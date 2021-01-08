Virginia Health Services Profiled in National Organization's Ad Campaign

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., Jan. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Virginia Health Services (VHS) announced it will be profiled in two new ads launched by the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL), the nation's largest association of long term and post-acute care providers.

The ads, "Family" and "Oath," feature a diverse group of caregivers from multiple Virginia Health Services (VHS) communities: Northampton Convalescent & Rehabilitation Center, York Convalescent & Rehabilitation Center, and The Huntington at the Newport assisted living community. Included in both cable and digital advertisements are Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) Brenda Kincaid, LPN Shannon Mullen, LPN Kim Rudolph and Physical Therapist Stacey Sterner. The group discusses how long-term care staff have steadfastly protected and cared for nursing home and assisted living residents under very challenging circumstances. Additional VHS staff, residents and The Hamilton at York assisted living community will be also featured in AHCA/NCAL's ad content, which will run through the end of 2020 on select cable networks and digital platforms, and supplemented by local buys from AHCA/NCAL state affiliates.

"We are honored that AHCA/NCAL chose our team to be a part of this important campaign," said Mark Klyczek, President & CEO, Virginia Health Services. "Our caregivers have faced extraordinary challenges over the past eight months, but despite the circumstances, they have never wavered from doing everything they can to protect our residents. We are deeply grateful for the opportunity to share our stories on a national platform. We hope these ads give Americans a better understanding of the courageous work our caregivers have undertaken and the high-quality care we provide every single day."

Locally owned and headquartered in Newport News, Virginia since 1963, Virginia Health Services offers exceptional senior living and health care services. We specialize in the continuum of care from active lifestyle independent and assisted senior living communities, to skilled nursing and rehabilitation services. Our 1,200+ employees are passionate and committed to the well-being and quality care of our residents. Beyond our thoughtfully maintained communities located throughout the Virginia Peninsula, we offer a full range of personalized skilled health care, outpatient therapy, home care and hospice services by specially trained staff in the comfort and privacy of your home. To learn more, please visit our website at www.vahs.com.

