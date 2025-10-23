VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION ANNOUNCES 2025 THIRD QUARTER EARNINGS AND QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Virginia National Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ: VABK) (the "Company") today reported quarterly net income of $4.6 million, or $0.84 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, compared to the $4.6 million, or $0.85 per diluted share, recognized for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, the Company recognized net income of $13.3 million, or $2.45 per diluted share, compared to $12.4 million, or $2.30 per diluted share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2024.

The increase in 2025 year-to-date net income as compared to the prior year was primarily the result of decreased interest expense, as a result of the reduction in cost of funds associated with deposits and borrowings. Cost of funds declined 30 bps year-over-year while yields on earning assets held steady despite several reductions in the prime rate.

Dividend Declaration

On October 22, 2025, the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.36 per share of common stock payable on November 28, 2025, to the holders of record at the close of business on November 14, 2025. The quarterly cash dividend represents an annual yield to shareholders of approximately 3.63% based on the closing price of the Company's common stock on October 22, 2025.

President and Chief Executive Officer's comments: "I am pleased to report that the key performance indicators that we monitor closely, return on average assets, return on average equity, net interest margin and the efficiency ratio, all improved over the last quarter" stated Glenn W. Rust, President and Chief Executive Officer. "While our loan balances slightly declined during the most recent quarter, we continued our focus on strong credit standards which continues to bode well for our organization."

Key Performance Indicators

Third quarter 2025 compared to second quarter 2025

Return on average assets improved to 1.12%. from 1.05%.

Return on average equity improved to 10.48% from 10.05%.

Net interest margin (FTE) 1 improved to 3.43% from 3.40%.

improved to 3.43% from 3.40%. Loan-to-deposit ratio remained stable at 89%.

Efficiency ratio (FTE)1 improved to 57.9% from 61.2%.

September 30, 2025 Balance Sheet Highlights

Gross loans outstanding as of September 30, 2025 totaled $1.2 billion, an increase of $19.5 million, or 1.6% compared to September 30, 2024. The Company experienced nominal loan contraction in the third quarter of 2025, with gross loan balances decreasing $1.0 million from year-end.

Deposit balances increased $5.0 million or 0.4% from September 30, 2024, yet decreased $38.7 million since December 31, 2024. This decline, as highlighted in our second quarter release, facilitated the efforts to stabilize the overall cost of funds through changes in the mix of cost components.

Securities balances declined $27.5 million from September 30, 2024 to September 30, 2025 as the Company continued to book loans at more attractive yields and reduce higher cost borrowings.

The Company utilizes a third-party to offer multi-million-dollar FDIC insurance to customers with balances in excess of single-bank limits through reciprocal Insured Cash Sweep ® (ICS) plans. Deposit balances held in ICS plans amounted to $145.2 million as of September 30, 2025, $166.6 million as of December 31, 2024 and $145.6 million as of September 30, 2024.

(ICS) plans. Deposit balances held in ICS plans amounted to $145.2 million as of September 30, 2025, $166.6 million as of December 31, 2024 and $145.6 million as of September 30, 2024. Outstanding borrowings from the FHLB as of September 30, 2025 decreased $22.5 million from $52.5 million at September 30, 2024 and increased by $10.0 million from December 31, 2024.

As of September 30, 2025, the Company had unused borrowing facilities in place of approximately $223.0 million and held no brokered deposits.

Loans and Asset Quality

Credit performance remains strong with nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets of 0.42% as of September 30, 2025, 0.19% as of December 31, 2024 and 0.33% as of September 30, 2024.

Nonperforming assets amounted to $6.8 million as of September 30, 2025, compared to $3.0 million as of December 31, 2024 and $5.3 million as of September 30, 2024; Fourteen loans to thirteen borrowers are in non-accrual status, totaling $2.6 million, as of September 30, 2025, compared to $2.3 million as of December 31, 2024 and $2.1 million as of September 30, 2024. Loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing interest amounted to $4.2 million as of September 30, 2025, compared to $754 thousand as of December 31, 2024 and $3.2 million as of September 30, 2024. The past due balance as of September 30, 2025 is comprised of four loans totaling $4.0 million which are 100% government-guaranteed, two loans secured by residential real estate totaling $158 thousand and five student loans totaling $62 thousand. The Company currently holds no other real estate owned.

The period-end Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans ("ACL") as a percentage of total loans was 0.69% as of September 30, 2025, 0.68% as of December 31, 2024 and 0.70% as of September 30, 2024. The individual differences in the balances of various pools as well as changing loss rates have resulted in only nominal changes to the overall ACL ratio. The proportionate increase in government-guaranteed loans over the respective periods is also a main driver holding the ACL as a percentage of total loans fairly steady year-over-year. Balances in such loans are 100% government-guaranteed and do not require an ACL.

The fair value mark that was allocated to the acquired loans was $21.3 million as of April 1, 2021, with a remaining balance of $5.2 million as of September 30, 2025.

For the three months ended September 30, 2025, the Company recorded a net charge to the provision for credit losses of $332 thousand, due primarily to changes in loss factors, as a result of a routine annual loss driver analysis, considered in the quantitative portion of the calculation. The provision includes a $78 thousand charge for changes in unfunded reserves, as a result of changes in unfunded loan commitments and application of the aforementioned changes in quantitative factors.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the three months ended September 30, 2025 of $13.1 million increased $1.0 million, or 8.7%, compared to the three months ended September 30, 2024, predominantly due to decreased interest expense associated with deposit accounts, coupled with increased interest income earned on loans and federal funds sold driving an additional net increase.

Net interest margin (FTE), (a non-GAAP financial measure) 1 , for the three months ended September 30, 2025 was 3.43%, compared to 3.24% for the three months ended September 30, 2024. The increase as compared to the third quarter of 2024 was primarily due to the decrease in cost of funds, as described below.

, for the three months ended September 30, 2025 was 3.43%, compared to 3.24% for the three months ended September 30, 2024. The increase as compared to the third quarter of 2024 was primarily due to the decrease in cost of funds, as described below. The Bank's yield on loans was 5.64% for the three months ended September 30, 2025, compared to 5.85% for the prior year same period. The accretion of the fair value mark related to purchased loans positively impacted interest income by 13 bps in the third quarter of 2025, compared to 25 bps in the third quarter of 2024.

The overall cost of funds, including noninterest-bearing deposits, of 177 bps incurred in the three months ended September 30, 2025 decreased 30 bps from 207 bps in the same period in the prior year. Overall, the cost of interest-bearing deposits decreased period over period by 45 bps, from a cost of 2.71% to 2.26%. The cost of borrowings from the FHLB decreased 9 bps from the third quarter of 2024 to the third quarter of 2025, from 4.86% to 4.77%.

__________________________________________________________________ 1 See "Reconciliation of Certain Quarterly Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this release.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the three months ended September 30, 2025 decreased $101 thousand, or 7.0%, compared to the three months ended September 30, 2024, primarily as a result of lower wealth management fees, and lower fee income from debit card usage.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the three months ended September 30, 2025 increased by $461 thousand, or 5.8%, compared to the three months ended September 30, 2024. Increased franchise taxes, FDIC insurance expense, professional fees and continued investments in information technology drove increases during the quarter.

Efficiency Ratio

The Company's efficiency ratio (FTE)1 improved to 57.9% for the three months ended September 30, 2025 compared to 58.6% for the three months ended September 30, 2024, as the impact of increased net interest income (FTE)1 more than offset the decrease in noninterest income and increase in noninterest expense on a proportional basis. On a year-to-date basis, the efficiency ratio (FTE)1 improved to 60.5% in 2025 compared to 62.6% in 2024, also as a result of increased net interest income (FTE)1.

Income Taxes

The effective tax rates amounted to 19.5% and 18.5% for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively. For each period, the effective income tax rate differed from the U.S. statutory rate of 21% due to the recognition of low-income housing tax credits net of the impact of the accounting change to proportional amortization in 2024, the effect of tax-exempt income from municipal bonds and income from bank owned life insurance policies.

Book Value

Book value per share increased to $32.89 as of September 30, 2025, compared to $30.89 as of September 30, 2024, and tangible book value per share (a non-GAAP financial measure)1 was $30.90 as of September 30, 2025 compared to $28.68 as of September 30, 2024. These values increased as net retained income increased and the impact of intangible assets declined due to the ongoing amortization of the Company's core deposit intangible asset.

Dividends

Cash dividends of $1.9 million, or $0.36 per share, were declared and paid during the third quarter of 2025. The remaining 58% of net income was retained.

_____________________________________________________________________ 1 See "Reconciliation of Certain Quarterly Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this release.

About Virginia National Bankshares Corporation

Virginia National Bankshares Corporation, headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia, is the bank holding company for Virginia National Bank. The Bank has seven banking offices throughout Fauquier and Prince William counties, four banking offices in Charlottesville and Albemarle County (including one limited-service banking facility), and banking offices in Winchester and Richmond, Virginia. The Bank offers a full range of banking and related financial services to meet the needs of individuals, businesses and charitable organizations, including the fiduciary services of VNB Trust and Estate Services. The Company's common stock trades on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "VABK." Additional information on the Company is also available at www.vnbcorp.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The accounting and reporting policies of the Company conform to U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") and prevailing practices in the banking industry. However, management uses certain non-GAAP measures to supplement the evaluation of the Company's performance. Management believes presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the operating results of the Company's core businesses. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for, or more important than, operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP measures are included at the end of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements; Other Information

VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (dollars in thousands, except per share data)



September 30, 2025



December 31, 2024*



September 30, 2024



(Unaudited)









(Unaudited)

ASSETS















Cash and due from banks $ 6,166



$ 5,311



$ 10,188

Interest-bearing deposits in other banks

8,965





11,792





8,977

Federal funds sold

7,964





-





-

Securities:















Available for sale (AFS), at fair value

252,952





263,537





279,323

Restricted securities, at cost

6,647





6,193





7,737

Total securities

259,599





269,730





287,060

Loans, net of deferred fees and costs

1,235,000





1,235,969





1,215,512

Allowance for credit losses

(8,510)





(8,455)





(8,523)

Loans, net

1,226,490





1,227,514





1,206,989

Premises and equipment, net

11,775





15,383





15,562

Bank owned life insurance

40,977





40,059





39,762

Goodwill

7,768





7,768





7,768

Core deposit intangible, net

2,942





3,792





4,099

Right of use asset, net

6,666





5,551





5,921

Deferred tax asset, net

13,097





15,407





13,548

Accrued interest receivable and other assets

14,023





14,519





14,906

Total assets $ 1,606,432



$ 1,616,826



$ 1,614,780

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY















Liabilities:















Demand deposits:















Noninterest-bearing $ 361,568



$ 374,079



$ 359,900

Interest-bearing

260,424





303,405





258,439

Money market and savings deposit accounts

460,160





437,619





431,707

Certificates of deposit and other time deposits

302,736





308,443





329,857

Total deposits

1,384,888





1,423,546





1,379,903

Federal funds purchased

-





236





3,112

Borrowings

30,000





20,000





52,500

Junior subordinated debt, net

3,542





3,506





3,495

Lease liability

6,542





5,389





5,748

Accrued interest payable and other liabilities

4,101





3,847





4,113

Total liabilities

1,429,073





1,456,524





1,448,871

Commitments and contingent liabilities















Shareholders' equity:















Preferred stock, $2.50 par value

-





-





-

Common stock, $2.50 par value

13,318





13,263





13,257

Capital surplus

107,076





106,394





106,166

Retained earnings

90,149





82,507





80,789

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(33,184)





(41,862)





(34,303)

Total shareholders' equity

177,359





160,302





165,909

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,606,432



$ 1,616,826



$ 1,614,780



















Common shares outstanding

5,391,979





5,370,912





5,370,912

Common shares authorized

10,000,000





10,000,000





10,000,000

Preferred shares outstanding

-





-





-

Preferred shares authorized

2,000,000





2,000,000





2,000,000







* Derived from audited consolidated financial statements

VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)





For the three months ended



For the nine months ended





September 30,

2025



September 30,

2024



September 30,

2025



September 30,

2024

Interest and dividend income:























Loans, including fees

$ 17,500



$ 17,378



$ 51,864



$ 49,281

Federal funds sold



283





136





530





535

Other interest-bearing deposits



55





50





142





165

Investment securities:























Taxable



1,199





1,414





3,773





5,349

Tax exempt



322





326





968





979

Dividends



112





102





336





320

Total interest and dividend income



19,471





19,406





57,613





56,629



























Interest expense:























Demand deposits



66





66





202





205

Money market and savings deposits



3,026





2,990





8,957





8,864

Certificates and other time deposits



2,713





3,915





8,437





11,947

Borrowings



513





313





1,604





1,187

Federal funds purchased



3





9





28





25

Junior subordinated debt



78





89





224





260

Total interest expense



6,399





7,382





19,452





22,488

Net interest income



13,072





12,024





38,161





34,141

Provision for (recovery of) credit losses



332





(114)





174





(474)

Net interest income after provision for (recovery of) credit losses



12,740





12,138





37,987





34,615



























Noninterest income:























Wealth management fees



223





239





658





905

Deposit account fees



323





317





922





1,042

Debit/credit card and ATM fees



340





474





1,065





1,485

Bank owned life insurance income



318





294





918





858

Gains on sales of assets, net



-





-





278





36

Gain on early redemption of debt



-





-





-





379

Losses on sales of AFS, net



-





-





-





(4)

Other



147





128





580





620

Total noninterest income



1,351





1,452





4,421





5,321



























Noninterest expense:























Salaries and employee benefits



3,909





3,769





11,708





11,771

Net occupancy



872





919





2,777





2,756

Equipment



182





176





569





514

Bank franchise tax



439





366





1,266





1,051

Computer software



303





219





825





703

Data processing



577





707





2,044





2,025

FDIC deposit insurance assessment



255





125





545





500

Marketing, advertising and promotion



171





166





604





571

Professional fees



256





189





843





631

Core deposit intangible amortization



271





319





850





994

Other



1,169





988





3,877





3,368

Total noninterest expense



8,404





7,943





25,908





24,884

Income before income taxes



5,687





5,647





16,500





15,052

Provision for income taxes



1,111





1,047





3,197





2,647

Net income

$ 4,576



$ 4,600



$ 13,303



$ 12,405



























Net income per common share, basic

$ 0.85



$ 0.86



$ 2.47



$ 2.31

Net income per common share, diluted

$ 0.84



$ 0.85



$ 2.45



$ 2.30

Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic



5,391,979





5,370,912





5,387,658





5,371,616

Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted



5,424,642





5,396,936





5,414,969





5,387,537



VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)





At or For the Three Months Ended





September

30, 2025



June 30, 2025



March 31, 2025



December 31,

2024



September

30, 2024

Common Share Data:





























Net income

$ 4,576



$ 4,238



$ 4,489



$ 4,561



$ 4,600

Net income per weighted average share, basic

$ 0.85



$ 0.79



$ 0.83



$ 0.85



$ 0.86

Net income per weighted average share, diluted

$ 0.84



$ 0.78



$ 0.83



$ 0.85



$ 0.85

Weighted average shares outstanding, basic



5,391,979





5,391,979





5,378,871





5,370,912





5,370,912

Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted



5,424,642





5,417,900





5,402,936





5,407,489





5,396,936

Actual shares outstanding



5,391,979





5,391,979





5,391,979





5,370,912





5,370,912

Tangible book value per share at period end 5

$ 30.90



$ 29.63



$ 28.84



$ 27.70



$ 28.68

Key Ratios:





























Return on average assets 1



1.12 %



1.05 %



1.12 %



1.12 %



1.15 % Return on average equity 1



10.48 %



10.05 %



11.05 %



10.98 %



11.44 % Net interest margin (FTE) 1,2



3.43 %



3.40 %



3.28 %



3.21 %



3.24 % Efficiency ratio (FTE) 3



57.9 %



61.2 %



62.4 %



60.2 %



58.6 % Loan-to-deposit ratio



89.2 %



89.4 %



86.6 %



86.8 %



88.1 % Net Interest Income:





























Net interest income

$ 13,072



$ 12,796



$ 12,295



$ 12,235



$ 12,024

Net interest income (FTE) 2

$ 13,158



$ 12,881



$ 12,381



$ 12,321



$ 12,111

Company Capital Ratios:





























Tier 1 leverage ratio 6



12.26 %



12.12 %



11.83 %



11.34 %



11.81 % Total risk-based capital ratio 6



20.15 %



19.46 %



18.92 %



18.77 %



18.88 % Assets and Asset Quality:





























Average earning assets

$ 1,523,230



$ 1,521,345



$ 1,529,575



$ 1,526,464



$ 1,487,182

Average gross loans

$ 1,230,805



$ 1,240,563



$ 1,233,520



$ 1,218,460



$ 1,181,447

Fair value mark on acquired loans

$ 5,241



$ 5,724



$ 6,242



$ 6,785



$ 7,301

































Allowance for credit losses on loans:





























Beginning of period

$ 8,347



$ 8,328



$ 8,455



$ 8,523



$ 8,028

Provision for (recovery of) credit losses



253





90





(105)





(208)





(3)

Charge-offs



(146)





(111)





(70)





(127)





(272)

Recoveries



56





40





48





267





770

Net (charge-offs) recoveries



(90)





(71)





(22)





140





498

End of period

$ 8,510



$ 8,347



$ 8,328



$ 8,455



$ 8,523

































Non-accrual loans

$ 2,568



$ 2,614



$ 2,764



$ 2,267



$ 2,113

Loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing



4,201





5,178





2,274





754





3,214

Total nonperforming assets (NPA) 4

$ 6,769



$ 7,792



$ 5,038



$ 3,021



$ 5,327

































NPA as a % of total assets



0.42 %



0.48 %



0.31 %



0.19 %



0.33 % NPA as a % of gross loans



0.55 %



0.63 %



0.41 %



0.24 %



0.44 % ACL to gross loans



0.69 %



0.67 %



0.67 %



0.68 %



0.70 % Non-accruing loans to gross loans



0.21 %



0.21 %



0.22 %



0.18 %



0.17 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans 1



0.03 %



0.02 %



0.01 %



-0.05 %



-0.17 %





1 Ratio is computed on an annualized basis. 2 The net interest margin and net interest income are reported on a fully tax-equivalent basis (FTE) basis, using a Federal income tax rate of 21%. This is a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial (FTE) Measures at the end of this release. 3 The efficiency ratio (FTE) is computed as a percentage of noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income (FTE) and noninterest income. This is a non-GAAP financial measure that management believes provides investors with important information regarding operational efficiency. Management believes such financial information is meaningful to the reader in understanding operating performance, but cautions that such information should not be viewed as a substitute for GAAP. Comparison of our efficiency ratio with those of other companies may not be possible because other companies may calculate them differently. Refer to the Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial (FTE) Measures at the end of this release. 4 The Bank held no other real estate owned during any of the periods presented. 5 This is a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial (FTE) Measures at the end of this release. 6 All ratios at September 30, 2025 are estimates and subject to change pending regulatory filings. Ratios for prior periods are presented as filed.

VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION AVERAGE BALANCES, INCOME AND EXPENSES, YIELDS AND RATES (TAXABLE EQUIVALENT BASIS) (dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)





For the three months ended





September 30, 2025



September 30, 2024











Interest















Interest











Average



Income/



Average



Average



Income/



Average





Balance



Expense



Yield/Cost 4



Balance



Expense



Yield/Cost 4

ASSETS



































Interest Earning Assets:



































Securities:



































Taxable Securities and Dividends

$ 193,809



$ 1,311





2.71 %

$ 221,548



$ 1,516





2.74 % Tax Exempt Securities 1



65,222





408





2.50 %



66,334





413





2.49 % Total Securities 1



259,031





1,719





2.65 %



287,882





1,929





2.68 % Loans:



































Real Estate



939,765





13,792





5.82 %



905,275





13,348





5.87 % Commercial



262,137





3,216





4.87 %



238,407





3,418





5.70 % Consumer



28,903





492





6.75 %



37,765





612





6.45 % Total Loans



1,230,805





17,500





5.64 %



1,181,447





17,378





5.85 % Federal funds sold



25,482





283





4.41 %



9,875





136





5.48 % Other interest-bearing deposits



7,912





55





2.76 %



7,978





50





2.49 % Total Earning Assets



1,523,230





19,557





5.09 %



1,487,182





19,493





5.21 % Less: Allowance for Credit Losses



(8,362)

















(8,134)













Total Non-Earning Assets



106,699

















106,616













Total Assets

$ 1,621,567















$ 1,585,664



















































LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS'

EQUITY



































Interest Bearing Liabilities:



































Interest Bearing Deposits:



































Interest Checking

$ 260,217



$ 66





0.10 %

$ 261,961



$ 66





0.10 % Money Market and Savings Deposits



468,488





3,026





2.56 %



425,026





2,990





2.80 % Time Deposits



290,246





2,713





3.71 %



334,768





3,915





4.65 % Total Interest-Bearing Deposits



1,018,951





5,805





2.26 %



1,021,755





6,971





2.71 % Borrowings



42,707





513





4.77 %



25,634





313





4.86 % Federal funds purchased



250





3





4.76 %



616





9





5.81 % Junior subordinated debt



3,535





78





8.75 %



3,487





89





10.15 % Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities



1,065,443





6,399





2.38 %



1,051,492





7,382





2.79 % Non-Interest-Bearing Liabilities:



































Demand deposits



371,859

















363,929













Other liabilities



10,971

















10,347













Total Liabilities



1,448,273

















1,425,768













Shareholders' Equity



173,294

















159,896













Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity

$ 1,621,567















$ 1,585,664













Net Interest Income (FTE) 3







$ 13,158















$ 12,111







Interest Rate Spread 2















2.71 %















2.42 % Cost of Funds















1.77 %















2.07 % Interest Expense as a Percentage of

Average Earning Assets 4















1.67 %















1.97 % Net Interest Margin (FTE) 3,4















3.43 %















3.24 %





1 Tax-exempt income for investment securities has been adjusted to a fully tax-equivalent basis (FTE), using a Federal income tax rate of 21%.

Refer to the Reconcilement of Non-GAAP Measures table at the end of this release. 2 Interest spread is the average yield earned on earning assets less the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities. 3 Net interest margin (FTE) is net interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets. This is a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial (FTE) Measures at the end of this release. 4 Ratio is computed on an annualized basis.

VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION AVERAGE BALANCES, INCOME AND EXPENSES, YIELDS AND RATES (TAXABLE EQUIVALENT BASIS) (dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)





For the nine months ended





September 30, 2025



September 30, 2024











Interest















Interest











Average



Income/



Average



Average



Income/



Average





Balance



Expense



Yield/Cost 4



Balance



Expense



Yield/Cost 4

ASSETS



































Interest Earning Assets:



































Securities:



































Taxable Securities and Dividends

$ 199,991



$ 4,109





2.74 %

$ 262,029



$ 5,669





2.88 % Tax Exempt Securities 1



65,753





1,226





2.49 %



66,462





1,240





2.49 % Total Securities 1



265,744





5,335





2.68 %



328,491





6,909





2.80 % Loans:



































Real Estate



946,652





40,952





5.78 %



903,786





38,373





5.67 % Commercial



257,140





9,319





4.85 %



206,420





8,923





5.77 % Consumer



31,161





1,593





6.83 %



37,706





1,985





7.03 % Total Loans



1,234,953





51,864





5.61 %



1,147,912





49,281





5.73 % Federal funds sold



16,050





530





4.42 %



13,101





535





5.45 % Other interest-bearing deposits



8,051





142





2.36 %



8,002





165





2.75 % Total Earning Assets



1,524,798





57,871





5.07 %



1,497,506





56,890





5.07 % Less: Allowance for Credit Losses



(8,398)

















(8,381)













Total Non-Earning Assets



105,741

















109,762













Total Assets

$ 1,622,141















$ 1,598,887



















































LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS'

EQUITY



































Interest Bearing Liabilities:



































Interest Bearing Deposits:



































Interest Checking

$ 267,854



$ 202





0.10 %

$ 271,102



$ 205





0.10 % Money Market and Savings Deposits



465,665





8,957





2.57 %



419,586





8,864





2.82 % Time Deposits



294,318





8,437





3.83 %



338,154





11,947





4.72 % Total Interest-Bearing Deposits



1,027,837





17,596





2.29 %



1,028,842





21,016





2.73 % Borrowings



44,915





1,604





4.77 %



32,706





1,187





4.85 % Federal funds purchased



759





28





4.93 %



558





25





5.98 % Junior subordinated debt



3,523





224





8.50 %



3,476





260





9.99 % Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities



1,077,034





19,452





2.41 %



1,065,582





22,488





2.82 % Non-Interest-Bearing Liabilities:



































Demand deposits



366,117

















367,688













Other liabilities



9,891

















10,808













Total Liabilities



1,453,042

















1,444,078













Shareholders' Equity



169,099

















154,809













Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity

$ 1,622,141















$ 1,598,887













Net Interest Income (FTE) 3







$ 38,419















$ 34,402







Interest Rate Spread 2















2.66 %















2.25 % Cost of Funds















1.80 %















2.10 % Interest Expense as a Percentage of

Average Earning Assets 4















1.71 %















2.01 % Net Interest Margin (FTE) 3,4















3.37 %















3.07 %





1 Tax-exempt income for investment securities has been adjusted to a fully tax-equivalent basis (FTE), using a Federal income tax rate of 21%. Refer to the Reconcilement of Non-GAAP Measures table at the end of this release. 2 Interest spread is the average yield earned on earning assets less the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities. 3 Net interest margin (FTE) is net interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets. This is a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial (FTE) Measures at the end of this release. 4 Ratio is computed on an annualized basis.

VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF CERTAIN QUARTERLY NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)





For the Three Months Ended





September 30,

2025



June 30, 2025



March 31, 2025



December 31,

2024



September 30,

2024

Fully tax-equivalent measures





























Net interest income

$ 13,072



$ 12,796



$ 12,295



$ 12,235



$ 12,024

Fully tax-equivalent adjustment



86





85





86





86





87

Net interest income (FTE) 1

$ 13,158



$ 12,881



$ 12,381



$ 12,321



$ 12,111

































Efficiency ratio 2



58.3 %



61.5 %



62.8 %



60.6 %



58.9 % Fully tax-equivalent adjustment



-0.4 %



-0.3 %



-0.4 %



-0.4 %



-0.3 % Efficiency ratio (FTE) 3



57.9 %



61.2 %



62.4 %



60.2 %



58.6 %































Net interest margin



3.40 %



3.37 %



3.26 %



3.19 %



3.22 % Fully tax-equivalent adjustment



0.03 %



0.03 %



0.02 %



0.02 %



0.02 % Net interest margin (FTE) 1



3.43 %



3.40 %



3.28 %



3.21 %



3.24 %











As of





September 30,

2025



June 30, 2025



March 31, 2025



December 31,

2024



September 30,

2024

Other financial measures





























Book value per share

$ 32.89



$ 31.67



$ 30.93



$ 29.85



$ 30.89

Impact of intangible assets 4



(1.99)





(2.04)





(2.09)





(2.15)





(2.21)

Tangible book value per share (non-

GAAP)

$ 30.90



$ 29.63



$ 28.84



$ 27.70



$ 28.68







For the Nine Months Ended





September 30,

2025



September 30,

2024

Fully tax-equivalent measures











Net interest income

$ 38,161



$ 34,141

Fully tax-equivalent adjustment



258





261

Net interest income (FTE) 1

$ 38,419



$ 34,402















Efficiency ratio 2



60.8 %



63.1 % Fully tax-equivalent adjustment



-0.3 %



-0.5 % Efficiency ratio (FTE) 3



60.5 %



62.6 %













Net interest margin



3.35 %



3.05 % Fully tax-equivalent adjustment



0.02 %



0.02 % Net interest margin (FTE) 1



3.37 %



3.07 %





1 FTE calculations use a Federal income tax rate of 21%. 2 The efficiency ratio, GAAP basis, is computed by dividing noninterest expense by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income. 3 The efficiency ratio, FTE, is computed by dividing noninterest expense by the sum of net interest income (FTE) and noninterest income. 4 Intangible assets include goodwill and core deposit intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization, for all periods presented.

