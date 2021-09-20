Virginia Green Expansion in Northern Virginia

DULLES, Va., Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Virginia Green is excited to announce the expansion of our Dulles branch to service lawns in Winchester, Virginia.

Virginia Green has expanded its service capacity of the Dulles branch and will now be able to offer service to those in the Winchester market. Virginia Green will provide both residential and commercial lawn care services, as well as Tree and Shrub care and Perimeter Pest control.

"By building on our rapid growth in Northern Virginia, it was only natural to start offering our services to the homeowners of Winchester. Our commitment to service excellence and use of unmatched products will deliver superior results. Having a beautiful lawn is not only aesthetically pleasing, but also improves home value. We are looking forward to showing Winchester homeowners what Virginia Green is capable of accomplishing!", said Eric Whittaker, Dulles Branch Manager.

Virginia Green has added more than 1,400 new residential customers this year in the Northern Virginia area, and services a large portfolio of commercial customers as well.

About Virginia Green

Virginia Green is a locally owned and operated company providing comprehensive commercial and residential lawn care services in the Richmond, Midlothian, Williamsburg, Charlottesville, Fredericksburg, and Northern Virginia areas. Virginia Green opened for business in Northern Virginia area in 2020 and has grown rapidly to employ more than 200 associates overall, including an in-house agronomy team and dedicated customer service representatives. Virginia Green was ranked as #1 in "Best Lawn Service/Landscaping" in a Richmond Times-Dispatch poll the last three years.

SOURCE Virginia Green