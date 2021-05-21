Virginia López Soba's new book Quiero tenerte en mi río ardiente, a riveting collection of poems that inspire love, fervor, and wisdom in life

"Come

Come 'cause there is no combat in this war

that I do not want to be with you, my dear friend.

Come to convince you

I want to be with you,

that I have lost a good friend

for wanting to be with you.

Come, I have bought a whole West in the world,

to love you forever under any deception.

My dear friend, I want to be with you, come to your destination

they are my troops; you, palace to conquer.

Come, I want to be your lover, wife, queen.

Ally with me,

you got me beat

Your dear friend."

Published by Page Publishing, Virginia López Soba's new book Quiero tenerte en mi río ardiente will surely envelop the readers with a sense of compassion and grace as they partake in each poem's magnificent, blossoming words of insight that proclaim a loving heart and enlightened mind.

Consumers who wish to find inspiration through evoking poetry can purchase Quiero tenerte en mi río ardiente in any bookstore or online at Apple iTunes, Amazon.com, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries, you can contact Page Publishing, through the following number: 866-315-2708.

