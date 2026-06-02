Virginia Housing Announces New Board of Commissioner

RICHMOND, Va., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Virginia Housing recently announced Nathan (Nate) Shultz of Alexandria as a new board member for the Virginia Housing Board of Commissioners.

"We are pleased to welcome Nate as the newest commissioner for Virginia Housing," said Virginia Housing CEO Tammy Neale. "His extensive background in housing and finance will further advance our mission to expand affordable housing opportunities and strengthen communities across Virginia."

Nathan (Nate) Shultz

Shultz is a housing and mortgage finance policy expert and practitioner. In his current role at Potomac Partners LLC, he provides consulting services to a broad array of housing, mortgage finance and policy organizations, assisting them with strategy, regulatory compliance, and product and program design. Previously, he was Vice President of Single-Family Affordable Strategy and Policy at Freddie Mac, and he served at the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) as the Chief of Staff for the Office of Housing and Federal Housing Administration (FHA). Shultz holds a Bachelor of Arts from Colorado Christian University and a Master of Public Administration from the University of Colorado.

For more information about Virginia Housing's leadership team, visit VirginiaHousing.com.



About Virginia Housing

By investing in the power of home, Virginia Housing transforms where and how thousands of Virginians live and thrive, strengthening communities and the economy. Virginia Housing has worked for over 50 years in partnership with the public and private sectors to help Virginians attain quality, affordable housing. While receiving no state taxpayer dollars, Virginia Housing raises money in capital markets to provide mortgages to first-time homebuyers, financing for rental developments and neighborhood revitalization efforts. Virginia Housing invests in innovations in affordable housing and makes homes for people with disabilities and older Virginians more livable. Learn more at VirginiaHousing.com and review the most recent annual report.

SOURCE Virginia Housing