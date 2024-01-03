Virginia Green Expands Its Service in the Charlottesville - Harrisonburg Market!

RICHMOND, Va., Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Virginia Green is continuing to expand in the Charlottesville – Harrisonburg market by acquiring the business formerly known as Home Pride Lawn Care. Dedicated to making lawns and landscapes greener, healthier and more energy efficient, we look forward to providing our expertise in lawn care and will continue to serve Home Pride's 1,300 customers with the previous Home Pride service leaders, staff, and programs with no changes.

This strategic acquisition supports Virginia Green's commitment to developing long-term relationships with current and future customers through local knowledge and lawn specific service plans. This move not only strengthens their position in the Harrisonburg market but provides them with a facility to service their customers efficiently and adds opportunity to grow the Valley more quickly. The new branch will be located in Weyers Cave, a central location to service from Broadway to Stuarts Draft.

In recent years, Virginia Green has expanded its service offerings in the areas of Tree and Shrub Care, soil testing and amendments as well as Perimeter Pest Control and All-Natural Flea, Tick, & Mosquito programs. Virginia Green follows Integrated Pest Management (IPM) practices across their service offering. For a comprehensive list of services, visit www.VirginiaGreen.com.

"We are so excited to bring our local lawn care service to Home Pride customers. I've respected Danny Davis, Hahns Kanode and his team's work and we are proud to be able to continue to invest in our market and better serve our existing customers and new customers"

— Gil Grattan, Owner of Virginia Green

About Virginia Green

Virginia Green is a family-owned business started by Gil Grattan in 2004. We provide comprehensive residential and commercial lawn care services throughout Virginia including Central Virginia, Northern Virginia, Northside Hampton Roads, the Shenandoah Valley and now the New River Valley. Virginia Green was ranked #1 in "Best Lawn Service/Landscaping" in a Richmond Times-Dispatch poll four times in the last five years.

