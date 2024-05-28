Virginia Medtech Company Is Awarded $13M Contract Continuation from the Navy

RICHMOND, Va., May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NIRSense Inc., headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, won an expansion to a competitively-awarded contract this month to build fieldable physiology monitors for the US Navy. NIRSense has been working with the Department of Defense since 2019 to build medical-grade physiology monitors to support US warfighter safety, performance, and medical care in training and operations. "NIRSense has developed unmatched capabilities to provide physiological monitoring in challenging environments faced by our soldiers, sailors, airmen and marines at the direction of Navy, Army, and Air Force stakeholders", said NIRSense CEO Casey Boutwell, PhD. Future battlefields are expected to produce new challenges for the military health system requiring the DoD to look for new solutions in training safety and casualty care. Dr. Boutwell continued; "We are honored to be selected to contribute to the critical mission of safely training and caring for one of our nation's most valuable assets, the American warfighter."

The contract continuation was funded by Naval Medical Research Command-Naval Advanced Medical Development (NMRC-NAMD) through the Medical Technology Enterprise Consortium (MTEC). NIRSense is actively hiring design, engineering, and management talent in offices in Virginia and North Carolina.

About NIRSense:

NIRSense is a medical technology company focused on developing world-leading wearable systems. Our tools measure oxygenation changes in the body 10x deeper than pulse oximetry and measure the electrophysiological activity of muscles and the brain. We support a wide range of interested stakeholders who are driven to transform the way humans understand and interact with their own health.

