Virginia, Minnesota, New York and North Carolina School Districts Adopt CalAmp's Technology to Improve School Bus Service

Parents in Fairfax County, VA., Rosemount, MN, Rome, NY and Johnston County, NC will start the new school year with the award-winning school bus tracking app, Here Comes The Bus . This new application tracks more than 1,200 combined school buses used by these school districts, further expanding CalAmp's Software-as-a-Service subscriber base. These are the latest districts nationwide to adopt the Here Comes The Bus app powered by cloud-based software that will provide school transportation managers with the fleet information needed to run safer and more efficient operations.

"We're honored to make the daily school bus commute safer and more convenient for more than a million users across North America, and we're excited to add these new communities to the Here Comes The Bus family of users," said Michael Burdiek, CEO, CalAmp. "We recognize the incredible power the app affords parents to help them better manage their busy schedules, while also staying more connected to their children traveling to and from school."

Launched in 2015 with a handful of school districts, Here Comes The Bus has been downloaded more than 1.5 million times and has an average of 350,000 daily users across North America. Here Comes The Bus provides a secure and convenient school bus experience by delivering real-time tracking of bus locations via email and push notification alerts to ensure students and parents arrive at the school bus stop on time. These newest school districts are also partnering with CalAmp to integrate a suite of digital tools on the districts' buses designed to improve safety, increase fleet efficiency and save money.

Families in covered school districts can expect the Here Comes The Bus mobile app to be available for download on Android and iOS supported devices to help student riders enjoy a more secure and convenient bus-riding experience. The app captured an Innovation Award from IHS Markit at the 2019 Consumer Electronics Show and maintains a stellar 4.6 star rating on the Apple App Store with more than 50,000 reviews.

Families in covered school districts can expect the Here Comes The Bus mobile app to be available for download on Android and iOS supported devices to help student riders enjoy a more secure and convenient bus-riding experience. The app captured an Innovation Award from IHS Markit at the 2019 Consumer Electronics Show and maintains a stellar 4.6 star rating on the Apple App Store with more than 50,000 reviews.

About CalAmp

