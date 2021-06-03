Virginia Griffith, JD Joins LegalBillReview.com as VP of Business Development

PHILADELPHIA, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LegalBillReview.com announced today the addition of Virginia Griffith, JD as VP of Business Development. In this role, Griffith will be responsible for assisting corporate legal departments in managing their outside counsel spend and expanding partner relationships.

"We are always looking to add uniquely qualified contributors to our team, and we are excited to have Virginia in this role," said Ryan Loro, President of LegalBillReview.com. "She brings a deep understanding of legal operations which is important to us and our clients."

Griffith is an experienced business development professional with more than 20 years in the legal profession, having previously worked with ALM Media, LLC and Thomson Reuters. In her 11 years at Thomson Reuters, she held a variety of roles primarily focusing on the research and knowledge management needs of in-house counsel. In addition, Griffith also spent time in the "Big Four" working closely with corporate legal departments in support of their legal operations and regulatory programs.

Stephanie Corey, Co-Founder and General Partner of UpLevel Ops and LegalBillReview.com partner, said "Virginia will add value to LegalBillReview.com's clients and partners with her knowledge of the industry and key players in the legal operations space."

"I look forward to joining LegalBillReview.com in my new role as VP of Business Development," Griffith said. "With my previous experience in the legal industry I will be able to work closely with our clients to help them in managing their outside counsel while maintaining their longstanding relationships."

