry DuVal. "We must be pro-active and remain vigilant as our Commonwealth works to rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic. Over the coming months, we will call upon Virginia's regional leaders and industry experts to analyze state and regional economies and identify specific economic drivers."

Registered attendees will be invited to participate in the Blueprint Virginia 2030 Regional Tour survey and the initial survey results will be reviewed during each meeting. Participants will also have the opportunity to hear directly from Virginia Chamber President & CEO, Barry DuVal, and representatives of GO Virginia for an economic update presentation from both the statewide and regional perspectives.

The full schedule of the Blueprint Virginia Regional Tour can be found below. More information on these meetings and the registration links for each can be found here.

More information on GO Virginia and each of its nine regions can be found here.

MAY 5, 2021 • 12:00PM – 1:00PM

GO Virginia Region 1

MAY 12, 2021 • 12:00PM – 1:00PM

GO Virginia Region 2

MAY 26, 2021 • 12:00PM – 1:00PM

GO Virginia Region 3

JUNE 24, 2021 • 12:00PM – 1:00PM

GO Virginia Region 4

JUNE 30, 2021 • 12:00PM – 1:00PM

GO Virginia Region 6

JULY 21, 2021 • 12:00PM – 1:00PM

GO Virginia Region 7

JULY 28, 2021 • 12:00PM – 1:00PM

GO Virginia Region 8

AUGUST 4, 2021 • 12:00PM – 1:00PM

GO Virginia Region 9

AUGUST 11, 2021 • 12:00PM – 1:00PM

GO Virginia Region 5

The Virginia Chamber Foundation tracks Virginia's economic competitiveness, conducts research and analysis, and hosts programs – connected to the priorities of Blueprint Virginia 2025. In December 2017, the Chamber released an update to its long-term strategic economic development plan, Blueprint Virginia 2025, which engaged over 6,000 business and community leaders to lay out a plan to getting Virginia back to the top of national business climate rankings. In December of 2020, the Virginia Chamber officially began the development process for the next update, Blueprint Virginia 2030. Learn more at https://www.vachamber.com/foundation/

