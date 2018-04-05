Virginia Credit Unions Lead the Way with Accessible Websites

Luke Bland, Marketing and Member Services at First NRV said, "We became aware of the ADA risks facing credit unions, and we knew that we had to find a team that was capable of rebuilding our website from the ground up to provide a more modern and user friendly feel, while maintaining the compliance standards that have been set for credit unions today. I could not be happier with the level of knowledge, hard work, and communication that OMNICOMMANDER's specialists displayed to us during the build process of our website. They were well versed in their training, and provided excellent support from all ends of the spectrum including compliance regulations, marketing tips, and they were always there to answer any general questions about the build process of our new website."

OMNICOMMANDER Founder and CEO Eric Isham said, "Working with the team at First NRV was a wonderful experience. It's very satisfying that so many credit unions in Virginia have partnered with us. Virginia has been hit particularly hard by frivolous lawsuits and we have taken the task of building ADA compliant websites very serious. Due to our industry leading 4 step process, our clients can rest assured that their new website is accessible."

Jeannie Hunt, the CEO of Mountain Empire Federal Credit Union also added, "We started working with OMNICOMMANDER in the spring of 2017. We have a stunning new website that our members absolutely love. Eric and his staff are always available to assist us, and most of our requests are handled in a matter of minutes. I couldn't give them a higher recommendation."

About OMNICOMMANDER

OMNICOMMANDER is a veteran owned and operated credit union website design, social media and marketing firm. With a focus on member experience, the company ensures every touchpoint has the exact same user interface. Along with incredible design, OMNICOMMANDER creates sites with built-in mobile responsiveness, SSL encryption while observing ADA guidelines on accessibility for disabled members.

For more information, visit OMNICOMMANDER on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Contact: Aleah Reaves, 850.269.7111, aleah@omnicommander.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/virginia-credit-unions-lead-the-way-with-accessible-websites-300625317.html

SOURCE OMNICOMMANDER