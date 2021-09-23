Virginia GrandDriver Goes Retro with New 80's-Themed Workout Series Aimed to Help Older Drivers Get Fit, Drive Safely, and Have Fun!

RICHMOND, Va., Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Virginia Department for Aging and Rehabilitative Services (DARS) GrandDriver program, a statewide initiative funded by the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles, is taking a new approach to promote safe driving among older adults. The RadDriver Totally 80's Workout Tape is a new series of short exercise videos recently launched to help older adults improve coordination, flexibility, and maintain strength to drive safely.

Sixteen percent of Virginians are age 65 or older. While most senior drivers may be good drivers, there are physical changes that come with aging. These changes can affect our ability to drive safely. Many families have difficulty deciding when their older relative should stop driving and must weigh potential safety considerations against their loved one's sense of independence, pride, and control. The new workout video series can help build that independence that drivers desire as they age.

Driving a vehicle requires the physical strength to turn a steering wheel, apply pressure to the pedals, and hold yourself upright in the driver seat. You also need to be mobile enough to get in and out of a vehicle, adjust mirrors, and reach all in-vehicle controls. Virginia GrandDriver's new 80's-themed workout series, led by adult group trainer and personal fitness trainer, Wendy Chinn, provides simple at-home exercises to help older adults improve their coordination, flexibility, and strength to stay safe and alert while driving.

"At GrandDriver, we are always looking for new and innovative ways to help older adults navigate age-related changes that may impact their ability to drive and stay mobile," said Kathy Miller, Director of Aging Programs and Services for DARS. "The new workout video series focuses on building up your strength and flexibility that can help older adults continue driving."

The workout series is approved by an orthopedic doctor and physical therapist, and Virginia GrandDriver suggests that anyone undertaking a new exercise regime should check in with their healthcare provider.

The RadDriver Totally 80's Workout video series, along with driving tips and educational resources for older adults, is available at granddrriver.net.

About Virginia GrandDriver

Virginia GrandDriver is an educational resource designed to provide Virginians with information and resources about staying safe and mobile on the road as they age. The program gives older Virginians and their families suggestions to improve driving skills and keep everyone on the road safe. GrandDriver is an initiative of the Virginia Department for Aging and Rehabilitative Services and funded by the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles. GrandDriver.net

SOURCE Virginia GrandDriver