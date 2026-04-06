Virginia Guesthouse Hotel & Conference Center Officially Opens Its Doors in Charlottesville

Thoughtful design, warm hospitality, and a strong local connection make the property a picturesque new gateway to the destination and University of Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., April 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Virginia Guesthouse Hotel & Conference Center proudly makes its debut today along the University of Virginia's storied Ivy Corridor, introducing a welcoming new destination for travelers, scholars, and the Charlottesville community. Rising nine stories amid enviable scenes of the university Grounds and the Blue Ridge Mountains, the 214-room hotel brings together attentive hospitality, 25,000 square feet of modern meeting facilities, and a direct connection to the university's heritage.

Virginia Guesthouse Hotel & Conference Center is now open in Charlottesville, VA, as the newest landmark on the University of Virginia’s landscape. Photo credit: Kate Thompson | Palindrome Creative Co.

"Virginia Guesthouse was imagined as a gathering space to foster community and support all aspects of the university. We're thrilled to open our doors and welcome our neighbors and UVA family for the first time, and we look forward to becoming a meaningful part of daily life in Charlottesville," says Virginia Guesthouse General Manager Gregg Hilker.

Charlottesville's small-town charm sets the stage for the hotel as a vibrant hub for students, neighbors and travelers. An integrated University of Virginia (UVA) Welcome Center further enhances the guest experience, offering university guided tours, historic insights, and resources for prospective families and visitors.

The hotel blends seamlessly into UVA's iconic collegiate setting, and a robust calendar of cultural programming aligns with its academic and social rhythms, from game days and reunions to seasonal celebrations. Several vantage points deliver sweeping views of Grounds and the surrounding landscape, and Virginia Guesthouse's trio of dining options are sure to bring people to the table for regional flavors and convivial conversations.

Owned by the University of Virginia, managed by Pyramid Global Hospitality and part of Pyramid's independent collection, Benchmark Resorts & Hotels, Virginia Guesthouse Hotel & Conference Center stands poised to become one of Virginia's most desirable destinations for meetings, events, and memorable stays. For more information and to book, visit VirginiaGuesthouse.com.

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ABOUT VIRGINIA GUESTHOUSE

Virginia Guesthouse is a welcoming hotel and conference center located at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville, VA. The property features 214 guest rooms, 25,000 square feet of meeting and event space, and distinctive dining experiences including Poplar, a full-service restaurant with indoor and outdoor terrace dining; The Perch, a rooftop bar and café offering panoramic views and signature handcrafted cocktails including their exclusive Wahoo whiskey; and a convenient grab-and-go eatery. Owned by the University of Virginia, the Virginia Guesthouse serves as a premier destination for academic gatherings, conferences and celebrations within this historic university setting.

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SOURCE Virginia Guesthouse Hotel & Conference Center