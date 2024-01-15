Virginia Green Blooms as "Agribusiness of the Year" in 2024 Virginia Agribusiness Council Awards

RICHMOND, Va., Jan. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Virginia Green, a leading provider of lawn care services in the Commonwealth, has been named the 2024 Agribusiness of the Year by the Virginia Agribusiness Council. This prestigious award, presented at the Council's Legislative Appreciation Banquet, recognizes Virginia Green's commitment to sustainable practices, community involvement, and cultivating beautiful outdoor spaces.

With over 1300 attendees, the banquet saw the Council's highest attendance ever, further highlighting the significance of Virginia Green's achievement. Gil Grattan, owner of Virginia Green and a Council member for over 20 years, expressed his heartfelt gratitude: "Thank you all for this incredible honor! Winning Agribusiness of the Year in Virginia is a testament to the dedication of our team and the support of our community. For years, I have joked with the other members of the council that I consider Virginia Green to be the largest farmer in Virginia, and our crop is happy team members and beautiful lawns! Seriously though, we take pride in our commitment to sustainable practices and fostering beautiful outdoor spaces. I am very grateful for this recognition!"

Virginia Green's focus on science-based, sustainable practices, community engagement, and team empowerment are at the heart of their success. This award serves as a testament to Virginia Green's unwavering dedication to their values and their positive impact on the Virginia community. They continue to cultivate a greener, more beautiful Virginia, one lawn at a time.

About Virginia Green:

Virginia Green is a family-owned business started by Gil Grattan in 2004. They provide comprehensive lawn care and exterior pest control services throughout Virginia including Central Virginia, Northern Virginia, Northside Hampton Roads, the Shenandoah Valley and now the New River Valley. Virginia Green was ranked #1 in "Best Lawn Service/Landscaping" in a Richmond Times-Dispatch poll four times in the last five years.

About the Virginia Agribusiness Council:

The Virginia Agribusiness Council is a non-profit member organization committed to representing the agriculture and forestry industries in Virginia. They advocate for their members through effective government relations efforts and promote the importance of agriculture to the Commonwealth's economy.

SOURCE Virginia Green