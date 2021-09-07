Virginia is Next Target for Pro-Police Group

RICHMOND, Va., Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- So far this year, the United Police Fund, a national pro-police organization, has made over 1.6 million voter contacts by phone, text, and email on issues in support of law enforcement and crime prevention, and in opposition to the movement to "Defund the Police."

And the Commonwealth of Virginia is the group's next target for its pro-police message. This fall, Virginia is holding a gubernatorial election and key legislative races.

The group has previously targeted voters in the Seattle and St. Louis areas, focusing on two cities that have been centers of the anti-police movement.

This spring, ahead of the St. Louis mayoral election, the group sent almost 600,000 messages to voters in counties in the Greater St. Louis area.

And this summer, in the weeks leading up to the statewide primary in Washington state, the UPF sent over one million messages to voters in the Seattle area (King, Snohomish, and Pierce counties), seeking to influence voters in support of our police officers.

"Crime, violence, and lawlessness are out of control in Seattle, compounding the economic devastation of the past year. This poses a danger to the entire region," read one of the emails sent out by the group to voters in Seattle. "Every day, our brave police officers put their lives on the line to protect us, our families, and our communities. Yet, just when we need our police the most, extremists are promoting an aggressive anti-police movement…. [N]ow more than ever it is time to stand up in support of our law enforcement officers."

UPF's Voter Awareness Project in Seattle, St. Louis, and Virginia is part of a national effort that will be replicated in other cities and states throughout the country in 2021 and 2022.

United Police Fund is a 527 political organization which is engaged in grassroots advocacy on behalf of police officers. UPF aims to counter that pressure and influence elected officials in the interests of public safety and crime prevention.

