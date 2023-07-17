VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER 2023 EARNINGS

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Virginia National Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ: VABK) (the "Company") today reported quarterly net income of $5.7 million, or $1.05 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, evenly balanced with net income of $5.7 million, or $1.06 per diluted share, recognized for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.  For the six months ended June 30, 2023, the Company recognized net income of $11.4 million, or $2.13 per diluted share, compared to $10.6 million, or $1.98 per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2022. 

"Virginia National Bank remains committed to our customers and our community, and continues to proactively lend as indicated by our loan growth in the second quarter," commented President and Chief Executive Officer, Glenn W. Rust. "We have not been forced to tighten our credit quality standards as many banks have, since our standards were established with a high bar from the onset, as evidenced by our solid credit quality metrics.  Our return on average assets set a record for the Company in the first half of 2023, as we achieved 1.47% year-to-date."

Second Quarter 2023 Highlights

  • Return on average assets ("ROAA") for the three months ended June 30, 2023 increased to 1.46% compared to 1.27% realized in the same period in the prior year.
  • Return on average equity ("ROAE") for the three months ended June 30, 2023 decreased to 15.98% compared to 16.16% realized in same period in the prior year, primarily due to the increase in accumulated other comprehensive loss of $8.3 million period over period related to unrealized losses in the securities portfolio.
  • The efficiency ratio on a fully tax equivalent basis ("FTE") (a non-GAAP financial measure)1 was 54.1% for the three months ended June 30, 2023, an improvement over 58.3% for the same period in the prior year.
  • Net interest margin (FTE), (a non-GAAP financial measure)1, for the three months ended June 30, 2023 rose to 3.83%, compared to 3.02% for the three months ended June 30, 2022. Yield on loans elevated to 6.35% for the three months ended June 30, 2023, from 4.32% for the same period in the prior year. The accretion of the credit mark related to purchased loans positively impacted interest income by 88 bps in the second quarter of 2023, compared to 12 bps in the second quarter of 2022, increasing primarily due to the treatment of the credit mark under CECL2. When a purchased loan, which was identified as purchased credit-deteriorated as of the date of the acquisition, is satisfied by the borrower, the remaining mark is recognized as interest income in accordance with CECL, whereas former accounting treatment required that the credit mark be spread among the remaining loan pool.
  • Total deposits declined $130.3 million from December 31, 2022 to June 30, 2023, as many customers moved funds outside of the Bank to earn higher yields while the Bank's strategy was to keep cost of funds low during the first two months of the year. Borrowings and federal funds purchased increased over the same period by $80.1 million. As of June 30, 2023, the Company had unused borrowing facilities in place of approximately $106.6 million.
  • The Company had no brokered deposits as of June 30, 2023 or December 31, 2022. The Company utilizes a third-party to offer multi-million-dollar FDIC insurance to customers with balances in excess of single-bank limits through Insured Cash Sweep® (ICS) plans. Deposit balances held in ICS plans amounted to $132.8 million as of June 30, 2023 and $134.6 million as of December 31, 2022.

__________________________________________________________________ 

1

See "Reconciliation of Certain Quarterly Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this release.

2

For more information regarding the adoption of FASB's Topic 326, Financial Instruments - Credit Losses ("CECL") effective January 1, 2023, refer to the Company's first quarter 2023 Form 10-Q.

Share Repurchase Plan

During the second quarter of 2023, the Board of Directors approved a share repurchase plan of up to 5% of outstanding common stock, subject to consultation with the Federal Reserve.  More information will be forthcoming for shareholders regarding the specifics of the plan after the consultation has been completed.

Loans and Asset Quality

  • Gross loans outstanding as of June 30, 2023 totaled $973.3 million, an increase of $36.9 million, or 3.9%, compared to December 31, 2022.
  • Credit performance remains strong with nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets of 0.08% as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, compared to 0.07% as of June 30, 2022. Nonperforming assets have been reduced to $1.3 million as of June 30, 2023, compared to $1.4 million as of December 31, 2022 and increased from $1.1 million as of June 30, 2022; the Company currently holds no other real estate owned.
    • Six loans to five borrowers are in non-accrual status, totaling $1.2 million, as of June 30, 2023, compared to $673 thousand as of December 31, 2022 and $511 thousand as of June 30, 2022. The adoption of CECL altered the manner in which purchased loans that were in non-accrual status are presented, and as a result, two such loans totaling $534 thousand are now included in this figure.
    • Loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing interest amounted to $107 thousand as of June 30, 2023, compared to $705 thousand as of December 31, 2022 and $626 thousand as of June 30, 2022.
  • The period-end Allowance for Credit Losses ("ACL") as a percentage of total loans was 0.81% as of June 30, 2023 and 0.57% as of June 30, 2022. The fair value mark that was allocated to the acquired loans was $21.3 million as of April 1, 2021, with a remaining balance of $11.0 million as of June 30, 2023. The total of the ACL and the fair value mark as a percentage of gross loans (a non-GAAP financial measure)1 amounted to 1.94% as of June 30, 2023 and 2.39% as of June 30, 2022.
  • For the three months ended June 30, 2023, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $261 thousand, which includes $45 thousand related to provision for unfunded commitments. The increase in provision over the prior year is due primarily to increased loan balances.

Net Interest Income

  • Net interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2023 of $13.7 million increased $1.2 million, or 10%, compared to the three months ended June 30, 2022, due primarily to the increase in average balances of securities, positively impacting net interest income through rate and volume, as well as the increase in average yields on loans, offset by increased interest expense on deposit accounts and borrowings.
  • The overall cost of funds, including noninterest deposits, of 133 bps incurred in the three months ended June 30, 2023 increased 116 bps from 17 bps in the same period in the prior year. Overall, the cost of interest-bearing deposits increased period over period, from a cost of 24 bps to 174 bps.
  • Low-cost deposits, which include noninterest checking accounts and interest-bearing checking, savings and money market accounts, remained in excess of 83% of total deposits as of June 30, 2023 and 2022.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the three months ended June 30, 2023 decreased $1.6 million, or 44%, compared to the three months ended June 30, 2022, primarily due to gains on the sale of property of $1.1 million in the second quarter of the prior year.  In addition, $210 thousand of income was recognized in the second quarter of the prior year related to advisory and brokerage income; this business line was sold in the fourth quarter of 2022, eliminating future income or expense related thereto.  In the second quarter of 2023, the Company received an additional $267 thousand recovery of unearned premiums related to the loss of insurance on the student loan portfolio, bringing the total recovered from liquidation of the insurance company to over $1.3 million.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the three months ended June 30, 2023 decreased $878 thousand, or 9%, compared to the three months ended June 30, 2022, primarily due to lower occupancy expense and reduced professional and consulting fees as a result of efficiencies gained from the merger.     

_____________________________________________________________________

1

See "Reconciliation of Certain  Quarterly Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this release.

Book Value 

Book value per share was $26.54 as of June 30, 2023 and $25.20 as of June 30, 2022, and tangible book value per share (a non-GAAP financial measure)1 was $24.01 as of June 30, 2023 compared to $22.28 as of June 30, 2022.  These values increased as the impact of net income outweighed the increase in unrealized losses in the investment portfolio period over period. 

Income Taxes

The effective tax rate amounted to 18.4% compared to 17.4% for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively, which are both lower than the statutory rate, due to the recognition of low-income housing tax credits and the effect of tax-exempt income from municipal bonds and bank owned life insurance policies.

Dividends

Cash dividends of $1.8 million, or $0.33 per share, were declared and paid during the second quarter of the current year.

About Virginia National Bankshares Corporation

Virginia National Bankshares Corporation, headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia, is the bank holding company for Virginia National Bank. The Bank has nine banking offices throughout Fauquier and Prince William counties, three banking offices in Charlottesville and Albemarle County, and banking offices in Winchester and Richmond, Virginia.  The Bank offers a full range of banking and related financial services to meet the needs of individuals, businesses and charitable organizations, including the fiduciary services of VNB Trust and Estate Services. Investment management services are offered through Masonry Capital Management, LLC, a registered investment adviser and wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company.

The Company's common stock trades on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "VABK."  Additional information on the Company is also available at www.vnbcorp.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The accounting and reporting policies of the Company conform to U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") and prevailing practices in the banking industry. However, management uses certain non-GAAP measures to supplement the evaluation of the Company's performance. Management believes presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the operating results of the Company's core businesses. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP measures are included at the end of this release.

_____________________________________________________________________

1

See "Reconciliation of Certain  Quarterly Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements; Other Information

Certain statements in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, without limitation, statements with respect to the Company's operations, performance, future strategy and goals, and are often characterized by use of qualified words such as "expect," "believe," "estimate," "project," "anticipate," "intend," "will," "should," or words of similar meaning or other statements concerning the opinions or judgement of the Company and its management about future events. While Company management believes such statements to be reasonable, future events and predictions are subject to circumstances that are not within the control of the Company and its management.  Actual results may differ materially from those included in the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including, without limitation, the effects of and changes in: inflation, interest rates, market and monetary fluctuations; liquidity and capital requirements; market disruptions including pandemics or significant health hazards, severe weather conditions, natural disasters, terrorist activities, financial crises, political crises, war and other military conflicts (including the ongoing military conflict between Russia and Ukraine) or other major events, the governmental and societal responses thereto, or the prospect of these events; changes, particularly declines, in general economic and market conditions in the local economies in which the Company operates, including the effects of declines in real estate values;  the effects of, and changes in, trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System; the impact of changes in laws, regulations and guidance related to financial services  including, but not limited to, taxes, banking, securities and insurance; changes in accounting principles, policies and guidelines; the financial condition of the Company's borrowers; the Company's ability to attract, hire, train and retain qualified employees; an increase in unemployment levels; competitive pressures on loan and deposit pricing and demand; fluctuation in asset quality; assumptions that underlie the Company's ACL; the value of securities held in the Company's investment portfolio; performance of assets under management; cybersecurity threats or attacks and the development and maintenance of reliable electronic systems; changes in technology and their impact on the marketing of new products and services and the acceptance of these products and services by new and existing customers; the willingness of customers to substitute competitors' products and services for the Company's products and services; the risks and uncertainties described from time to time in the Company's press releases and filings with the SEC; and the Company's performance in managing the risks involved in any of the foregoing.  Many of these factors and additional risks and uncertainties are described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and other reports filed from time to time by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These statements speak only as of the date made, and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements to reflect changes or events that may occur after this release.

VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)



June 30, 2023

December 31, 2022*

June 30, 2022


(Unaudited)




(Unaudited)

ASSETS








Cash and due from banks

$

9,714

$

20,993

$

17,631

Interest-bearing deposits in other banks

20,225


19,098


145,217

Federal funds sold

-


45


52,819

Securities:








Available for sale, at fair value

473,868


538,186


461,830

Restricted securities, at cost

7,438


5,137


5,138

Total securities

481,306


543,323


466,968

Loans, net of deferred fees and costs

973,348


936,415


960,192

Allowance for credit losses

(7,863)


(5,552)


(5,503)

Loans, net

965,485


930,863


954,689

Premises and equipment, net

17,564


17,808


19,193

Assets held for sale

-


965


-

Bank owned life insurance

39,065


38,552


38,046

Goodwill

7,768


7,768


8,140

Core deposit intangible, net

5,815


6,586


7,405

Right of use asset, net

6,634


6,536


7,343

Deferred tax asset, net

16,961


17,315


14,279

Accrued interest receivable and other assets

13,551


13,507


13,210

Total assets

$

1,584,088

$

1,623,359

$

1,744,940

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY








Liabilities:








Demand deposits:








Noninterest-bearing

$

412,273

$

495,649

$

512,889

Interest-bearing

312,773


399,983


399,930

Money market and savings deposit accounts

398,074


467,600


535,958

Certificates of deposit and other time deposits

224,956


115,106


150,121

Total deposits

1,348,076


1,478,338


1,598,898

Federal funds purchased

20,503


-


-

Borrowings

59,666


-


-

Junior subordinated debt, net

3,436


3,413


3,390

Lease liability

6,301


6,173


6,925

Accrued interest payable and other liabilities

3,667


2,019


1,511

Total liabilities

1,441,649


1,489,943


1,610,724

Commitments and contingent liabilities








Shareholders' equity:








Preferred stock, $2.50 par value

-


-


-

Common stock, $2.50 par value

13,239


13,214


13,201

Capital surplus

107,568


105,344


104,858

Retained earnings

67,612


63,482


53,852

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(45,980)


(48,624)


(37,695)

Total shareholders' equity

142,439


133,416


134,216

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

1,584,088

$

1,623,359

$

1,744,940

Common shares outstanding

5,365,982


5,337,271


5,326,271

Common shares authorized

10,000,000


10,000,000


10,000,000

Preferred shares outstanding

-


-


-

Preferred shares authorized

2,000,000


2,000,000


2,000,000


*  Derived from audited consolidated financial statements

VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)




For the three months ended

For the six months ended


June 30, 2023

June 30, 2022

June 30, 2023

June 30, 2022

Interest and dividend income:











Loans, including fees

$

14,894

$

10,610

$

27,661

$

21,379

Federal funds sold

10


302


10


363

Other interest-bearing deposits

119


219


377


355

Investment securities:











Taxable

2,876


1,662


5,827


2,674

Tax exempt

329


308


656


612

Dividends

104


64


171


126

Total interest and dividend income

18,332


13,165


34,702


25,509













Interest expense:











Demand deposits

106


58


195


119

Money market and savings deposits

2,197


440


3,970


1,055

Certificates and other time deposits

1,776


157


2,424


352

Borrowings

439


-


766


-

Federal funds purchased

32


-


91


-

Junior subordinated debt

79


49


140


97

Total interest expense

4,629


704


7,586


1,623

Net interest income

13,703


12,461


27,116


23,886

Provision for (recovery of) credit losses

261


(217)


13


(69)

Net interest income after provision for (recovery of) credit losses

13,442


12,678


27,103


23,955













Noninterest income:











Wealth management fees

397


572


801


1,129

Advisory and brokerage income

-


210


-


426

Deposit account fees

399


458


800


923

Debit/credit card and ATM fees

636


779


1,207


1,486

Bank owned life insurance income

261


246


513


457

Resolution of commercial dispute

-


-


-


2,400

Gains on sales of assets

-


1,113


-


1,113

Gains on sales of securities, net

-


-


254


-

Other

352


268


746


499

Total noninterest income

2,045


3,646


4,321


8,433













Noninterest expense:











Salaries and employee benefits

4,062


4,086


8,113


8,817

Net occupancy

929


1,282


2,108


2,479

Equipment

176


254


394


537

Bank franchise tax

313


304


637


608

Computer software

203


357


405


620

Data processing

806


699


1,548


1,437

FDIC deposit insurance assessment

220


125


320


351

Marketing, advertising and promotion

275


259


650


526

Plastics expense

30


92


78


231

Professional fees

198


404


390


741

Core deposit intangible amortization

379


427


770


866

Other

973


1,153


2,012


2,324

Total noninterest expense

8,564


9,442


17,425


19,537













Income before income taxes

6,923


6,882


13,999


12,851

Provision for income taxes

1,272


1,197


2,557


2,242

Net income

$

5,651

$

5,685

$

11,442

$

10,609

Net income per common share, basic

$

1.05

$

1.07

$

2.14

$

1.99

Net income per common share, diluted

$

1.05

$

1.06

$

2.13

$

1.98

Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic

5,357,873


5,326,271


5,348,040


5,319,166

Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted

5,375,073


5,347,008


5,375,545


5,345,242

VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)




At or For the Three Months Ended


June 30, 2023

March 31,
2023

December 31,       
2022

September 30,
2022

June 30, 2022

Common Share Data:














Net income per weighted average share, basic

$

1.05

$

1.08

$

1.32

$

1.08

$

1.07

Net income per weighted average share, diluted

$

1.05

$

1.08

$

1.32

$

1.08

$

1.06

Weighted average shares outstanding, basic

5,357,873


5,338,099


5,333,902


5,326,543


5,326,271

Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted

5,375,073


5,375,619


5,362,220


5,348,900


5,347,008

Actual shares outstanding

5,365,982


5,338,650


5,327,271


5,327,271


5,326,271

Tangible book value per share at period end

$

24.01

$

23.88

$

22.31

$

20.81

$

22.28
















Key Ratios:














Return on average assets 1

1.46

%

1.48

%

1.65

%

1.30

%

1.27

%

Return on average equity 1

15.98

%

17.57

%

22.23

%

16.50

%

16.16

%

Net interest margin (FTE) 2

3.83

%

3.71

%

3.91

%

3.47

%

3.02

%

Efficiency ratio (FTE) 3

54.1

%

56.2

%

51.7

%

57.0

%

58.3

%

Loan-to-deposit ratio

72.2

%

67.3

%

63.3

%

59.0

%

60.1

%
















Capital Ratios:














Tier 1 leverage ratio

11.20

%

10.64

%

9.77

%

9.17

%

8.79

%

Total risk-based capital ratio

18.80

%

18.37

%

17.64

%

16.97

%

16.51

%
















Assets and Asset Quality:














Average earning assets

$

1,443,048

$

1,475,617

$

1,568,765

$

1,644,124

$

1,668,471

Average gross loans

$

940,264

$

932,834

$

938,740

$

959,086

$

984,883

Paycheck Protection Program loans, end of period

$

196

$

215

$

234

$

254

$

1,925

Fair value mark on acquired loans

$

10,957

$

14,120

$

15,887

$

17,046

$

17,502
















Allowance for credit losses:














Beginning of period

$

7,772

$

5,552

$

5,485

$

5,503

$

5,834

Impact of adoption of CECL

-

$

2,491

$

-

$

-

$

-

Provision for (recovery of) credit losses

216


(235)


136


39


(217)

Charge-offs

(180)


(136)


(472)


(119)


(191)

Recoveries

55


100


403


62


77

Net charge-offs

(125)


(36)


(69)


(57)


(114)

End of period

$

7,863

$

7,772

$

5,552

$

5,485

$

5,503
















Non-accrual loans

$

1,185

$

1,228

$

673

$

607

$

511

Loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing

107


69


705


859


626

OREO

-


-


-


-


-

Total nonperforming assets (NPA)

$

1,292

$

1,297

$

1,378

$

1,466

$

1,137
















NPA as a % of total assets

0.08

%

0.08

%

0.08

%

0.08

%

0.07

%

NPA as a % of gross loans plus OREO

0.13

%

0.14

%

0.15

%

0.16

%

0.12

%

ACL to gross loans

0.81

%

0.83

%

0.59

%

0.58

%

0.57

%

ACL + fair value mark to gross loans (non-GAAP)

1.94

%

2.33

%

2.29

%

2.38

%

2.39

%

Non-accruing loans to gross loans

0.12

%

0.13

%

0.07

%

0.06

%

0.05

%

Net charge-offs to average loans 1

0.05

%

0.02

%

0.03

%

0.02

%

0.05

%


1

Ratio is computed on an annualized basis.

The net interest margin and net interest income are reported on a fully tax-equivalent basis (FTE) basis, using a Federal income tax rate of 21%.  This is a non-GAAP financial measure.  Refer to the Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial (FTE) Measures at the end of this release.

3

The efficiency ratio (FTE) is computed as a percentage of noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income (FTE) and noninterest income. This is a non-GAAP financial measure that management believes provides investors with important information regarding operational efficiency. Management believes such financial information is meaningful to the reader in understanding operating performance, but cautions that such information should not be viewed as a substitute for GAAP.  Comparison of our efficiency ratio with those of other companies may not be possible because other companies may calculate them differently.  Refer to the Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial (FTE) Measures at the end of this release.

VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION

AVERAGE BALANCES, INCOME AND EXPENSES, YIELDS AND RATES (TAXABLE EQUIVALENT BASIS)

(dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)




For the three months ended


June 30, 2023

June 30, 2022





Interest







Interest





Average

Income/

Average

Average

Income/

Average


Balance

Expense

Yield/Cost

Balance

Expense

Yield/Cost

ASSETS

















Interest Earning Assets:

















Securities:

















Taxable Securities

$

421,156

$

2,980


2.83

%

$

325,833

$

1,726


2.12

%

Tax Exempt Securities 1

66,956


415


2.48

%

65,352


390


2.39

%

Total Securities 1

488,112


3,395


2.78

%

391,185


2,116


2.16

%

Loans:

















Real Estate

823,289


13,167


6.41

%

847,661


8,988


4.25

%

Commercial

74,665


969


5.21

%

86,394


995


4.62

%

Consumer

42,310


758


7.19

%

50,828


627


4.95

%

      Total Loans

940,264


14,894


6.35

%

984,883


10,610


4.32

%

Fed Funds Sold

895


10


4.48

%

150,393


302


0.81

%

Other interest-bearing deposits

13,777


119


3.46

%

142,010


219


0.62

%

Total Earning Assets

1,443,048


18,418


5.12

%

1,668,471


13,247


3.18

%

Less: Allowance for Credit Losses

(7,805)








(5,866)






Total Non-Earning Assets

113,883








133,526






Total Assets

$

1,549,126







$

1,796,131

























LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

















Interest Bearing Liabilities:

















Interest Bearing Deposits:

















Interest Checking

$

331,523

$

106


0.13

%

$

411,374

$

58


0.06

%

Money Market and Savings Deposits

415,015


2,197


2.12

%

550,883


440


0.32

%

Time Deposits

194,736


1,776


3.66

%

152,695


157


0.41

%

Total Interest-Bearing Deposits

941,274


4,079


1.74

%

1,114,952


655


0.24

%

Borrowings

34,265


439


5.14

%








Federal funds purchased

2,392


32


5.37

%








Junior subordinated debt

3,430


79


9.24

%

3,383


49


5.81

%

Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities

981,361


4,629


1.89

%

1,118,335


704


0.25

%

Non-Interest-Bearing Liabilities:

















Demand deposits

416,039








527,008






Other liabilities

9,853








10,067






Total Liabilities

1,407,253








1,655,410






Shareholders' Equity

141,873








140,721






Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity

$

1,549,126







$

1,796,131






Net Interest Income (FTE)



$

13,789







$

12,543



Interest Rate Spread 2







3.23

%







2.93

%

Cost of Funds







1.33

%







0.17

%

Interest Expense as a Percentage of
     Average Earning Assets







1.29

%







0.17

%

Net Interest Margin (FTE) 3







3.83

%







3.02

%


1

Tax-exempt income for investment securities has been adjusted to a fully tax-equivalent basis (FTE), using a Federal income tax rate of 21%.

Refer to the Reconcilement of Non-GAAP Measures table at the end of this release.

2

Interest spread is the average yield earned on earning assets less the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities.

3

Net interest margin (FTE) is net interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets.

VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION

AVERAGE BALANCES, INCOME AND EXPENSES, YIELDS AND RATES (TAXABLE EQUIVALENT BASIS)

(dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)




For the six months ended


June 30, 2023

June 30, 2022





Interest







Interest





Average

Income/

Average

Average

Income/

Average


Balance

Expense

Yield/Cost

Balance

Expense

Yield/Cost

ASSETS

















Interest Earning Assets:

















Securities:

















Taxable Securities

$

434,219

$

5,998


2.76

%

$

287,241

$

2,800


1.95

%

Tax Exempt Securities 1

67,019


831


2.48

%

65,249


775


2.38

%

Total Securities 1

501,238


6,829


2.72

%

352,490


3,575


2.03

%

Loans:

















Real Estate

820,033


24,032


5.91

%

866,863


18,082


4.21

%

Commercial

73,357


2,098


5.77

%

89,944


2,084


4.67

%

Consumer

43,179


1,531


7.15

%

51,302


1,213


4.77

%

      Total Loans

936,569


27,661


5.96

%

1,008,109


21,379


4.28

%

Fed Funds Sold

455


10


4.43

%

151,429


363


0.48

%

Other interest-bearing deposits

20,789


377


3.66

%

235,418


356


0.30

%

Total Earning Assets

1,459,051


34,877


4.82

%

1,747,446


25,673


2.96

%

Less: Allowance for Credit Losses

(7,947)








(5,946)






Total Non-Earning Assets

114,372








124,851






Total Assets

$

1,565,476







$

1,866,351

























LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

















Interest Bearing Liabilities:

















Interest Bearing Deposits:

















Interest Checking

$

346,625

$

195


0.11

%

$

416,393

$

119


0.06

%

Money Market and Savings Deposits

431,849


3,970


1.85

%

603,259


1,055


0.35

%

Time Deposits

161,247


2,424


3.03

%

155,544


352


0.46

%

Total Interest-Bearing Deposits

939,721


6,589


1.41

%

1,175,196


1,526


0.26

%

Borrowings

31,074


766


4.97

%








Federal funds purchased

3,754


91


4.89

%








Junior subordinated debt

3,423


140


8.25

%

3,377


98


5.85

%

Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities

977,972


7,586


1.56

%

1,178,573


1,624


0.28

%

Non-Interest-Bearing Liabilities:

















Demand deposits

440,285








527,049






Other liabilities

9,423








10,704






Total Liabilities

1,427,680








1,716,326






Shareholders' Equity

137,796








150,025






Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity

$

1,565,476







$

1,866,351






Net Interest Income (FTE)



$

27,291







$

24,049



Interest Rate Spread 2







3.26

%







2.68

%

Cost of Funds







1.08

%







0.19

%

Interest Expense as a Percentage of
     Average Earning Assets







1.05

%







0.19

%

Net Interest Margin (FTE) 3







3.77

%







2.78

%


1

Tax-exempt income for investment securities has been adjusted to a fully tax-equivalent basis (FTE), using a Federal income tax rate of 21%.

Refer to the Reconcilement of Non-GAAP Measures table at the end of this release.

2

Interest spread is the average yield earned on earning assets less the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities.

3

Net interest margin (FTE) is net interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets.

VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF CERTAIN QUARTERLY NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)




For the Three Months Ended


June 30, 2023

March 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

September 30, 2022

June 30, 2022

Fully tax-equivalent measures














Net interest income

$

13,703

$

13,413

$

15,384

$

14,277

$

12,461

Fully tax-equivalent adjustment

86


87


86


83


82

Net interest income (FTE) 1

$

13,789

$

13,500

$

15,470

$

14,360

$

12,543
















Efficiency ratio 2

54.4

%

56.5

%

52.0

%

57.3

%

58.6

%

Fully tax-equivalent adjustment

-0.3

%

-0.3

%

-0.3

%

-0.3

%

-0.3

%

Efficiency ratio (FTE) 3

54.1

%

56.2

%

51.7

%

57.0

%

58.3

%
















Net interest margin

3.81

%

3.69

%

3.89

%

3.45

%

3.00

%

Fully tax-equivalent adjustment

0.02

%

0.02

%

0.02

%

0.02

%

0.02

%

Net interest margin (FTE) 1

3.83

%

3.71

%

3.91

%

3.47

%

3.02

%


For the Six Months Ended


June 30, 2023

June 30, 2022

Fully tax-equivalent measures





Net interest income

$

27,116

$

23,886

Fully tax-equivalent adjustment

175


163

Net interest income (FTE) 1

$

27,291

$

24,049







Efficiency ratio 2

55.4

%

60.5

%

Fully tax-equivalent adjustment

-0.3

%

-0.4

%

Efficiency ratio (FTE) 3

55.1

%

60.1

%







Net interest margin

3.75

%

2.76

%

Fully tax-equivalent adjustment

0.02

%

0.02

%

Net interest margin (FTE) 1

3.77

%

2.78

%


As of


June 30, 2023

March 31,
2023

December 31,
2022

September 30,
2022

June 30, 2022

Other financial measures














ACL to gross loans

0.81

%

0.83

%

0.59

%

0.58

%

0.57

%

Fair value mark to gross loans

1.13

%

1.50

%

1.70

%

1.80

%

1.82

%

ACL + fair value mark to gross loans (non-GAAP)

1.94

%

2.33

%

2.29

%

2.38

%

2.39

%
















Book value per share

$

26.54

$

26.50

$

25.00

$

23.65

$

25.20

Impact of intangible assets 4

(2.53)


(2.62)


(2.69)


(2.84)

$

(2.92)

Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)

$

24.01

$

23.88

$

22.31

$

20.81

$

22.28


1

FTE calculations use a Federal income tax rate of 21%.

2

The efficiency ratio, GAAP basis, is computed by dividing noninterest expense by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.

3

The efficiency ratio, FTE, is computed by dividing noninterest expense by the sum of net interest income (FTE) and noninterest income.

Intangible assets include goodwill and core deposit intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization, for all periods presented.  As of September 30, 2022 and June 30, 2022, this figure also included other intangible assets related to Sturman Wealth Advisors, also net of accumulated amortization.

SOURCE Virginia National Bankshares

