Virginia Housing CEO Elected to National Council of State Housing Agencies Board of Directors

RICHMOND, Va., Oct. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Virginia Housing CEO Tammy Neale was recently elected to the National Council of State Housing Agencies (NCSHA) 2026 Board of Directors. Board officers and directors are nominated and voted on by the executive directors of the member state housing finance agencies (HFAs).

"It is a privilege to serve on the NCSHA Board of Directors and to continue doing the hard work to ensure everyone has an affordable place to call home," said Virginia Housing CEO Tammy Neale. "This accomplished Board is comprised of leaders that will help shape the vision and strategies that will strengthen our communities and expand opportunities for the people we serve."

NCSHA is a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization created to advance, through advocacy and education, the efforts of the nation's state HFAs and their partners to provide affordable housing to those who need it. NCSHA members include state HFAs, agencies that allocate Low-Income Housing Tax Credits and professionals in the affordable housing field. NCSHA elected its 2026 Board of Directors on Oct. 5 during the association's Annual Conference.

"NCSHA's leaders embody a shared national commitment to an affordably housed nation. Through their collective vision and the strength of this organization, state HFAs are poised to take an even greater role in addressing the nation's housing challenges," said NCSHA Executive Director Stockton Williams.

Neale has served as Virginia Housing's CEO since being appointed by the Board of Commissioners in March 2024. She is responsible for Virginia Housing's daily operations, as well as the implementation of the strategic plan.

About Virginia Housing

By investing in the power of home, Virginia Housing transforms where and how thousands of Virginians live and thrive, strengthening communities and the economy. Virginia Housing has worked for over 50 years in partnership with the public and private sectors to help Virginians attain quality, affordable housing. While receiving no state taxpayer dollars, Virginia Housing raises money in capital markets to provide mortgages to first-time homebuyers, financing for rental developments and neighborhood revitalization efforts. Virginia Housing invests in innovations in affordable housing and makes homes for people with disabilities and older Virginians more livable. Learn more at VirginiaHousing.com and review the most recent annual report.

