Virginia Green Expands Its Service in the Charlottesville - Harrisonburg Market!

News provided by

Virginia Green

03 Jan, 2024, 13:30 ET

RICHMOND, Va., Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Virginia Green is continuing to expand in the Charlottesville – Harrisonburg market by acquiring the business formerly known as Home Pride Lawn Care. Dedicated to making lawns and landscapes greener, healthier and more energy efficient, we look forward to providing our expertise in lawn care and will continue to serve Home Pride's 1,300 customers with the previous Home Pride service leaders, staff, and programs with no changes.

This strategic acquisition supports Virginia Green's commitment to developing long-term relationships with current and future customers through local knowledge and lawn specific service plans. This move not only strengthens their position in the Harrisonburg market but provides them with a facility to service their customers efficiently and adds opportunity to grow the Valley more quickly. The new branch will be located in Weyers Cave, a central location to service from Broadway to Stuarts Draft.

In recent years, Virginia Green has expanded its service offerings in the areas of Tree and Shrub Care, soil testing and amendments as well as Perimeter Pest Control and All-Natural Flea, Tick, & Mosquito programs. Virginia Green follows Integrated Pest Management (IPM) practices across their service offering. For a comprehensive list of services, visit www.VirginiaGreen.com.

"We are so excited to bring our local lawn care service to Home Pride customers. I've respected Danny Davis, Hahns Kanode and his team's work and we are proud to be able to continue to invest in our market and better serve our existing customers and new customers"

Gil Grattan, Owner of Virginia Green

About Virginia Green  
Virginia Green is a family-owned business started by Gil Grattan in 2004. We provide comprehensive residential and commercial lawn care services throughout Virginia including Central Virginia, Northern Virginia, Northside Hampton Roads, the Shenandoah Valley and now the New River Valley. Virginia Green was ranked #1 in "Best Lawn Service/Landscaping" in a Richmond Times-Dispatch poll four times in the last five years.  

SOURCE Virginia Green

Also from this source

Virginia Green Opens New Branch in Hampton, Virginia

Virginia Green Opens New Branch in Hampton, Virginia

Virginia Green, the leading provider of lawn care in Virginia, is excited to announce the opening of a new branch located at 507 Copeland Dr, in...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Residential Real Estate

Image1

Real Estate

Image1

Commercial Real Estate

Image1

Corporate Expansion

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.