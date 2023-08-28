Virginia Green Opens New Branch in Hampton, Virginia

HAMPTON, Va., Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Virginia Green, the leading provider of lawn care in Virginia, is excited to announce the opening of a new branch located at 507 Copeland Dr, in Hampton, Virginia. The company, which has been serving the Peninsula community since 2016 out of its Williamsburg branch, offers lawn, tree and shrub care, and perimeter pest control to both residential and commercial properties and is open now for the beginning of the Aeration and Seeding season.

Virginia Green, Hampton, Virginia branch Virginia Green Hampton, Virginia branch

"We are very excited about the opening of our Virginia Green Hampton branch. We have been servicing this area from our Williamsburg location for a long time and this facility will allow us to be much more efficient in servicing customers on the Peninsula. Another significant positive of this opening is a much shorter commute for some of our key associates who live in Tidewater and have been commuting to Williamsburg. We would like to thank the city of Hampton for their efficient and business friendly posture in helping us open this facility in a timely manner. This has been the smoothest permitting and licensing process we have experienced in our last several location openings across the state. The Hampton administrators and staff have been great to work with," said David Hanny, Chief Operating Officer of Virginia Green.

About Virginia Green

Virginia Green opened for business in 2004 and has grown rapidly employing over 300 associates, including an in-house agronomy team and dedicated customer service representatives focused on delivering 100% client satisfaction. We provide comprehensive commercial and residential lawn care services throughout Virginia including Central Virginia, Northern Virginia, Northside Hampton Roads, the Shenandoah Valley and the New River Valley. Virginia Green was ranked #1 in "Best Lawn Service/Landscaping" in a Richmond Times-Dispatch poll four times in the last five years.

SOURCE Virginia Green