Virginia experts share tips for preventing winter home disasters

Puzio suggests keeping these issues in mind through the rest of the season:

Protection from frozen pipes. Nobody wants to come home and find burst pipes and a flooded basement, but if a pipe freezes, that's exactly what can happen. Homeowners should remember to keep the temperature inside their home at 65 degrees or higher and allow faucets to drip during freezing weather to prevent ice clogs from forming. Adding pipe wrappings where possible, like uninsulated crawlspaces, basements and garages can provide an additional layer of safety. Maintenance keeps the furnace running. A furnace can go out when we least expect it, often without warning. Without regular maintenance, mechanical failures can turn into chilly surprises. Homeowners should have their furnaces inspected by a licensed and insured professional every year for reliable heat all season long. Sump pumps protect against a wet winter. Winter doesn't just mean snow and ice here in Roanoke . A rainy day can create flash flood conditions in an instant, and water may find its way into basements. A sump pump can remove water from basements before they flood, keeping the home safe and protecting property and valuables.

For more information on keeping your home safe and hassle-free this winter, call Southern Trust Home Services at 540-343-4348 or visit southerntrusthomeservices.com .

About Southern Trust Home Services

Founded in 1995 as Southern State Electric, Southern Trust Home Services provides residential services including plumbing, electrical, HVAC, bathroom remodels, drain cleaning, water treatment and 24/7 emergency repairs to homeowners in more than 60 cities throughout southern Virginia. Roanoke's first to offer a lifetime guarantee on all recommended repairs, Southern Trust Home Services staffs dedicated, certified, licensed and insured, drug and criminal background checked technicians who provide timely, same-day services for a variety of home repairs, installations, and maintenance. A Better Business Bureau accredited company since 2006, Southern Trust Home Services has financing available including 0 percent for 18 months, and Lifetime Repair Guarantee on stated repairs. To find out more, call 540-343-4348 or visit southerntrusthomeservices.com.

