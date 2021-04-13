Virginia Mortgage Pro Joins First Community Mortgage's Correspondent Division

RICHMOND, Va., April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- First Community Mortgage (FCM) has named Dudley Delbridge as Account Executive in its Delegated Correspondent Division. He has 20 years of diverse mortgage experience and will work with correspondent lenders in the many markets in which FCM is licensed across the country, focusing primarily on the Mid-Atlantic Region (Virginia, Maryland, West Virginia and Washington, D.C.).

Dudley Delbridge - First Community Mortgage

"Dudley is a proactive professional who is willing to roll up his sleeves and work through complex issues," says Brandon Sandefur, Executive Vice President of FCM's Delegated Correspondent Division. "He has a strong breadth of knowledge of customer needs and deep understanding of company offerings, as well as demonstrating integrity, leadership and a strong work ethic every day."

Delbridge makes his home in Louisa County, VA, and his work is based out of Louisville, KY, which is home to FCM's Del Corr Division. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and Finance from Virginia Commonwealth University, and has consistently won awards for his work, including leading companywide sales volume, five-time winner of the Chairman's Inner Circle, Account Executive of the Year and more. Away from work he serves on the Appeals Ruling Board for his county's judicial system.

"With an eye for the end game, I've built my career around embracing collaboration, innovation and a client-centered approach," Delbridge says, "which syncs well with First Community Mortgage's approach to work with our correspondent lending partners. I maintain a comprehensive understanding of the industry and am committed to forming true partnerships, creating a win-win for us and those we serve."

First Community Mortgage, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of First Community Bank of Tennessee, and includes Wholesale, Correspondent and Retail divisions. FCM is a FNMA, FHLMC, and GNMA seller/servicer and offers mortgage solutions to consumers and financial institutions. It funded over $3.5 billion in home loans in 2020. First Community Mortgage is an Equal Housing Lender, NMLS ID 629700. www.FirstCommunityMortgage.com

Dudley Delbridge (NMLS #2031986) can be reached at 703-975-0766 and [email protected].

Media inquiries

B. Andrew (Drew) Plant

[email protected]

678-637-5532

First Community Mortgage

Megan Chastain, VP of Marketing

[email protected]

731-610-1504

SOURCE First Community Mortgage