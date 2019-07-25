Virginia Mason Named Founding Partner of NHL Seattle, New Arena and Official Health Care Provider with Regional Medical Clinic at Practice Facility

Virginia Mason is a nonprofit regional health care system based in Seattle that serves the Pacific Northwest, and has a national reputation for care quality and patient safety. In this partnership, Virginia Mason will provide health care to NHL Seattle's players, staff and personnel, offering a suite of services from general wellness to sports therapy. As a founding partner, Virginia Mason will be represented throughout the practice facility and the New Arena at Seattle Center. Additional details and timing for the opening of the new Virginia Mason medical clinic at Northgate will be released in the coming months.

"Our partnership with NHL Seattle reflects our commitment to serving the community, providing quality care, and supporting health and wellness throughout the region," said Virginia Mason Chairman and CEO Gary S. Kaplan, MD. "These have been priorities for our organization since it was established nearly 100 years ago. We are excited to be affiliated with Seattle's new professional hockey team. The partnership with NHL Seattle will create unique opportunities for Virginia Mason to expand its work as a leading health care provider and community resource."

Virginia Mason will support youth hockey in the region and is exploring partnerships with youth hockey teams, clubs and organizations. As part of these relationships, Virginia Mason will offer clinics, educational programs and special experiences.

"The Virginia Mason team will play a big role in keeping our players and staff healthy as NHL Seattle's health care provider of choice. This is a big win for us and their expertise is going to be critical to keep our athletes at the top of their game," said Tod Leiweke, CEO of NHL Seattle. "Virginia Mason's commitment to youth hockey and the new clinic at the Northgate Ice Centre also makes this a win for the community. We're excited to grow the game of hockey together."

No stranger to professional sports, Virginia Mason is the namesake for the Seattle Seahawks' training facility (Virginia Mason Athletic Center, or VMAC). Virginia Mason is also the medical provider for the Seattle Sounders soccer team and the Seattle Seawolves rugby team.

"Virginia Mason is a leader in health care delivery in the Pacific Northwest and we are proud to partner with them at the Northgate Ice Centre," said Tim Leiweke, CEO of Oak View Group.

NHL Seattle's inaugural season begins in 2021. Latest updates can be found at www.nhl.com/seattle.

Seattle Hockey Partners (NHL Seattle) is responsible for leading the development activities of the newly awarded Seattle National Hockey League franchise, which is set to play its inaugural season in 2021-22 at the New Arena at Seattle Center, developed by Oak View Group.

Visit nhlseattle.com/news for the latest news and information from the team including press releases, multimedia content and the latest hires.

Follow NHL Seattle on social media to find out the latest news via Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Or search using the hashtag #NHLSeattle.

Oak View Group (OVG) is a global sports and entertainment company founded by Tim Leiweke and Irving Azoff in 2015. OVG is focused on being a positive disruption to business as usual in the sports and live entertainment industry and currently has eight divisions across four global offices (Los Angeles, New York, London and Philadelphia). OVG is leading the redevelopment and operations of the New Arena at Seattle Center as well as leading arena development projects in Belmont, NY, Austin, TX and Milan, Italy. OVG Global Partnerships, a division of OVG, is the sales and marketing arm responsible for selling across all OVG Arena Development projects. For the latest information and news on the arena, visit newarenaatseattlecenter.com.

Virginia Mason, founded in 1920, is a nonprofit regional health care system based in Seattle that serves the Pacific Northwest. In the Puget Sound region, the system includes 336-bed Virginia Mason Hospital; a primary and specialty care group practice of more than 500 physicians; outpatient medical facilities and services in Seattle, Bainbridge Island, Bellevue, Edmonds, Federal Way, Kirkland, Issaquah and Lynnwood; Bailey-Boushay House, the first skilled-nursing and outpatient chronic care management program in the United States designed specifically to meet the needs of people with HIV/AIDS; Benaroya Research Institute, which is internationally recognized for autoimmune disease research; Virginia Mason Foundation; and Virginia Mason Institute, which trains health care professionals and others around the world in the Virginia Mason Production System, an innovative management method for improving quality and safety.

Virginia Mason Health System also includes Virginia Mason Memorial, a 226-bed hospital serving Yakima Valley in central Washington since 1950. Virginia Mason Memorial includes primary care practices and specialty care services, including high-quality cardiac care; cancer care through North Star Lodge; breast health at `Ohana Mammography Center; acute hospice and respite care at Cottage in the Meadow; pain management at Water's Edge; an advanced NICU unit that offers specialty care for at-risk infants; advanced services for children with special health care needs at Children's Village; and The Memorial Foundation.

