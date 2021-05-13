Virginia Mason Franciscan Health leads the way in high quality orthopedic care in the South Sound and Peninsula

" Our patients are our top priority," said David Schultz, senior vice president of operations and service lines for Virginia Mason Franciscan Health."These recognitions reflect Virginia Mason Franciscan Health's commitment to providing top-tier patient care. We are proud of our orthopedic service line and look forward to continually improving our practices moving forward."

St. Clare Hospital in Lakewood received the Gold Seal of Approval for Advanced Total Hip and Knee Replacement Certification from The Joint Commission, an enterprise of quality improvement and patient care practices that help organizations reach rigorous quality standards. The certification by Joint Commission is the only one offered in collaboration with American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons, a leading provider of musculoskeletal education to orthopaedic surgeons. The certification focuses on orthopedic care and evaluates patient standards to ensure hospitals are delivering the best quality and care for patients.

To earn the award, The Joint Commission conducted an unannounced site visit to evaluate St. Clare Hospital's compliance with key measurements including evidence-based care and clinical practice guidelines. The certification's focus also includes transitions of care from the pre-surgical orthopedic consultation to the intraoperative, hospitalization, rehabilitation activities, and follow-up visits with the orthopedic surgeon.

Additionally, St. Michael Medical Center in Silverdale and St. Anthony Hospital in Gig Harbor were both accredited as a Center of Excellence in Joint Replacement by the Surgical Review Corporation – an independent organization that administers best-in-class accreditation programs for medical professionals, surgeons, hospitals and freestanding outpatient facilities globally.

To achieve an accreditation, Surgical Review Corporation performs a comprehensive on-site inspection to ensure the hospital meets all requirements. The inspection process is divided into four parts: document submission, medical chart review, interviews and facility assessment. Each report also provides recommendations to continue refining quality improvement and patient safety.

Surgical Review Corporation also recognized surgeons at both hospitals that demonstrate top excellence in joint replacement: Erin Moyer, MD and Bradley Watters, MD with St. Michael Medical Center; Lance Bear, MD, and Matthew Matthew B. Beck, MD with St. Anthony Hospital.

