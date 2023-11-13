Virginia Governor's Housing Conference to kick off on Wednesday in Hampton

News provided by

Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development

13 Nov, 2023, 11:58 ET

~ Gov. Youngkin to speak at the VAGHC Housing Awards Luncheon on Nov. 16 ~

HAMPTON, Va., Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 

WHAT:  The 2023 Virginia Governor's Housing Conference will kick off on Wednesday, Nov. 15 at the Hampton Roads Convention Center in Hampton, Virginia. The three-day conference is the largest and most comprehensive housing and community development event of the year in Virginia. The 1,100-plus conference attendees are from a myriad of backgrounds and include housing providers, home builders, nonprofit organizations, financial institutions, lenders, fair housing advocates, economic developers, local and state government and people interested in enhancing housing opportunities in Virginia. Media opportunities will be available at the following times:

Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2:30 p.m. | Media Tour of Advanced, Factory-Built Housing Solutions  
Virginia Housing will host an interactive feature of factory-built homes located in Exhibit Hall B. Stop by to tour a new eBuilt™ manufactured home called the "Cool Breeze," from Clayton Homes, built to the Department of Energy's Zero Ready Energy Home™ specifications. The exhibit will also feature Van Metre Homes and its cutting-edge POWERhaus modular kitchen and bathroom cartridges. These factory-built housing solutions demonstrate Virginia Housing's commitment to strong partnerships and innovation in the housing industry.

Wednesday, Nov. 15, 3:30-4:30 p.m. | Keynote Plenary 
Hampton Vice Mayor Donnie Tuck will welcome the VAGHC conference attendees. The keynote plenary will feature Tom Barkin, the president and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond. Secretary of Commerce and Trade, Caren Merrick, will facilitate a Q&A with Barkin. 

Thursday, Nov. 16, 11:30 a.m.-1:15 p.m. | VAGHC Housing Awards Luncheon
Governor Youngkin will speak at the beginning of the Virginia Governor's Housing Conference Housing Awards Luncheon. This luncheon will recognize the top housing and community develop projects and leaders throughout Virginia.

WHEN:   November 15-17, 2023

WHERE:   Hampton Roads Convention Center | 1610 Coliseum Drive, Hampton, Virginia 2366

SOURCE Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development

Also from this source

DHCD Announces Submission of Broadband Plans to Reach Universal Access for Virginians

DHCD Announces Submission of Broadband Plans to Reach Universal Access for Virginians

The Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development announced today the submission of the Initial Proposal Volume 2 to the National...
Stay Connected as the Back-to-School Season Arrives

Stay Connected as the Back-to-School Season Arrives

As students head back to school across the Commonwealth, the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) would like students and...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Real Estate

Image1

Construction & Building

Image1

Trade Show News

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.