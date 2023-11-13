Virginia Governor's Housing Conference to kick off on Wednesday in Hampton

~ Gov. Youngkin to speak at the VAGHC Housing Awards Luncheon on Nov. 16 ~

WHAT: The 2023 Virginia Governor's Housing Conference will kick off on Wednesday, Nov. 15 at the Hampton Roads Convention Center in Hampton, Virginia. The three-day conference is the largest and most comprehensive housing and community development event of the year in Virginia. The 1,100-plus conference attendees are from a myriad of backgrounds and include housing providers, home builders, nonprofit organizations, financial institutions, lenders, fair housing advocates, economic developers, local and state government and people interested in enhancing housing opportunities in Virginia. Media opportunities will be available at the following times:

Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2:30 p.m. | Media Tour of Advanced, Factory-Built Housing Solutions

Virginia Housing will host an interactive feature of factory-built homes located in Exhibit Hall B. Stop by to tour a new eBuilt™ manufactured home called the "Cool Breeze," from Clayton Homes, built to the Department of Energy's Zero Ready Energy Home™ specifications. The exhibit will also feature Van Metre Homes and its cutting-edge POWERhaus modular kitchen and bathroom cartridges. These factory-built housing solutions demonstrate Virginia Housing's commitment to strong partnerships and innovation in the housing industry.

Wednesday, Nov. 15, 3:30-4:30 p.m. | Keynote Plenary

Hampton Vice Mayor Donnie Tuck will welcome the VAGHC conference attendees. The keynote plenary will feature Tom Barkin, the president and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond. Secretary of Commerce and Trade, Caren Merrick, will facilitate a Q&A with Barkin.

Thursday, Nov. 16, 11:30 a.m.-1:15 p.m. | VAGHC Housing Awards Luncheon

Governor Youngkin will speak at the beginning of the Virginia Governor's Housing Conference Housing Awards Luncheon. This luncheon will recognize the top housing and community develop projects and leaders throughout Virginia.

WHEN: November 15-17, 2023

WHERE: Hampton Roads Convention Center | 1610 Coliseum Drive, Hampton, Virginia 2366

