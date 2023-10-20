VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER 2023 EARNINGS

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Virginia National Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ: VABK) (the "Company") today reported quarterly net income of $4.7 million, or $0.86 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, compared to $5.8 million, or $1.08 per diluted share, recognized for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.  For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, the Company recognized net income of $16.1 million, or $2.99 per diluted share, compared to $16.4 million, or $3.06 per diluted share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. 

Third Quarter 2023 Highlights

  • The Company continued to experience loan growth in the third quarter of 2023, resulting in a 5% increase from the prior quarter.
  • Yield on loans elevated to 5.53% for the three months ended September 30, 2023, from 4.56% for the prior year same period.
  • Credit performance remains strong with nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets of 0.13% as of September 30, 2023, and 0.08% as of December 31, 2022 and September 30, 2022, with 92% of past due loan balances as of the current quarter-end being government-guaranteed.
  • Noninterest expense for the three months ended September 30, 2023 decreased $1.2 million, or 12%, compared to the three months ended September 30, 2022, due to continued efficiencies gained from the merger, including: reduced headcount resulting in lower salaries and employee benefit costs; lower occupancy costs from right-sizing our branch network; and reduced professional fees.
  • The Company had no brokered deposits as of September 30, 2023 or December 31, 2022. The Company utilizes a third-party to offer multi-million-dollar FDIC insurance to customers with balances in excess of single-bank limits through Insured Cash Sweep® (ICS) plans. Deposit balances held in ICS plans amounted to $128.7 million as of September 30, 2023 and $134.6 million as of December 31, 2022.
  • Total deposits declined $108.0 million, or 7.3% from December 31, 2022 to September 30, 2023, as many customers moved funds outside of the Bank to earn higher yields while the Bank's strategy was to keep cost of funds low during the first quarter of the year. Deposit balances increased $22.2 million, or 1.6%, from June 30, 2023 to September 30, 2023, as the Bank's strategy shifted to meet customer rate demands.
  • Correlated with the year-to-date deposit decline noted above, borrowings increased from December 31, 2022 to September 30, 2023 by $43.0 million. As of September 30, 2023, the Company had unused borrowing facilities in place of approximately $143.4 million and management closely monitors its liquidity position.
  • Return on average assets ("ROAA") for the three months ended September 30, 2023 amounted to 1.18% compared to 1.30% realized in the same period in the prior year.
  • Return on average equity ("ROAE") for the three months ended September 30, 2023 was 12.91% compared to 16.50% realized in same period in the prior year. The change is due to the net income declining by $1.1 million, combined with the increase in accumulated other comprehensive loss of $5.4 million period over period related to unrealized losses in the securities portfolio as a result of the increased rate environment.
  • The efficiency ratio on a fully tax equivalent basis ("FTE") (a non-GAAP financial measure)1 was 60.3% for the three months ended September 30, 2023, compared to 57.0% for the same period in the prior year.

See "Reconciliation of Certain Quarterly Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this release.

Loans and Asset Quality

  • Gross loans outstanding as of September 30, 2023 totaled $1.0 billion, an increase of $84.1 million, or 9.0%, compared to December 31, 2022. 
  • Nonperforming assets amounted to $2.0 million as of September 30, 2023, compared to $1.4 million as of December 31, 2022 and $1.5 million as of September 30, 2022; the Company currently holds no other real estate owned.
    • Six loans to five borrowers are in non-accrual status, totaling $1.1 million, as of September 30, 2023, compared to $673 thousand as of December 31, 2022 and $607 thousand as of September 30, 2022.  The adoption of CECL altered the manner in which purchased loans that were in non-accrual status are presented, and as a result, two such loans totaling $501 thousand are now included in this figure.
    • Loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing interest amounted to $854 thousand as of September 30, 2023, compared to $705 thousand as of December 31, 2022 and $859 thousand as of September 30, 2022.  The past due balance as of September 30, 2023 is comprised of two loans totaling $783 thousand which are 100% government-guaranteed, and five student loans totaling $71 thousand
  • The period-end Allowance for Credit Losses ("ACL") as a percentage of total loans was 0.76% as of September 30, 2023 and 0.58% as of September 30, 2022.  The fair value mark that was allocated to the acquired loans was $21.3 million as of April 1, 2021, with a remaining balance of $10.0 million as of September 30, 2023.  The total of the ACL and the fair value mark as a percentage of gross loans (a non-GAAP financial measure)1 amounted to 1.74% as of September 30, 2023 and 2.38% as of September 30, 2022.
  • For the three months ended September 30, 2023, the Company recorded a recovery of provision for credit losses of $73 thousand, driven by a $75 thousand recovery related to provision for unfunded commitments.  The decrease in provision over the prior year is primarily the result of the increase in loan balances originating from the purchase of government-guaranteed loans for which an ACL is not deemed necessary.

Net Interest Income

  • Net interest income for the three months ended September 30, 2023 of $11.1 million decreased $3.2 million, or 22%, compared to the three months ended September 30, 2022, due primarily to the increased interest expense on deposit accounts and borrowings.
  • Net interest margin (FTE), (a non-GAAP financial measure)1, for the three months ended September 30, 2023 declined to 3.04%, compared to 3.47% for the three months ended September 30, 2022.
  • The overall cost of funds, including noninterest-bearing deposits, of 172 bps incurred in the three months ended September 30, 2023 increased 156 bps from 16 bps in the same period in the prior year. Overall, the cost of interest-bearing deposits increased period over period, from a cost of 22 bps to 226 bps.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the three months ended September 30, 2023 increased $344 thousand, or 15%, compared to the three months ended September 30, 2022, primarily due to the receipt of a payout from bank owned life insurance following the death of a former employee.  This was partially offset by $213 thousand of income recognized in the third quarter of the prior year related to advisory and brokerage income; this business line was sold in the fourth quarter of 2022, eliminating future income or expense related thereto.

Book Value

Book value per share was $25.29 as of September 30, 2023 and $23.65 as of September 30, 2022, and tangible book value per share (a non-GAAP financial measure)1 was $22.83 as of September 30, 2023 compared to $20.81 as of September 30, 2022.  These values increased as the impact of net income outweighed the increase in unrealized losses in the investment portfolio period over period.

Income Taxes

The effective tax rate amounted to 15.0% compared to 18.0% for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively, which are both lower than the statutory rate, due to the recognition of low-income housing tax credits and the effect of tax-exempt income from municipal bonds and bank owned life insurance policies.  The current period effective tax rate was lower than the prior year due primarily to the non-taxability of the death proceeds from bank owned life insurance.

See "Reconciliation of Certain  Quarterly Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this release.

Dividends

Cash dividends of $1.8 million, or $0.33 per share, were declared and paid during the third quarter of the current year.

About Virginia National Bankshares Corporation

Virginia National Bankshares Corporation, headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia, is the bank holding company for Virginia National Bank. The Bank has nine banking offices throughout Fauquier and Prince William counties, three banking offices in Charlottesville and Albemarle County, and banking offices in Winchester and Richmond, Virginia.  The Bank offers a full range of banking and related financial services to meet the needs of individuals, businesses and charitable organizations, including the fiduciary services of VNB Trust and Estate Services. Investment management services are offered through Masonry Capital Management, LLC, a registered investment adviser and wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company.

The Company's common stock trades on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "VABK."  Additional information on the Company is also available at www.vnbcorp.com

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The accounting and reporting policies of the Company conform to U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") and prevailing practices in the banking industry. However, management uses certain non-GAAP measures to supplement the evaluation of the Company's performance. Management believes presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the operating results of the Company's core businesses. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP measures are included at the end of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements; Other Information

Certain statements in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, without limitation, statements with respect to the Company's operations, performance, future strategy and goals, and are often characterized by use of qualified words such as "expect," "believe," "estimate," "project," "anticipate," "intend," "will," "should," or words of similar meaning or other statements concerning the opinions or judgement of the Company and its management about future events. While Company management believes such statements to be reasonable, future events and predictions are subject to circumstances that are not within the control of the Company and its management.  Actual results may differ materially from those included in the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including, without limitation, the effects of and changes in: inflation, interest rates, market and monetary fluctuations; liquidity and capital requirements; market disruptions including pandemics or significant health hazards, severe weather conditions, natural disasters, terrorist activities, financial crises, political crises, war and other military conflicts (including the ongoing military conflict between Russia and Ukraine and in the Middle East) or other major events, the governmental and societal responses thereto, or the prospect of these events; changes, particularly declines, in general economic and market conditions in the local economies in which the Company operates, including the effects of declines in real estate values;  the effects of, and changes in, trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System; the impact of changes in laws, regulations and guidance related to financial services  including, but not limited to, taxes, banking, securities and insurance; changes in accounting principles, policies and guidelines; the financial condition of the Company's borrowers; the Company's ability to attract, hire, train and retain qualified employees; an increase in unemployment levels; competitive pressures on loan and deposit pricing and demand; fluctuation in asset quality; assumptions that underlie the Company's ACL; the value of securities held in the Company's investment portfolio; performance of assets under management; cybersecurity threats or attacks and the development and maintenance of reliable electronic systems; changes in technology and their impact on the marketing of new products and services and the acceptance of these products and services by new and existing customers; the willingness of customers to substitute competitors' products and services for the Company's products and services; the risks and uncertainties described from time to time in the Company's press releases and filings with the SEC; and the Company's performance in managing the risks involved in any of the foregoing.  Many of these factors and additional risks and uncertainties are described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and other reports filed from time to time by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These statements speak only as of the date made, and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements to reflect changes or events that may occur after this release.

VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)





September 30,
2023

December 31,
2022*

September 30,
2022


(Unaudited)




(Unaudited)

ASSETS








Cash and due from banks

$

7,416

$

20,993

$

15,773

Interest-bearing deposits in other banks

9,959


19,098


76,194

Federal funds sold

1,015


45


53,118

Securities:








Available for sale (AFS), at fair value

390,816


538,186


538,459

Restricted securities, at cost

7,269


5,137


5,138

Total securities

398,085


543,323


543,597

Loans, net of deferred fees and costs

1,020,518


936,415


942,347

Allowance for credit losses

(7,799)


(5,552)


(5,485)

Loans, net

1,012,719


930,863


936,862

Premises and equipment, net

16,298


17,808


18,817

Assets held for sale

-


965


-

Bank owned life insurance

38,635


38,552


38,298

Goodwill

7,768


7,768


8,140

Core deposit intangible, net

5,448


6,586


6,990

Right of use asset, net

7,110


6,536


6,941

Deferred tax asset, net

19,567


17,315


17,645

Accrued interest receivable and other assets

38,559


13,507


11,381

Total assets

$

1,562,579

$

1,623,359

$

1,733,756

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY








Liabilities:








Demand deposits:








Noninterest-bearing

$

399,158

$

495,649

$

539,134

Interest-bearing

287,480


399,983


417,530

Money market and savings deposit accounts

406,189


467,600


505,733

Certificates of deposit and other time deposits

277,471


115,106


134,250

Total deposits

1,370,298


1,478,338


1,596,647

Borrowings

43,000


-


-

Junior subordinated debt, net

3,448


3,413


3,401

Lease liability

6,824


6,173


6,551

Accrued interest payable and other liabilities

3,282


2,019


1,183

Total liabilities

1,426,852


1,489,943


1,607,782

Commitments and contingent liabilities








Shareholders' equity:








Preferred stock, $2.50 par value

-


-


-

Common stock, $2.50 par value

13,253


13,214


13,214

Capital surplus

107,752


105,344


105,095

Retained earnings

70,494


63,482


58,026

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(55,772)


(48,624)


(50,361)

Total shareholders' equity

135,727


133,416


125,974

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

1,562,579

$

1,623,359

$

1,733,756

Common shares outstanding

5,365,982


5,337,271


5,327,271

Common shares authorized

10,000,000


10,000,000


10,000,000

Preferred shares outstanding

-


-


-

Preferred shares authorized

2,000,000


2,000,000


2,000,000




*

Derived from audited consolidated financial statements

VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)



For the three months ended

For the nine months ended


September 30,
2023

September 30,
2022

September 30,
2023

September 30,
2022

Interest and dividend income:











Loans, including fees

$

13,748

$

11,024

$

41,409

$

32,403

Federal funds sold

133


299


143


662

Other interest-bearing deposits

64


618


442


973

Investment securities:











Taxable

2,848


2,626


8,674


5,300

Tax exempt

327


313


983


925

Dividends

94


66


265


192

Total interest and dividend income

17,214


14,946


51,916


40,455













Interest expense:











Demand deposits

78


56


273


175

Money market and savings deposits

2,739


415


6,709


1,470

Certificates and other time deposits

2,685


147


5,109


499

Borrowings

505


-


1,271


-

Federal funds purchased

21


-


112


-

Junior subordinated debt

86


51


226


148

Total interest expense

6,114


669


13,700


2,292

Net interest income

11,100


14,277


38,216


38,163

Provision for (recovery of) credit losses

(73)


39


(60)


(30)

Net interest income after provision for (recovery of) credit losses

11,173


14,238


38,276


38,193













Noninterest income:











Wealth management fees

419


590


1,220


1,719

Advisory and brokerage income

-


213


-


639

Deposit account fees

404


443


1,204


1,366

Debit/credit card and ATM fees

535


660


1,742


2,146

Bank owned life insurance income

981


252


1,494


709

Resolution of commercial dispute

-


-


-


2,400

Gains on sales of assets

132


4


132


1,117

Gain on termination of interest swap

-


-


460


-

Gains (losses) on sales of AFS, net

-


-


(206)


-

Other

173


138


919


637

Total noninterest income

2,644


2,300


6,965


10,733













Noninterest expense:











Salaries and employee benefits

3,936


4,252


12,049


13,069

Net occupancy

991


1,318


3,099


3,797

Equipment

195


249


589


786

Bank franchise tax

292


304


929


912

Computer software

185


287


590


907

Data processing

623


712


2,171


2,149

FDIC deposit insurance assessment

220


70


540


421

Marketing, advertising and promotion

262


347


912


873

Plastics expense

51


91


129


322

Professional fees

202


310


592


1,051

Core deposit intangible amortization

368


415


1,138


1,281

Other

1,015


1,148


3,027


3,472

Total noninterest expense

8,340


9,503


25,765


29,040

Income before income taxes

5,477


7,035


19,476


19,886

Provision for income taxes

824


1,263


3,381


3,505

Net income

$

4,653

$

5,772

$

16,095

$

16,381

Net income per common share, basic

$

0.87

$

1.08

$

3.00

$

3.08

Net income per common share, diluted

$

0.86

$

1.08

$

2.99

$

3.06

Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic

5,365,982


5,326,543


5,354,086


5,321,652

Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted

5,395,483


5,348,900


5,382,145


5,347,878

VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)




At or For the Three Months Ended


September 30,
2023

June 30, 2023

March 31, 2023

December 31,  
2022

September 30,
2022

Common Share Data:














Net income per weighted average share, basic

$

0.87

$

1.05

$

1.08

$

1.32

$

1.08

Net income per weighted average share, diluted

$

0.86

$

1.05

$

1.08

$

1.32

$

1.08

Weighted average shares outstanding, basic

5,365,982


5,357,873


5,338,099


5,333,902


5,326,543

Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted

5,395,483


5,375,073


5,375,619


5,362,220


5,348,900

Actual shares outstanding

5,365,982


5,365,982


5,338,650


5,327,271


5,327,271

Tangible book value per share at period end

$

22.83

$

24.01

$

23.88

$

22.31

$

20.81
















Key Ratios:














Return on average assets 1

1.18

%

1.46

%

1.48

%

1.65

%

1.30

%

Return on average equity 1

12.91

%

15.98

%

17.57

%

22.23

%

16.50

%

Net interest margin (FTE)2

3.04

%

3.83

%

3.71

%

3.91

%

3.47

%

Efficiency ratio (FTE)3

60.3

%

54.1

%

56.2

%

51.7

%

57.0

%

Loan-to-deposit ratio

74.5

%

72.2

%

67.3

%

63.3

%

59.0

%
















Capital Ratios:














Tier 1 leverage ratio

11.26

%

11.20

%

10.64

%

9.77

%

9.17

%

Total risk-based capital ratio

18.76

%

18.80

%

18.37

%

17.64

%

16.97

%
















Assets and Asset Quality:














Average earning assets

$

1,460,555

$

1,443,048

$

1,475,617

$

1,568,765

$

1,644,124

Average gross loans

$

986,480

$

940,264

$

932,834

$

938,740

$

959,086

Paycheck Protection Program loans, end of period

$

177

$

196

$

215

$

234

$

254

Fair value mark on acquired loans

$

9,965

$

10,957

$

14,120

$

15,887

$

17,046
















Allowance for credit losses:














Beginning of period

$

7,863

$

7,772

$

5,552

$

5,485

$

5,503

Impact of adoption of CECL

-

$

-

$

2,491

$

-

$

-

Provision for (recovery of) credit losses

2


216


(235)


136


39

Charge-offs

(199)


(180)


(136)


(472)


(119)

Recoveries

133


55


100


403


62

Net charge-offs

(66)


(125)


(36)


(69)


(57)

End of period

$

7,799

$

7,863

$

7,772

$

5,552

$

5,485
















Non-accrual loans

$

1,143

$

1,185

$

1,228

$

673

$

607

Loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing

854


107


69


705


859

Total nonperforming assets (NPA) 4

$

1,997

$

1,292

$

1,297

$

1,378

$

1,466
















NPA as a % of total assets

0.13

%

0.08

%

0.08

%

0.08

%

0.08

%

NPA as a % of gross loans

0.20

%

0.13

%

0.14

%

0.15

%

0.16

%

ACL to gross loans

0.76

%

0.81

%

0.83

%

0.59

%

0.58

%

ACL + fair value mark to gross loans (non-GAAP)

1.74

%

1.94

%

2.33

%

2.29

%

2.38

%

Non-accruing loans to gross loans

0.11

%

0.12

%

0.13

%

0.07

%

0.06

%

Net charge-offs to average loans 1

0.03

%

0.05

%

0.02

%

0.03

%

0.02

%

1          

Ratio is computed on an annualized basis.

2          

The net interest margin and net interest income are reported on a fully tax-equivalent basis (FTE) basis, using a Federal income tax rate of 21%.  This is a non-
GAAP financial measure.  Refer to the Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial (FTE) Measures at the end of this release.

3          

The efficiency ratio (FTE) is computed as a percentage of noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income (FTE) and noninterest income. This is a
non-GAAP financial measure that management believes provides investors with important information regarding operational efficiency. Management believes
such financial information is meaningful to the reader in understanding operating performance, but cautions that such information should not be viewed as a
substitute for GAAP.  Comparison of our efficiency ratio with those of other companies may not be possible because other companies may calculate them
differently.  Refer to the Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial (FTE) Measures at the end of this release.

     

The Bank held no other real estate owned during any of the periods presented.

VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION
AVERAGE BALANCES, INCOME AND EXPENSES, YIELDS AND RATES (TAXABLE EQUIVALENT BASIS)
(dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)




For the three months ended


September 30, 2023

September 30, 2022





Interest







Interest





Average

Income/

Average

Average

Income/

Average


Balance

Expense

Yield/Cost

Balance

Expense

Yield/Cost

ASSETS

















Interest Earning Assets:

















Securities:

















Taxable Securities

$

387,180

$

2,942


3.04

%

$

445,854

$

2,692


2.42

%

Tax Exempt Securities 1

66,835


414


2.48

%

65,836


397


2.41

%

Total Securities 1

454,015


3,356


2.96

%

511,690


3,089


2.41

%

Loans:

















Real Estate

843,381


11,612


5.46

%

834,323


9,485


4.51

%

Commercial

103,137


1,394


5.36

%

74,970


846


4.48

%

Consumer

39,962


742


7.37

%

49,793


693


5.52

%

      Total Loans

986,480


13,748


5.53

%

959,086


11,024


4.56

%

Fed Funds Sold

9,569


133


5.51

%

52,908


299


2.24

%

Other interest-bearing deposits

10,491


64


2.42

%

120,440


618


2.04

%

Total Earning Assets

1,460,555


17,301


4.70

%

1,644,124


15,030


3.63

%

Less: Allowance for Credit Losses

(7,907)








(5,530)






Total Non-Earning Assets

114,792








124,247






Total Assets

$

1,567,440







$

1,762,841

























LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

















Interest Bearing Liabilities:

















Interest Bearing Deposits:

















Interest Checking

$

304,969

$

78


0.10

%

$

401,886

$

56


0.06

%

Money Market and Savings Deposits

407,213


2,739


2.67

%

547,878


415


0.30

%

Time Deposits

252,917


2,685


4.21

%

142,195


147


0.41

%

Total Interest-Bearing Deposits

965,099


5,502


2.26

%

1,091,959


618


0.22

%

Borrowings

37,648


505


5.32

%








Federal funds purchased

1,300


21


6.41

%








Junior subordinated debt

3,443


86


9.91

%

3,394


51


5.96

%

Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities

1,007,490


6,114


2.41

%

1,095,353


669


0.24

%

Non-Interest-Bearing Liabilities:

















Demand deposits

406,518








519,759






Other liabilities

10,422








8,932






Total Liabilities

1,424,430








1,624,044






Shareholders' Equity

143,010








138,797






Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity

$

1,567,440







$

1,762,841






Net Interest Income (FTE)



$

11,187







$

14,361



Interest Rate Spread 2







2.29

%







3.38

%

Cost of Funds







1.72

%







0.16

%

Interest Expense as a Percentage of
     Average Earning Assets







1.66

%







0.16

%

Net Interest Margin (FTE) 3







3.04

%







3.47

%


1  

Tax-exempt income for investment securities has been adjusted to a fully tax-equivalent basis (FTE), using a Federal income tax rate of 21%.

Refer to the Reconcilement of Non-GAAP Measures table at the end of this release.

2     

Interest spread is the average yield earned on earning assets less the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities.

3   

Net interest margin (FTE) is net interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets.

VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION
AVERAGE BALANCES, INCOME AND EXPENSES, YIELDS AND RATES (TAXABLE EQUIVALENT BASIS)
(dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)




For the nine months ended


September 30, 2023

September 30, 2022





Interest







Interest





Average

Income/

Average

Average

Income/

Average


Balance

Expense

Yield/Cost

Balance

Expense

Yield/Cost

ASSETS

















Interest Earning Assets:

















Securities:

















Taxable Securities

$

418,367

$

8,939


2.85

%

$

340,692

$

5,492


2.15

%

Tax Exempt Securities 1

66,957


1,245


2.48

%

65,447


1,170


2.38

%

Total Securities 1

485,324


10,184


2.80

%

406,139


6,662


2.19

%

Loans:

















Real Estate

827,902


36,077


5.83

%

855,632


27,567


4.31

%

Commercial

83,393


3,103


4.97

%

85,148


2,930


4.60

%

Consumer

42,094


2,229


7.08

%

50,808


1,906


5.02

%

      Total Loans

953,389


41,409


5.81

%

991,588


32,403


4.37

%

Fed Funds Sold

3,527


143


5.42

%

118,228


662


0.75

%

Other interest-bearing deposits

17,444


442


3.39

%

196,801


973


0.66

%

Total Earning Assets

1,459,684


52,178


4.78

%

1,712,756


40,700


3.18

%

Less: Allowance for Credit Losses

(7,933)








(5,806)






Total Non-Earning Assets

114,387








124,518






Total Assets

$

1,566,138







$

1,831,468

























LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

















Interest Bearing Liabilities:

















Interest Bearing Deposits:

















Interest Checking

$

332,587

$

273


0.11

%

$

411,504

$

175


0.06

%

Money Market and Savings Deposits

423,547


6,709


2.12

%

584,597


1,470


0.34

%

Time Deposits

192,139


5,109


3.56

%

151,045


499


0.44

%

Total Interest-Bearing Deposits

948,273


12,091


1.70

%

1,147,146


2,144


0.25

%

Borrowings

33,289


1,271


5.10

%








Federal funds purchased

2,927


112


5.12

%








Junior subordinated debt

3,430


226


8.81

%

3,383


148


5.85

%

Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities

987,919


13,700


1.85

%

1,150,529


2,292


0.27

%

Non-Interest-Bearing Liabilities:

















Demand deposits

428,906








524,592






Other liabilities

9,760








10,107






Total Liabilities

1,426,585








1,685,228






Shareholders' Equity

139,553








146,240






Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity

$

1,566,138







$

1,831,468






Net Interest Income (FTE)



$

38,478







$

38,408



Interest Rate Spread 2







2.93

%







2.91

%

Cost of Funds







1.29

%







0.18

%

Interest Expense as a Percentage of
     Average Earning Assets







1.25

%







0.18

%

Net Interest Margin (FTE)3







3.52

%







3.00

%


1  

Tax-exempt income for investment securities has been adjusted to a fully tax-equivalent basis (FTE), using a Federal income tax rate of 21%.

Refer to the Reconcilement of Non-GAAP Measures table at the end of this release.

2

Interest spread is the average yield earned on earning assets less the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities.

3   

Net interest margin (FTE) is net interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets.

VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORPORATION
RECONCILIATION OF CERTAIN QUARTERLY NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)




For the Three Months Ended


September 30,
2023

June 30, 2023

March 31,
2023

December 31,
2022

September 30,
2022

Fully tax-equivalent measures














Net interest income

$

11,100

$

13,703

$

13,413

$

15,384

$

14,277

Fully tax-equivalent adjustment

87


86


87


86


84

Net interest income (FTE) 1

$

11,187

$

13,789

$

13,500

$

15,470

$

14,361
















Efficiency ratio 2

60.7

%

54.4

%

56.5

%

52.0

%

57.3

%

Fully tax-equivalent adjustment

-0.4

%

-0.3

%

-0.3

%

-0.3

%

-0.3

%

Efficiency ratio (FTE) 3

60.3

%

54.1

%

56.2

%

51.7

%

57.0

%
















Net interest margin

3.02

%

3.81

%

3.69

%

3.89

%

3.45

%

Fully tax-equivalent adjustment

0.02

%

0.02

%

0.02

%

0.02

%

0.02

%

Net interest margin (FTE) 1

3.04

%

3.83

%

3.71

%

3.91

%

3.47

%


For the Nine Months Ended


September 30,
2023

September 30,
2022

Fully tax-equivalent measures





Net interest income

$

38,216

$

38,163

Fully tax-equivalent adjustment

262


245

Net interest income (FTE)1

$

38,478

$

38,408







Efficiency ratio 2

57.0

%

59.4

%

Fully tax-equivalent adjustment

-0.3

%

-0.3

%

Efficiency ratio (FTE) 3

56.7

%

59.1

%







Net interest margin

3.50

%

2.98

%

Fully tax-equivalent adjustment

0.02

%

0.02

%

Net interest margin (FTE)1

3.52

%

3.00

%


As of


September 30,
2023

June 30, 2023

March 31, 2023

December 31,
2022

September 30,
2022

Other financial measures














ACL to gross loans

0.76

%

0.81

%

0.83

%

0.59

%

0.58

%

Fair value mark to gross loans

0.98

%

1.13

%

1.50

%

1.70

%

1.80

%

ACL + fair value mark to gross loans (non-GAAP)

1.74

%

1.94

%

2.33

%

2.29

%

2.38

%
















Book value per share

$

25.29

$

26.54

$

26.50

$

25.00

$

23.65

Impact of intangible assets 4

(2.46)


(2.53)


(2.62)


(2.69)


(2.84)

Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)

$

22.83

$

24.01

$

23.88

$

22.31

$

20.81


1   

FTE calculations use a Federal income tax rate of 21%.

2   

The efficiency ratio, GAAP basis, is computed by dividing noninterest expense by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.

3   

The efficiency ratio, FTE, is computed by dividing noninterest expense by the sum of net interest income (FTE) and noninterest income.

4   

Intangible assets include goodwill and core deposit intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization, for all periods presented.  As of September 30, 2022, this
figure also included other intangible assets related to Sturman Wealth Advisors, also net of accumulated amortization.

SOURCE Virginia National Bankshares

