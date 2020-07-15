Virginia Homeowners Turn To HomeQuickie.com To Quickly Sell Properties During COVID-19 Closures

According to data released by the National Association of Realtors, for sale by owner (FSBO) transactions hit a record low in 2018 with only 7 percent of all homes sold. Until now, the savings on an agent's commission often fell short of the benefits gained from expert advice on marketing, MLS listings, showings, negotiations and contracts. HomeQuickie.com has solved this problem by offering a hybrid strategy that delivers professional support at a cost-effective price.

"Having the basic marketing efforts of the agent is far beyond what most Virginia homeowners can or want to do. This new system automates the entire process, relieving the burden on sellers to get it right," says realtor Louis Taylor, founder of HomeQuickie.com. "It also gives them a viable solution during the coronavirus closures to sell their homes in a no-contact way with a curbside closing."



Homeowners have two options for utilizing this technology to automate and streamline much of the real estate process. Experienced sellers can take advantage of the $1495 Flat Fee Listing option to gain access to the MLS, detailed reports and communication tools.



Those who require more support can opt in to the Full-Service Listing approach for 2 percent of the selling price upon closing. On a $600,000 home, sellers pocket $6,000 in savings while still receiving concierge-level service from a dedicated agent. This package comes with professional photography, installations of signs and lockboxes and professional vetting of all contractual transactions.



Log on to HomeQuickie.com to learn more about this exciting opportunity in the Virginia real estate market.



About HomeQuickie.com



HomeQuickie.com introduces a new strategy to the real estate market, offering home sellers, buyers and agents a trusted platform to connect, automate routine processes and streamline communication.

