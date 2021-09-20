Virginia Green Expansion in Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Virginia Green is excited to announce the expansion of our Charlottesville branch to service lawns in Harrisonburg, Virginia.

Virginia Green has renovated and expanded its service capacity of the Charlottesville branch and will now be able to offer service to those in the Harrisonburg market. Virginia Green will provide both residential and commercial lawn care services, as well as Tree and Shrub care and Perimeter Pest control.

"We are very excited to be able to invest in this market and expand into the Shenandoah Valley! We are looking forward to servicing new customers and bringing the expertise of a local company to more people. With Virginia Green, you are receiving professional service, from a local expert, and guaranteed satisfaction!" said Ryan Mourie, Charlottesville Branch Manager.

Virginia Green has added more than 700 new residential customers this year in the Charlottesville area, and services a large portfolio of commercial customers as well.

About Virginia Green

Virginia Green is a locally owned and operated company providing comprehensive commercial and residential lawn care services in the Richmond, Midlothian, Williamsburg, Charlottesville, Fredericksburg, and Northern Virginia areas. Virginia Green opened for business in the Charlottesville area in 2015 and has grown rapidly to employ more than 200 associates overall, including an in-house agronomy team and dedicated customer service representatives. Virginia Green was ranked as #1 in "Best Lawn Service/Landscaping" in a Richmond Times-Dispatch poll the last three years.

