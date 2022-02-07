Virginia Lopez Soba's new book "Pata ti conquistador Felicidades" holds a poetic anthology that grazes over many seasons of life one has lived through.

Virginia Lopez Soba, a Puerto Rican poet and writer, has completed her new book "Pata ti conquistador Felicidades": a spread of verses that speak of dreams, love, relationships, identity, and many others that define the complexities of life. These pages hold a pool of emotions and a soulful voice worded out to bring strength and encouragement to people from all walks of life.

Soba writes, "My Yankee

For free,

He loves you for free

King; from the heart

what a good team,

Page Publishing.

and if I give you

my soul.

And if I give you

my soul working ...

and you give me

ready bread,

we are creating

status…"

Published by Page Publishing, Virginia Lopez Soba's expressive words aim to move hearts and bring wisdom into those who feel weary and confused. These verses are eye-opening, reflective, and inspiring that anyone can somehow find themselves within.

Experience Soba's soul-stirring poetry and illuminate oneself.

Readers who wish to experience this stirring work can purchase "Pata ti conquistador Felicidades" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

